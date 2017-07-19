Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

Imagine this, Cone and Steiner’s Capitol Hill location, but in a 124-year-old building. Image: Olivia Brent

The always-there-when-you-need-it market, Cone and Steiner is like a best friend who's always well stocked in fresh flowers, really good beer, and those local snacks you love so much. While its two other locations on Capitol Hill and in Pioneer Square are tucked away on mostly quieter streets, the latest Cone and Steiner is expanding into the hustle and bustle of Downtown on First Ave.

Owner Dani Cone's newest mercantile will have the same old-timey charms—indeed, she revived her great grandfather's general store—with the basic staples you need and the fun goods you need to know about. Cone has staked a spot in the Standard, a historic edifice built in 1893, which coincidentally was owned by Hello Robin owner, and Capitol Hill Cone and Steiner neighbor, Robin Wehl Martin's grandfather. "She texted me and said, 'Oh my god, do you know that's my grandfather's old gun shop?'" says Cone.

Well, what once sold rifles and ammo will now house Cone and Steiner goods, from grocery items like milk, butter, wine to specialty things like local hot sauce, chocolates, and candles. But Cone says this location will certainly skew towards the convenient: grab-and-go prepared foods, coffee, wine, and oh yes, you can still fill up your growlers here.

Within the original brick walls and beneath the high-ceilinged beams, Cone and Steiner's adding some new things to the usual offerings: toasts of avocado and herb cream cheese with housemade tomato jam and microgreens, or sweet butter and marionberry preserves, all spread atop a thick slice of Sea Wolf seeded sourdough bread. There will also be new breakfast sandwiches, such as baked eggs and bacon with tomato jam served between two Columbia City Bakery brioche buns. Plus, Cone's Cones, which will rotate local ice cream options from Full Tilt, Parfait, and Sweet Lo's.

Keep your eyes peeled for an early August opening, around the first of the month says Cone, located at 1012 First Ave.