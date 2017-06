Behold, the Winners of the 2017 Washington Beer Awards

It's that time again: The annual Washington Beer Awards has bestowed beer blessings upon some of our state's best. In its fifth year—the biggest yet with 1,207 sudsy submissions from 165 local breweries—the winners were once again announced at this past weekend's Washington Brewers Festival.

Consider the following your handy guide to the cream of the hop crop. And let’s toast to Five Rights Brewing, E9 Brewery (for the second consecutive year!), and Chuckanut Brewery for their small, mid-sized, and large brewery of the year wins, respectively.

Without further ado, your 2017 winners are...

European Pale Lagers

Gold: Barrel Mountain Brewing - Luv Ya Lager

Silver: Lucky Envelope Brewing - Helles Lager

Bronze: DRU BRU - Serious Bru

German-Style Pilsners

Gold: Icicle Brewing Company - Crosscut Pilsner

Silver: Black Raven Brewing - Hochzeit Pilsner

Bronze: Optimism – Check

Bohemian-Style Pilsners

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Pilsner

Silver: Sound Brewery - Premium Pilsner

Bronze: Chainline Brewing Company - Polaris Pilsner

New World Pilsners

Gold: Airways Brewing - Pre Flight Pilsner

Silver: Perry Street Brewing - PSB Pils

Bronze: Cloudburst Brewing - Happy Little Clouds

Vienna-Style Lagers

Gold: Wet Coast Brewing Company - Costa Humeda

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Vienna Lager

Bronze: Lucky Envelope Brewing - Vienna Lager

German Dark Lagers

Gold: Chainline Brewing Company - Brake Czech

Silver: Dru Bru - Black

Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Dunkel

American-Style Lagers

Gold: Kulshan Brewing Company - Premium Lager

Silver: Stones Throw Brewery - Raincountry Liquid Sunshine Lager

Bronze: Top Rung Brewing Company - Lacey Lager

Other Light and Amber Lagers

Gold: Odin Brewing/Hilliards Beer - Chrome Satan Copper Lager

Silver: Lowercase Brewing - Mexican Lager

Bronze: Aslan Brewing Co - Classic Light Lager

Baltic Porters

Gold: Bellwether Brewing Company - Fernweh

Silver: Sound Brewery - Baltic Porter

Bronze: Standard Brewing - Baltic Porter

Strong Lagers

Gold: River City Brewing - 2015 Congratulator Doppelbock

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Dopplebock

Bronze: Silver City Brewery – Uberfest

German-Style Kölsch

Gold: 54-40 Brewing Company - Cascadia

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Kolsch Style

Bronze: 20 Corners Brewing Company - Vagablonde

Other German Amber Beers

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut Alt

Silver: Gordon Biersch Brewing Company - Marzen

Bronze: Reuben's Brews - Small Batch Brewery – Altbier

German Wheat and Rye Beers

Gold: 5 Rights Brewing Company - Nellie's Nectar

Silver: Anacortes Brewery - Whistle Lake Wizen

Bronze: Sound Brewery – Sommerweizen

American Wheat Beers

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut American Wheat

Silver: Elysian Brewing Company - Wil Wheatwine

Bronze: Mac and Jacks Brewery - Serengeti Wheat

Rye Beers

Gold: Lowercase Brewing - IPA

Silver: Loowit Brewing Company - Grimlock Rye Porter

Bronze: Haywire Brewing Company - Red Rye IPA

American Light Ales

Gold: Whitewall Brewing Company - Traction Control

Silver: Old Schoolhouse Brewery - Blonde Ale

Bronze: Diamond Knot Craft Brewing - Blonde Ale

Session Beers



Gold: Georgetown Brewing Company - Johnny Utah

Silver: Cloudburst Brewing - Fine Print

Bronze: TripleHorn Brewing Company – Enabler

Bitters



Gold: Four Generals Brewing - English Bitter

Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing - Test Drive Amber

Bronze: Ravenna Brewing Company – ESB

English Ales

Gold: Fish Brewing Company - Organic IPA

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery - Chuckanut British IPA

Bronze: Port Townsend Brewery - Hop Diggidy IPA

English Dark Ales

Gold: Orlison Brewing Company - Boulder Garden Brown

Silver: Puyallup River Brewing Company - British Bronze Brown Ale

Bronze: Blewett Brewing Company - Nut Brown Ale

British Strong Ales

Gold: Cairn Brewing - Wee Heavy

Silver: Standard Brewing - Skid Road

Bronze: Silver City Brewery - Old Scrooge

Scottish Ales

Gold: Postdoc Brewing - Kilty MacSporran

Silver: Heathen Brewing - Highland Charge

Bronze: Dystopian State Brewing Company - The Immolator

Irish Red Ales

Gold: Snipes Mountain Brewing - Red Fox

Silver: Silver City Brewery - Ridgetop Red

Bronze: Heathen Brewing - Mighty Craic

Brown Porters



Gold: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Company - Thriller Piller

Silver: Kulshan Brewing Company - Transporter

Bronze: Old Schoolhouse Brewery - Uncle Big's Brown

Robust Porters



Gold: Stoup Brewing - Robust Porter

Silver: Old Schoolhouse Brewery - Rendezvous Porter

Bronze: Icicle Brewing Company - Priebe Porter

Sweet/Cream Stouts



Gold: Cairn Brewing - Thor's Hammer

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing - Snake Eye Stout

Bronze: Wet Coast Brewing Company - Sneak Thief Stout

Oatmeal Stouts

Gold: Rainy Daze Brewing - Built For Comfort Stout

Silver: Mac and Jacks Brewery - Maxx Stout

Bronze: Dreadnought Brewing LLC - Chocolate Jesus

Irish Stouts

Gold: Wander Brewing - Correspondent

Silver: Reuben's Brews - Production Brewery - Dry Stout

Bronze: Dick's Brewing Company - Dick's Cream Stout

British-Style Imperial Stouts

Gold: River City Brewing - Midnight Marmot Imperial Stout

Silver: Pacific Brewing and Malting Company - Russian Imperial Stout

Bronze: Scuttlebutt Brewing Company - 20 Year Anniversary Stout

American-Style Stouts

Gold: Top Rung Brewing Company - My Dog Scout Stout

Silver: Flying Lion Brewing - Rye Stout

Bronze: Aslan Brewing Company - American Stout

American-Style Imperial Stouts and Porters

Gold: Stoup Brewing - Russian Imperial Stout

Silver: Two Beers Brewing Company - Overhang Imperial Porter

Bronze: Bale Breaker Brewing Company - Wood and Wire Imperial Stout

American-Style Pale Ales

Gold: Elliott Bay Brewing Company, Burien - Curiosity

Silver: Backwoods Brewing Company - Mosaic Pale

Bronze: Fremont Brewing – Universale

American-Style Strong Pale Ales

Gold: Airways Brewing - Jumbo Juice

Silver: Narrows Brewing Company - Ghost Jelly Pale Ale

Bronze: Old Schoolhouse Brewery - Rule Breaker IPA

Belgo-American and International Ales

Gold: Five Rights Brewing Company - Yaki-Vegas Saison

Silver: Matchless Brewing - POG IPA

Bronze: Matchless Brewing - Crack A Fruit

American Amber Ales

Gold: Old Stove Brewing - Amber Waves

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing - Angle Amber

Bronze: Wet Coast Brewing Company - Chinook Common

American Brown and Black Ales

Gold: Reuben's Brews - Production Brewery - Ink

Silver: Trap Door Brewing - Uptown Brown

Bronze: Ravenna Brewing Company - Cascadian Dark Ale

American-Style India Pale Ales

Gold: White Bluffs Brewing - Nectar Of The Gods (NOG)

Silver: Everybody's Brewing - Cryo Chronic

Bronze: Elysian Brewing Company – Dayglow

Imperial or Double India Pale Ales

Gold: Odd Otter Brewing - Screeching Otter

Silver: Postdoc Brewing - Dissertation

Bronze: Seapine Brewing Company - Rainbow Suspenders

Imperial or Double Red Ales

Gold: Ghost Runners Brewery - Phantom Rojo

Silver: Rooftop Brewing Company - Stargazer

Bronze: Barrel Mountain Brewing - Metalhead Red

Barleywines

Gold: Dick's Brewing Company - Dick's Barley Wine

Silver: Fish Brewing Company - Ten Squared Barleywine

Bronze: Schooner EXACT Brewing Company - Old Grinderface Barleywine

Belgian Ales

Gold: Diamond Knot Craft Brewing - Binnacle Summer Ale

Silver: E9 Brewery - Petite Belle

Bronze: Gordon Biersch Brewing Company - Deviant Blonde

Abbey-Inspired Ales

Gold: Sound Brewery - Tripel Entendre

Silver: Fish Brewing Company - Belgian Quad

Bronze: Rainy Daze Brewing - Dinner With The Devil

Belgian Strong Ales

Gold: Loowit Brewing Company - Dauntless Belgian Dark Strong

Silver: TripleHorn Brewing Company - Mystic

Bronze: Ghost Runners Brewery – Elite

Belgian and French Farmhouse Ales

Gold: Matchless Brewing - Shared Table

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing Company - Bowler's Biere De Garde

Bronze: Optimism – Pride

Specialty Saisons

Gold: Three Magnets Brewing Company - Autumnal Dark Farmhouse

Silver: Urban Family Brewing - Of Both Worlds

Bronze: Puyallup River Brewing Company - Paradise Blonde Farmhouse Ale

Brett Beers

Gold: E9 Brewery - Du Vieux Monde

Silver: Standard Brewing - Time Crystals

Bronze: Standard Brewing - Brett Earl

Mixed Culture Brett Beers

Gold: E9 Brewery - Amitie

Silver: Three Magnets Brewing Company - Because Ghosts

Bronze: E9 Brewery - Tayberry Farmhouse

German Sour Beers

Gold: Hi-Fi Brewing Company - On The Metro

Silver: Kulshan Brewing Company - Gose

Bronze: Everybody's Brewing - Good Ad-Weisse, Berlinerweisse

Sour Beers

Gold: Boundary Bay Brewery - Neighborhood Watch

Silver: Stoup Brewing - Sour #4

Bronze: Elliott Bay Brewing Company, LCW - Big Pun

American-Style Fruit Beer

Gold: Black Raven Brewing - Flock Party

Silver: Dick's Brewing Company - Dick's Grapefruit IPA

Bronze: Ghostfish Brewing Company - Co-Conspirator Apricot Sour

Fruit Wheat Beers

Gold: North Jetty Brewing - Another F**king Raspberry Hef

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing Company - Groove Pineapple Wheat

Bronze: Big Block Brewing - Berry Cuda

Belgian Fruit Beers

Gold: E9 Brewery - Wild Cherry

Silver: Silver City Brewery - Charming Disarmer

Bronze: Black Raven Brewing - Corvus Kriekus

Vegetable Beers

Gold: Black Raven Brewing - Coco Jones

Silver: Des Voigne Cellars and Brewing - Coconut Blackout

Bronze: Cloudburst Brewing – Darkenfloxx

Chili Pepper Beers

Gold: TripleHorn Brewing Company - Pepperbelly

Silver: Riverport Brewing Company - 5/5 Pepper Beer

Bronze: Lucky Envelope Brewing - Two Pepper Pale Ale

Chocolate or Cocoa Beer

Gold: Whitewall Brewing Company - Outlaw Heat 2

Silver: Matchless Brewing - Matchless Bar

Bronze: Puyallup River Brewing Company - Mud Mountain Milk Stout

Coffee Beers

Gold: Ram Restaurant and Brewery - Udder Chaos

Silver: Georgetown Brewing Company - Gusto Crema

Bronze: North 47 Brewing Company - Bavarian Breakfast

Herb and Spice Beers

Gold: Odd Otter Brewing - Odditea

Silver: Lumber House Brewery, LLC - Just The Tip

Bronze: Ravenna Brewing Company - Basil Saison

Smoke Beers

Gold: Northern Ales, Inc. - Smoked North Porter

Silver: Cardinal Craft Brewing - Smoked Scotch Ale

Bronze: Rooftop Brewing Company - Scotch, Scotch, Scotchity Scotch Ale

Specialty and Historical Beers

Gold: Dystopian State Brewing Company - The Gold Sigil

Silver: Big Barn Brewing - Mead Honey Lager

Bronze: Ghostfish Brewing Company - Grapefruit IPA

Experimental

Gold: Barrel Mountain Brewing - Ryan Pearson Brewmaster Series #3f

Silver: Cash Brewing Company - The Can In Black

Bronze: Bainbridge Brewing - Windfall Grapefruit IPA

Wood and Barrel Aged Beers

Gold: Wander Brewing - Wild Warehouse

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing - Barrel Aged BeWILDering B

Bronze: Matchless Brewing - Pink Moon

Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Beers

Gold: Ravenna Brewing Company - Barrel Aged Lion Tamer Bourbon Vanilla Porter

Silver: Fremont Brewing - Bourbon Barrel Aged Dark Star

Bronze: Reuben's Brews - Small Batch Brewery - Bourbon Barrel Auld Heritage

Wood and Barrel Aged Sour Beers

Gold: Three Magnets Brewing Company - 2016 Helsing Solera Project

Silver: Schooner EXACT Brewing Company - NW Sour Beer Framboise

Bronze: Waddell's Brewing Company - Barrel Aged Blackberry Sour

Washington Pro-Am Awards

Gold: Reuben's Brews and Ben Thompson - Small Batch Brewery - Benjamin Thompson's Saison

Silver: Black Raven Brewing and Denise Klein - Old Ale

Bronze: Dreadnought Brewing LLC and Ken Thompkins - Fellowship Pale

Best Washington Agricultural Product Inspired Beer

E9 Brewery LLC – Wild Cherry

Best Washington Malt Beer

Hellbent Brewing Company – Homegrown Pale Ale

Small Brewery of the Year

Five Rights Brewing Company

Mid-Sized Brewery of the Year

E9 Brewery LLC

Large Brewery of the Year

Chuckanut Brewery