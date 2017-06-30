  1. Style & Shopping

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

Modern housewares, the hottest sneaks, and more must-see shops.

By Nicole Erickson 6/30/2017 at 10:00am

13007259 1198673360165599 2037414198739793389 n wrd9cm

Every shoe store should have a resident shop pup. This here is Likelihood's own Kevin, a sweet dog who thankfully doesn't have an urge to chew up fresh kicks.

Image: Sam Fu

Whenever the sunny weather arrives in full force, we Seattleites are reminded that our wardrobes are woefully unprepared for, gasp, mid 70-degree temperatures. So if, like us, the sunshine's got you feeling like you need to treat yourself with some breezier threads—or hey, just new goods in general—we have suggestions as to where to start...

Stock and Pantry

Sasha Clark has transformed her love for Scandinavian and Japanese design into a highly curated concept shop. Nestled on Capitol Hill, this effortlessly modern shop is the perfect place to shop for unique homeware for your next dinner party. From copper plates to posh coffee table books, this Instagrammable shop is filled with sleek treasures you won't find anywhere else. 

Pipe and Row

This Fremont gem carries a mix of staples and stand out pieces from designers based in LA, Australia, Portland, Denmark, and elsewhere. Whether you're shopping for the perfect black tee, a statement raincoat, or a trendy pair of shades, the quality is as evident as the store's cool-girl vibe. 

Bellefleur Lingerie

Another boutique located in the heart of Fremont, Bellefleur's quaint shop is your one-stop destination for all things lingerie. The team is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to fit, and always helpful when it comes to finding the perfect piece for your boudoir. From delicate lace sets to simple bralettes, Bellefleur carries a wide variety of mostly french brands. This boutique definitely carries the best selection of lingerie in Seattle, perfect for a wedding gift, a romantic date, or simply for yourself.

Likelihood

Owned by Seattle residents, this Capitol Hill concept shop is the place to find the latest trend in sneakers. Carrying brands like Nike, Puma, and New Balance, (and tons of Vans for the eighth grade skate kid that lives in all of us), Likelihood prides itself on providing Seattle with fashion-forward sneaks that take athleisure to the next level. Although they primarily carry men's styles, there are plenty of options for women, too, including shoes and apparel from Rihanna's Puma x Fenty collection. If anything, the interior, which was created in collaboration with local artists, is definitely not to be missed. Ditto Kevin, the resident shop pup.

Rizom

A newcomer to Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, Rizom is already making its presence known. This eclectic boutique features apparel rarely found elsewhere, like Rizom co-owner Deborah Roberts' clothing line, Silvae, plus accessories, and even reading material found in its lofty mezzanine bookstore Pacific Standard Books. Faris Du Graf of her eponymous jewelry line co-owns Rizom, where of course, you'll find her architectural necklaces, earrings, and bangles. Invest in statement pieces with unique silhouettes and designs; sheer silk skirts, denim turtlenecks, and wide leg pants are a few of the pieces that stand out—and will make you stand out, too.  

Filed under
Listicles, Likelihood, Bellefleur, Rizom, Pipe and Row, Boutiques
Show Comments
In this Article

RIZOM

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 2316 Second Ave

A newcomer to Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, Rizom is already making its presence known. This eclectic boutique features apparel, accessories, and even boo...

Likelihood

1101 East Union St.

Owned by Seattle residents, this Capitol Hill concept shop is the place to find the latest trend in sneakers. Carrying brands like Nike, Puma, and New Balanc...

Editor’s Pick

Bellefleur

Gift Accessories, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

In love—with French lingerie—and insatiable in Seattle, Jennifer Carroll opened Bellefleur to give European pieces a loving home in Fremont. The pretty and p...

Pipe and Row

Womens Apparel 611 N 35th Street

This Fremont gem carries a mix of staples and stand out pieces from designers based in LA, Australia, Portland, Denmark, and elsewhere. Whether you're shoppi...

Stock and Pantry

313 E Pine St

Sasha Clark has transformed her love for Scandinavian and Japanese design into a highly-curated concept shop. Nestled on Capitol Hill, this effortlessly mode...

Related Content

West Coast Best Coast

Get the LA Streetwear Look at These 6 Seattle Stores

05/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

04/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soma Dreams of Soba

9:00am By Amber Wright

Fun With Listicles

23 Restaurants with Great Water Views

06/29/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Has Arrived

06/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 28–July 4

06/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hidden Gems

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Proper Sit-Down Meals

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray Won't Seek Write-In Campaign, Endorses Jenny Durkan

06/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

A History of Homelessness in Seattle

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Policy Wonk

What Should We Make of the UW Minimum Wage Study?

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Charleena Lyles, Government Shutdown, and Health Care

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

10:00am By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

06/15/2017 By Lindsay Cohen

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe