  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

Its sweeping space—with a bar and patio—is nestled right beside the Amazon Spheres.

By Rosin Saez 6/15/2017 at 10:15am

File 000 xmbsgk

More like opening next week.

Image: Rosin Saez

After some field research (meaning, subtly bar hopping and talking to Amazon employees), the team behind Bellevue's 99 Park is ready to open 2120 come Saturday, June 24.

As the name implies, the restaurant is located at 2120 Sixth Ave—in the heart of Amazonia in full view of the tech company's glass biospheres. Indeed, the restaurant's outdoor patio will seat about 60 people who'll dine with those gigantic orbs as their view. And if you're worried about the pitiful state of our June weather as of late, there will be fire pits with tables for optimum coziness.

As for the restaurant proper, owner Milan Uzelac has configured a place that might just crack Downtown's dining code. There's room for those who dine in packs—a solid bit of intel from their research—plus, an alcove for a less buzzy experience, or private dining and meetings. The low-lit dining room gives way to the bar area with booths, bistro tables, and seating at the bar. Here, the standout will be the rotating punches; something boozy, likely bright, and certainly tasty will be dispensed from a huge tap—sure, get it for one, or order a small or large bowl for the table. 

Executive chef Derek Bugge grew up in Seattle; he's a fifth-generation Seattleite whose father even cooked right across the street for 30 years. Put another way: Bugge's tapping into his Pacific Northwest know-how and inflecting some flavors inspired by his Mexican roots. For dinner, look forward to grilled octopus with sofrito and a honey-carrot puree, slow-roasted pork belly with tostones and smoked agave, lamb tartare with chicharrón and poblano. Larger plates might look like masa dumplings with pickled tomatillo, New York steak that comes with a cilantro chimichurri sauce, a Wagyu beef burger, and king salmon with salsa verde.

There will also be happy hour, lunch, and brunch (though they won't start until the following week). Brunch brings a little bit more Americana classics—chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, French toast—with some pork belly migas, too.

Dinner starts June 24, while lunch, happy hour, and patio seating will begin the following Monday. Keep tabs on it all at 2120's Facebook page.

Filed under
Opening Dispatch, 99 Park, 2120
Show Comments

Related Content

Accio Grilled Cheese

Cheese Wizards Make Melted Magic at New Interbay Sandwich Shop

07/01/2016 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

New Seafood Market and Raw Bar Opens in the Central District September 4

09/01/2016 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Wagyu Steak House the Butcher’s Table Opens This Month

07/14/2016 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Ravenleaf Public House Opens in North Seattle July 26

07/25/2016 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Sustenance

Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

06/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

06/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

2:12pm By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Arts 2017

Seattle's Must-See, Must-Do Events This Summer

06/14/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Approves Using $2.3 Million for New School Bus System

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

12:30pm By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe