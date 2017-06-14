Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

Dining with Pride means a tray of oysters at Salt and Iron. Image: Courtesy Dine with Pride

Now thru June 25

Dine with Pride

All month long, more than 25 restaurants—Outlier, Belltown Brewing, Ravenleaf Public House, and Capitol Cider to name check a few—are offering $15, $25, and $35 specials as a nod to Pride Month. Eat, drink—hell, even brunch—with pride.

Sun, June 18

Where to Dine This Father's Day Weekend

Haven't nailed down a reservation yet? There's still time, and, with a little help from our roundup, hope of whiskey and wine.

Sat, June 18

Block Party at The Station

This Beacon Hill cafe, or neighborhood hub rather, may have relocated last year, but its annual hip-hip and arts festival remains steadfast as ever. This free, all ages event from noon to 8 celebrates south Seattle's diverse creative community of artists and musicians alongside an equally diverse lineup of food, like Bottega Italiana gelato, caribbean sandwiches from Soca Shack, tortas, tacos, and even fresh produce farm stands.

June 16–18

Washington Brewer's Festival

Rain or shine, the Washington Beer Commission is yet again filling up Marymoor Park with brewers and beer lovers. This year, with more than 110 breweries attending, look forward to 500+ craft beers, ciders, and yes, even a root beer garden for kiddos. Beyond no shortage of beer, there will be food trucks on site: Nosh, Bread and Circuses, Wood Shop BBQ, and more will keep you on your feet all festival long. The beering begins at 4 on Friday, while Saturday the event is 11–9, and Sunday 11:30–5. Tickets are $30.

June 19–25

Alaska Herring Week

Nearly 60 Seattle restaurants, including eight James Beard Award nominees and winners, will have herring at the center of the plate. Dishes will range from a charred citrus-cured herring from the Chihuly Garden Cafe to herring fritters from FareStart. Other participating restaurants include Terra Plata, Tilth, Le Petit Cochon, and Altstadt.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.