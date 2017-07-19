  1. Eat & Drink
Expansion Mode

Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

This local general store chainlet is bringing breakfast sandwiches, toast (yes, of the avocado variety), and ice cream scoops to First Avenue.

By Rosin Saez 7/19/2017 at 5:05am

Cone and steiner seattle g3lgcm

Imagine this, Cone and Steiner’s Capitol Hill location, but in a 124-year-old building.

Image: Olivia Brent

The always-there-when-you-need-it market, Cone and Steiner is like a best friend who's always well stocked in fresh flowers, really good beer, and those local snacks you love so much. While its two other locations on Capitol Hill and in Pioneer Square are tucked away on mostly quieter streets, the latest Cone and Steiner is expanding into the hustle and bustle of Downtown on First Ave.

Owner Dani Cone's newest mercantile will have the same old-timey charms—indeed, she revived her great grandfather's general store—with the basic staples you need and the fun goods you need to know about. Cone has staked a spot in the Standard, a historic edifice built in 1893, which coincidentally was owned by Hello Robin owner, and Capitol Hill Cone and Steiner neighbor, Robin Wehl Martin's grandfather. "She texted me and said, 'Oh my god, do you know that's my grandfather's old gun shop?'" says Cone.

Well, what once sold rifles and ammo will now house Cone and Steiner goods, from grocery items like milk, butter, wine to specialty things like local hot sauce, chocolates, and candles. But Cone says this location will certainly skew towards the convenient: grab-and-go prepared foods, coffee, wine, and oh yes, you can still fill up your growlers here.

Within the original brick walls and beneath the high-ceilinged beams, Cone and Steiner's adding some new things to the usual offerings: toasts of avocado and herb cream cheese with housemade tomato jam and microgreens, or sweet butter and marionberry preserves, all spread atop a thick slice of Sea Wolf seeded sourdough bread. There will also be new breakfast sandwiches, such as baked eggs and bacon with tomato jam served between two Columbia City Bakery brioche buns. Plus, Cone's Cones, which will rotate local ice cream options from Full Tilt, Parfait, and Sweet Lo's.

Keep your eyes peeled for an early August opening, around the first of the month says Cone, located at 1012 First Ave. 

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

