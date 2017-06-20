Pintxo Opens in Its New Space This Weekend

Pintxo's custom stained glass above the backbar. Image: Courtesy Amanda Chigbrow

Owners Amanda and Cory Chigbrow, who realized a while back that their bustling tapas bar on Second Ave was outgrowing its space, announced in March that they're taking the leap: relocating Pintxo to roomier digs two blocks up.

After a few months of putting their "comfortable, cozy, mom-and-pop vibe" into the former Spitfire space, Pintxo will open in its new Belltown home on Sunday, June 26—in time for Pride Parade marching past along Fourth Ave. Indeed, Sunday will be a special daytime event, opening at 9 until 3 for any paraders—rainbow adorned and non—in need of Spanish bites and maybe a bubbly cava pick-me-up.

The first official night of service will be June 27 at its usual 5 to 10. Then lunch will follow sometime after the Fourth of July. And if you want to say farewell to the Pintxo you know and love, raise a ginned-up drink on its last night, June 24.

Pintxo's Tortilla Española Image: Courtesy Amanda Chigbrow

The new location at 2219 Fourth Ave will have garage-style windows that open up on warm days, whenever those decide to happen in Seattle, and about 40 seats, plus a full bar and private dining. Yes, this place has major latitude, but Amanda assures they're "still trying to create that intimacy we had at the old restaurant." Even the menu will remain much the same, with the exception of, oh heavens yes, a fully dedicated charcuterie station upon which a couple of different jamón Iberico legs will be hand sliced alongside a broader section of Spanish cheeses. And with a bigger kitchen comes more savory baked goods in the form of cocas, or Spanish flatbread, and empanadas.

The bar, bedecked with a huge, custom made stained glass piece, will house more wine, more cava, more gin and tonics, and its usual rundown 12 to 15 craft cocktail. Still thirsty? Six taps will dispense Basque cider and mostly local beers.

In related news, what will soon be the erstwhile Pintxo will quickly turn into the Chigbrows's new bar of gin and Spanish tins—olive oil–cured octopus, bright, briny sardines, and the like—dubbed Bar Abajo. After some light remodeling, it's slated to open after July 4. And Commonwealth, which will also call Fourth Ave home, plans to be open sometime in August, says Amanda, whose Kentucky roots is the inspiration for the bourbon-filled bar.