The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

More like opening next week. Image: Rosin Saez

After some field research (meaning, subtly bar hopping and talking to Amazon employees), the team behind Bellevue's 99 Park is ready to open 2120 come Saturday, June 24.

As the name implies, the restaurant is located at 2120 Sixth Ave—in the heart of Amazonia in full view of the tech company's glass biospheres. Indeed, the restaurant's outdoor patio will seat about 60 people who'll dine with those gigantic orbs as their view. And if you're worried about the pitiful state of our June weather as of late, there will be fire pits with tables for optimum coziness.

As for the restaurant proper, owner Milan Uzelac has configured a place that might just crack Downtown's dining code. There's room for those who dine in packs—a solid bit of intel from their research—plus, an alcove for a less buzzy experience, or private dining and meetings. The low-lit dining room gives way to the bar area with booths, bistro tables, and seating at the bar. Here, the standout will be the rotating punches; something boozy, likely bright, and certainly tasty will be dispensed from a huge tap—sure, get it for one, or order a small or large bowl for the table.

Executive chef Derek Bugge grew up in Seattle; he's a fifth-generation Seattleite whose father even cooked right across the street for 30 years. Put another way: Bugge's tapping into his Pacific Northwest know-how and inflecting some flavors inspired by his Mexican roots. For dinner, look forward to grilled octopus with sofrito and a honey-carrot puree, slow-roasted pork belly with tostones and smoked agave, lamb tartare with chicharrón and poblano. Larger plates might look like masa dumplings with pickled tomatillo, New York steak that comes with a cilantro chimichurri sauce, a Wagyu beef burger, and king salmon with salsa verde.

There will also be happy hour, lunch, and brunch (though they won't start until the following week). Brunch brings a little bit more Americana classics—chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, French toast—with some pork belly migas, too.

Dinner starts June 24, while lunch, happy hour, and patio seating will begin the following Monday. Keep tabs on it all at 2120's Facebook page.