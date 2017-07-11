  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

There's no name, yet, but get ready for plenty of pasta and a menu reminiscent of Vendemmia.

By Allecia Vermillion 7/11/2017 at 9:40am

Clevenger cm6jhs

The housemade pasta that's become Clevenger's calling card will be in full effect in Eastlake. Photo via Vendemmia's Facebook page.

Three years ago, Brian Clevenger opened Vendemmia in Madrona and cracked the code of a restaurant-challenged neighborhood with a menu all about seafood, housemade pasta, and vegetables. Since then, we've learned his simple, well-executed food transfers well to other residential parts of town: Clevenger opened two more places in the past nine months; now he's at work on a new restaurant in Eastlake.

The new restaurant doesn't have a name quite yet, but the chef says its menu will be much like the one at Vendemmia. Clevenger's not a guy who comes up with wildly different concepts every time he signs a lease; "it's okay to say 'I know what I'm best at, and I'm going to do that,'" he told me recently. One could say his restaurants are pretty similar, but his original spot is particularly partial to the ocean's more singular occupants, like uni and geoduck. However Eastlake's relatively lower operating costs mean prices will be slightly lower along the lines of Raccolto, the more pasta-heavy place he opened this past November in West Seattle.

Since opening Raccolto, Clevenger also stepped in to turn the former Ernest Loves Agnes space into another Italian restaurant, Contadino. Original plans split one of the town's most charming restaurant spaces into a trattoria on one side and a pizza bar on the other, but three weeks in, says Clevenger, customers would ask to sit in one dining room but order items from the other. He rolled with it and combined the whole enterprise into one spot.

So, depending on how you count it, the guy has already opened two (or three) restaurants in nine months. There's kind of a biographical element to Clevenger's restaurants; he lives in West Seattle and before that, lived in Eastlake for years. The restaurant he's planning, in a new building on the main drag, could open by the end of the year. The similarities to Clevenger's original restaurant will also extend to the face in the open kitchen—Rock Silva, the chef de cuisine at Vendemmia, will come over to to run the kitchen.

Save

Save

Save

Filed under
Expansions, Brian Clevenger
Show Comments
In this Article

Contadino

$$ Italian 600 19th Ave E

Brian Clevenger turned the former Ernest Loves Agnes space on 19th Avenue into a duo of Italian restaurants: Pizza on one side, fresh pasta and seasonal vege...

Editor’s Pick

Raccolto

$$ Italian 4147 California Avenue SW

Brian Clevenger still preps pasta the way he learned at San Francisco’s esteemed Delfina—housemade noodles cook briefly in simmering water, but mostly in the...

Editor’s Pick

Vendemmia

$$ Italian 1126 34th Ave

Madrona’s a tough neighborhood for a restaurant to crack; the key seems to be pasta, perhaps an old-school tangle of spaghetti wherein childhood comfort co...

Related Content

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Born-Again Pasta

Contadino and Pizzeria Contadino Are Indeed Open

02/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Vendemmia Sibling Raccolto Opens in West Seattle

11/04/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Taco Happenings

Monica Dimas Will Open Lil' Neon Taco on First Hill

05/05/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

12:50pm By Rosin Saez

Collabs

The Chef at David Chang's Momofuku Ko Is Coming to Cook at Canlis

11:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Restaurant Review

Review: Copal, the Beautiful, Wood-Fired Taqueria In Bar Sajor's Old Space

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jessyn Farrell

9:32am By Hayat Norimine

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jenny Durkan

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe