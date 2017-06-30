5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

Every shoe store should have a resident shop pup. This here is Likelihood's own Kevin, a sweet dog who thankfully doesn't have an urge to chew up fresh kicks. Image: Sam Fu

Whenever the sunny weather arrives in full force, we Seattleites are reminded that our wardrobes are woefully unprepared for, gasp, mid 70-degree temperatures. So if, like us, the sunshine's got you feeling like you need to treat yourself with some breezier threads—or hey, just new goods in general—we have suggestions as to where to start...

Sasha Clark has transformed her love for Scandinavian and Japanese design into a highly curated concept shop. Nestled on Capitol Hill, this effortlessly modern shop is the perfect place to shop for unique homeware for your next dinner party. From copper plates to posh coffee table books, this Instagrammable shop is filled with sleek treasures you won't find anywhere else.

This Fremont gem carries a mix of staples and stand out pieces from designers based in LA, Australia, Portland, Denmark, and elsewhere. Whether you're shopping for the perfect black tee, a statement raincoat, or a trendy pair of shades, the quality is as evident as the store's cool-girl vibe.

Another boutique located in the heart of Fremont, Bellefleur's quaint shop is your one-stop destination for all things lingerie. The team is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to fit, and always helpful when it comes to finding the perfect piece for your boudoir. From delicate lace sets to simple bralettes, Bellefleur carries a wide variety of mostly french brands. This boutique definitely carries the best selection of lingerie in Seattle, perfect for a wedding gift, a romantic date, or simply for yourself.

Owned by Seattle residents, this Capitol Hill concept shop is the place to find the latest trend in sneakers. Carrying brands like Nike, Puma, and New Balance, (and tons of Vans for the eighth grade skate kid that lives in all of us), Likelihood prides itself on providing Seattle with fashion-forward sneaks that take athleisure to the next level. Although they primarily carry men's styles, there are plenty of options for women, too, including shoes and apparel from Rihanna's Puma x Fenty collection. If anything, the interior, which was created in collaboration with local artists, is definitely not to be missed. Ditto Kevin, the resident shop pup.

A newcomer to Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, Rizom is already making its presence known. This eclectic boutique features apparel rarely found elsewhere, like Rizom co-owner Deborah Roberts' clothing line, Silvae, plus accessories, and even reading material found in its lofty mezzanine bookstore Pacific Standard Books. Faris Du Graf of her eponymous jewelry line co-owns Rizom, where of course, you'll find her architectural necklaces, earrings, and bangles. Invest in statement pieces with unique silhouettes and designs; sheer silk skirts, denim turtlenecks, and wide leg pants are a few of the pieces that stand out—and will make you stand out, too.