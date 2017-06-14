  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

The week in which: Dine with Pride continues, Washington Brewer's Festival kicks off in Marymoor Park, and Alaska Herring Week puts oily fish center plate.

By Rosin Saez 6/14/2017 at 9:00am

Salt and iron oysters dkdhk2

Dining with Pride means a tray of oysters at Salt and Iron.

Image: Courtesy Dine with Pride

Now thru June 25
Dine with Pride
All month long, more than 25 restaurants—Outlier, Belltown Brewing, Ravenleaf Public House, and Capitol Cider to name check a few—are offering $15, $25, and $35 specials as a nod to Pride Month. Eat, drink—hell, even brunch—with pride.

Sun, June 18
Where to Dine This Father's Day Weekend
Haven't nailed down a reservation yet? There's still time, and, with a little help from our roundup, hope of whiskey and wine.

Sat, June 18
Block Party at The Station
This Beacon Hill cafe, or neighborhood hub rather, may have relocated last year, but its annual hip-hip and arts festival remains steadfast as ever. This free, all ages event from noon to 8 celebrates south Seattle's diverse creative community of artists and musicians alongside an equally diverse lineup of food, like Bottega Italiana gelato, caribbean sandwiches from Soca Shack, tortas, tacos, and even fresh produce farm stands.

June 16–18
Washington Brewer's Festival
Rain or shine, the Washington Beer Commission is yet again filling up Marymoor Park with brewers and beer lovers. This year, with more than 110 breweries attending, look forward to 500+ craft beers, ciders, and yes, even a root beer garden for kiddos. Beyond no shortage of beer, there will be food trucks on site: Nosh, Bread and Circuses, Wood Shop BBQ, and more will keep you on your feet all festival long. The beering begins at 4 on Friday, while Saturday the event is 11–9, and Sunday 11:30–5. Tickets are $30.

June 19–25
Alaska Herring Week
Nearly 60 Seattle restaurants, including eight James Beard Award nominees and winners, will have herring at the center of the plate. Dishes will range from a charred citrus-cured herring from the Chihuly Garden Cafe to herring fritters from FareStart. Other participating restaurants include Terra Plata, Tilth, Le Petit Cochon, and Altstadt.

 Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Block Party, Washington Brewer's Festival, Dine with Pride, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—with Double the Restaurants

06/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

8:30am By Amber Wright

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 4–10

05/04/2016 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink Events

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 27– February 2

01/27/2016 By Sophia Lizardi

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

8:30am By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—with Double the Restaurants

06/12/2017 By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Could Use SDOT Funds for New School Bus System

9:16am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe