  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

Former Holy Mountain partner Adam Paysse’s new brewery will offer most of its slowly crafted beers by membership only.

By Stefan Milne 7/10/2017 at 10:01am

Img 5234 casm5e siolor

Image: Jeremy BeBeau

Floodland doesn’t feel much like a Seattle brewery. Absent are the vast stainless-steel brew kettles and conicals, the hoses, the kegs, the taps—all those gleaming emblems of industry that offer a backdrop to so many local taprooms.

Instead, in early July, the Floodland space (a 5,000-square-foot basement off Stone Way in Fremont) houses two small towers of empty Hayton Farm’s strawberry flats; beyond them, rows and rows of oak barrels—old wine barrels, bourbon barrels, gin barrels, a foudre—each holding one of the dry, pale, acidic beers that owner and brewer Adam Paysse started making earlier this year. Drinkers familiar with Paysse's Holy Mountain credentials (he was one of the founders, but amicably parted last year) won't be shocked by his tastes. Think saisons, think sour beers made with whole seasonal fruit, think wild-fermented funk. The first of these beers, slowly brewed at low cellar temperatures and conditioned for months after that, likely won’t be ready until November.

But soon, you can buy them anyway, since Paysse isn’t taking the taproom route. Instead he intends to sell as much beer as he can through the Oakworks bottle club: Members pay $200 for a year’s membership and get ten 750ml bottles of beer, a couple glasses, and access to limited releases and private tasting tours at the Stone Way space. When new beers are released, they’re held at the brewery for members, who can come by and pick them up within three months.

While beer bottle clubs are rare to nonexistent locally, wine sellers—like Garagiste, the nationally acclaimed Renton-based wine club— have run similar programs for years, especially with limited-quantity releases. The method is uncommon with local beer in part because your average IPA or pale ale is best drunk fresh, while Paysse’s conditioned bottles take well to cellaring and aging.

“A bottle club is simply the way that I would want to buy beer if it was produced in small quantities,” says Paysse. He sees Oakworks and the tasting tours partly as a way to connect with customers. “People get so psyched to hear the stories behind beer and I love love love talking to people about it, so with the bottle club I feel I can create a little community of people who are really into what I’m doing.”

Signups for Oakworks will begin in early August. If interested, head to Floodland's website and sign up for the waiting list. Paysse will send out an announcement and instructions when memberships actually open. 

Paysse says he’ll brew a limited amount of draft beer that he’ll sell to select local bars and restaurants, also. Though since the beer is still months from being done, he hasn’t started signing accounts yet. (Belgian and farmhouse leaning joints like The Stumbling Monk, Brouwer's, and the Masonry would be good bets.)

In the end, he sees the bottle club as part of the brewery’s voice; these are the beers he loves, he'll be selling them in the way he likes to buy bottles, and he'll be doing as much of the artwork and design as possible also. “As more and more breweries open, what’s most interesting to me is to see breweries that reflect the personalities and the passion of the people running them,” Paysse says. “This is the most fun I’ve had making beer in a long time. I hope that comes through in the beers. I hope that comes through in everything."

Filed under
Breweries, Floodland, Beer
Show Comments

Related Content

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

07/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Earth Day 2017

The Origin Stories of Seattle’s 2 Tastiest Earth Day Traditions

04/18/2017 By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

With Their Powers Combined

The New South Seattle Brewery Coalition Encourages Disloyalty

02/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Infinity Mirrors meets Molly Moon's and Lady Yum Opens a New Location

07/07/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Spectacular Views and Seafood Abound at Tankard and Tun

07/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Record Pie

Pizza Joint and Vinyl Shop RPM Opens in Pioneer Square

07/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

07/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jenny Durkan

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Member O'Brien Endorses Nikkita Oliver for Mayor

07/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Proposed Initiative Would Remove "De Facto Immunity" for Officers

07/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Income Tax Heads to Council for a Vote

07/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe