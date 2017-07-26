  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 2

The week in which: a chef contest goes full Game of Thrones, giraffes make nice drinking companions, and Indi Chocolate debuts inside MarketFront.

By Amber Wright 7/26/2017 at 9:00am

Zoodrinks hz9rdu

Image: Woodland Park Zoo Facebook

Wed, July 26
Game of Chefs
This event is just like Game of Thrones—but without the murder, dragons, or absolute power to overtake your Sunday night and all of your Monday theorizing. It is, however, a fundraiser put on by Seattle Good Business Network in which local chefs will compete to make the best dishes made from only Seattle Made products, locally sourced produce, and Pike Place Market staples. Pike Brewing, Wilridge Winery, Soda Jerk Soda, and Oola Distillery will provide drinks, while Madres Kitchen will serve appetizers, and there will be a silent auction. In the Game of Chefs, you win or you...actually, everyone wins, no one loses their head, and a great cause gets funding raised. Tickets are $100. 

Thu, July 27
Tasting Flight at Woodland Park Zoo
Question: What could possibly make wine tasting better? Answer: Sipping next to the new baby giraffe, Lulu, born just a month ago. General admission to this event gets you 10 tasting tickets and access to some animal exhibits, while VIP ticket holders will get a souvenir glass, light buffet, and early admission. Music provided by both KEXP DJ Morgan and the lions snoring over in their savanna.

Fri, July 28
Indi Chocolate Factory Opening
With the opening of MarketFront comes some shuffles at Pike Place Market: Indi Chocolate is moving its independent “bean-to-bar” operations in the new expansion. Originally in the inner labyrinth of the market, founder Erin Andrews now has the opportunity to expand what her little shop can do. The opening of the Cafe and Gathering Space this Friday means visitors can see the chocolate-making process, taste chocolate drinks and creations, and can even attend classes on chocolate making. If there is one thing you can never get enough of…it’s chocolate.  

Sun, July 30
Snohomish Cider Festival
#Blessed doesn’t even begin to cover how lucky we are in the PNW for our craft everything. Beer, wine, rosé, and cider is growing more and more abundant every day (do we even drink water?). Last year, Governor Inslee even officially proclaimed September 8–18 to be Washington Cider Week, claiming that the “Northwest is home to the nation’s most innovative cider-makers.” And this weekend, the Snohomish Cider Festival is home to those innovative cideries including Jester and Judge, Finnriver, and Woodinville Ciderworks. Tickets include a tasting glass and of course there will be a spot to purchase full bottles of your faves. 

Ticket Alert:
The 7th Annual Heirloom TomatoFare is Sunday, September 10. Cedarbrook Lodge will host the festival as guests can sample PNW tomatoes while local chefs create heirloom-inspired dishes. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

