The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

St. Vincent blesses the Moore Theatre, ‘Two Trains Running’ explores gentrification in the late ‘60s, and Lewis Black yells about Trump.

By Darren Davis 12/25/2017 at 8:00am Published in the January 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Courtesy Nedda Afsari

Concerts

St. Vincent

Jan 18 & 19 Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, keeps defying expectations. In every album since Marry Me, her delightful and at times saccharine 2007 debut, the classically trained Clark embraces more of an experimental id, plays her guitar with a little more ferocity. Last year’s Masseduction marks the Oklahoma native’s most musically soaring, sexual, and emotionally raw effort to date. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Nikkig1200hires copy0 b5cvau

Image: Courtesy Nikki Giovanni

Books & Talks

Nikki Giovanni

Jan 16 The prolific children’s book author, poet, and activist joins former mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver to discuss her new collection, A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter. In her new poems, Giovanni explores the ways in which her parents’ destructive marriage, and the subsequent move into her grandparents’ loving home, expanded her capacity for both pain and joy. Benaroya Hall, lectures.org

Twotrainsrunning1 smhzpv

Image: Shannon Loys / Seattle Repertory Theatre

Theater

Two Trains Running

Jan 12–Feb 11 It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, seattlerep.org

Lb4 lmdvit

Image: Clay McBride

Comedy

Lewis Black

“My country is now living at the intersection of reality and satire.” 

Jan 20 The longtime Daily Show contributor has been angry through five presidential terms. But our current administration really gets him going. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Strachen us we them ce5bvn

Image: Courtesy Tavares Strachan

Visual Art

Always, Sometimes, Never

Jan 17–Apr 15 New York–based conceptual artist Tavares Strachan draws from marginalized experiences within our larger cultural narratives. In his first Seattle exhibition, Strachan uses neon, sculpture, collage, and pools of water to explore themes of invisibility and obfuscated truth. Frye Art Museum, fryemuseum.org

Theater

Stuff You Should Know

Jan 15 The award-winning SYSK podcast offers biweekly breakdowns on topics ranging from LSD to woolly mammoths to the history of action figures. In a live show, hosts Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark deliver their wide breadth of knowledge directly to the people, bestowing useful factoids for the next pub trivia night. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Books & Talks

National Geographic Live

Jan 28–30 From high above the Earth, on the International Space Station, astronaut Terry Virts captured unbelievable images of our little blue planet. Virts shares these striking photographs, and corresponding stories, that celebrate the beauty and mystery of the natural world. Benaroya Hall,
seattlesymphony.org

128c1542 kejrtw

Astronaut Terry Virts snapped breathtaking photos of Earth from the International Space Station, which he shares at Benaroya Hall.

Image: Courtesy Terry Virts

 

For a full list of top upcoming event picks, check our online calendar.

