  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Big Little Lies

How to Call BS in the Age of Alternative Facts

Two Seattle professors want to forge a path for truth with a new course that teaches exactly that.

By Madeline Ostrander 4/17/2017 at 8:00am Published in the May 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seattlemet lies agnew2 qosys9

Illustration: Lincoln Agnew

In early January this year, several days before the presidential inauguration, University of Washington professor Carl Bergstrom invited his colleague, Jevin West, over to his North Seattle house. Beers in hand, the two sat in the living room with their laptops, putting the finishing touches on the website for their new spring class, provocatively named “Calling Bullshit in the Age of Big Data.” They had talked about the class syllabus for months: a set of lessons that would help students detect and call out falsehoods and perversions of logic, a la George Orwell, not just in rhetoric but in the form of bogus statistics and shoddy mathematical analyses. At about 11pm, the syllabus went live, West went home, and they each “went to bed and thought, I hope that some of our friends have seen it and don’t think it’s too stupid,” Bergstrom says. By the morning, the online aggregator Boing Boing had already posted about it, 25,000 visitors had hit the class website, and Bergstrom and West’s email inboxes were overloaded with responses, media interview requests, and even a handful of book offers. In the weeks that followed, the pair was in nonstop demand: They have fielded requests from universities and high schools all over the world and been interviewed on television and radio for tips on how to fight for truth in the so-called post-truth era.

Neither Bergstrom nor West originally intended to fashion himself into a combatant of faulty logic and misinformation. Both trained in biology and eventually veered into data science. They began working together more than a decade ago. West says he’s uncomfortable with swearing, and that his upbringing in conservative, small-town Idaho made it especially hard to call bullshit on other people, out of politeness. Even now, he says he often keeps quiet until the stench of falsehood becomes so intolerable that “finally I can’t take it any longer.” But the two have become experts at preventing the spread of bullshit through the sciences. They are frequently asked to review research findings for academic journals, weeding out bad statistics and weak analyses. Sometimes their work has helped call attention to potential snafus: About 10 years ago, Bergstrom used a mathematical model to show the World Health Organization that its plan for fighting bird flu might not work—which helped prompt the organization to change its approach.

Their course—which runs this spring on the UW campus with an enrollment of about 160 students—is especially timely during a presidential administration that unabashedly wields alternative facts. But the class content isn’t meant to be political. Bullshit can crop up in any field (and on either side of the political spectrum), and both feel it’s especially important now to train students to spot those falsehoods and distortions. The syllabus promises to offer tips for accessible bullshit calling, including means to persuade “your crystals-and-homeopathy aunt or casually racist uncle.”

Courtesy tk grey wufnj8

Expert BS Detectors 
Dr. Javin West (left) is an authority on data and network science; Dr. Carl T. Bergstrom specializes in animal behavior and population biology. 

Image: Courtesy West and Bergstrom

Both professors say you don’t need a statistics background to spot bullshit. One of the first principles: “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” says West. Next, question your source: Consider how someone knows what they know, and whether they have a lot to gain from making a particular argument. You can also look for common logical fallacies: For instance, if two things are correlated, like cat ownership and liberal political leanings, that doesn’t mean adopting a feline will lead a conservative to start voting for Democrats. Numbers can also mislead or misconstrue if they are used without clear context. For example, a report this past December on Fox News decried tens of millions of dollars of food-stamp fraud, but didn’t clarify that such scams are extremely rare and amount to less than one-thousandth of total spending on federal food assistance.

 Perhaps most importantly, the professors say, you should be wary of your own biases and never assume something is true just because you want it to be. They note that Seattleites are vulnerable to their own brands of bullshit, especially when it comes to their enthusiasm for alternative health and their distrust of the medical establishment.

“Some of my friends…won’t give their kids vaccines because they think there’s a link between these vaccines and autism,” says West, even though ample research has found no plausible connection between the two. “Even if you show them the data, it’s hard to convince them.”

West and Bergstrom are now allowing 30 universities in the U.S. and countries like Portugal, Australia, Denmark, and France to use their materials to develop their own versions of the antibullshit class. A professor at IT University of Copenhagen is already teaching nearly the same course to PhD students this spring. Bull-shit, and the need to counteract it, seems to be a culturally universal dilemma.

Filed under
Donald Trump, University of Washington
Show Comments

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: MoDawg's Movember Kickoff Party

11/02/2012

The Grand Ludicrous Hotel

Donald Trump Almost Built a Hotel in Seattle

09/29/2015 By Matthew Halverson

City

Student Arrested by UW in Sodexo Protests Wins UW Academic Award

05/20/2011 By Andrew Calkins

Trust Exercise

The Psychological Effects of Online Hoaxes Might Actually Be Beneficial

10/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

10 Tremendous Seattle Pretzels

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Why Is It So Hard to Open a Cat Cafe?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hit List

The Seattle Met Breakfast Taco List

04/16/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Oeno Files

Winemaker Charles Smith Launches an Annual Rosé Festival

04/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang for your buck

Cheap Week: April 17–24

1:08pm By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

8:00am By Sydney Parker

Pink Riots

Seattle's Cherry Blossoms Were Late to the Party This Year

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

04/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Points of Reference

How the New Pornographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

How Far Does the City's $1 Million Legal Defense Fund Go?

7:14pm By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

McGinn Wants Another Shot at Mayor

11:30am By Hayat Norimine

Banned in the USA

We The People: Meet Six Immigrants from the Six Countries on Trump's Travel Ban List

9:31am By James Ross Gardner, Rianna Hidalgo, Hayat Norimine, and Allison Williams Photography by Brandon Hill

Olympia Dispatch

House Bill Aims to Fix Sound Transit's Inflated Car Values

8:11am By Hayat Norimine

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Most Famous Animals

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

12:00pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

8:00am By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe