  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Seattle Reacts to the Death of San Francisco Mayor, Seattle Native Ed Lee

"Just an incredible loss for the Asian American community."

By Hayat Norimine 12/12/2017 at 3:12pm

San francisco mayor ed lee daj8em

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee at The Commonwealth Club of California in April 2012. 

Image: Rikki Ward

Before Ed Lee became San Francisco's first Asian American mayor, he came from humble beginnings in Seattle—a second-generation Chinese American born in Beacon Hill and raised in public housing. After years of community activism and work as a civil rights attorney, he became fondly known in the Asian and Pacific Islander community as a trailblazer who broke the bamboo ceiling.

Stunned—that was the reaction from former governor Gary Locke when he heard Lee died suddenly early Tuesday morning. He was 65.

"Just an incredible loss for the Asian American community," Locke told PubliCola. He wasn't sure the mayoral role would have been his last stop—he had been encouraging him to run for a statewide or Congressional role. "He really had a bright future ahead of him." 

He was pronounced dead at a San Francisco hospital at about 1am on Tuesday after a heart attack, according to reports, leaving many in Seattle's API and political realms mourning. He's remembered as gregarious and light-hearted. Lee was the first mayor to reach out to Jenny Durkan, she said, after she was elected Seattle mayor. And he had "a long history of breaking barriers" starting as the first to attend college in his family, she said in a statement. 

"His enthusiasm for making his city and our world better were inspiring," Durkan said. "In Seattle, we were fortunate to count him as our own as well and his loss is a loss for Seattle."

"Mayor Lee was a strong partner with the city of Seattle and an inspiration to so many in our local Chinese and broader API community," Seattle deputy mayor Mike Fong said in a statement to PubliCola. "I feel fortunate to have had an opportunity to get to know him and work with his team. His leadership will be deeply missed." 

Lee's father also died of a heart attack when Lee was 15 years old, Northwest Asian Weekly reported, in a large family with six kids. Lee worked in a kitchen to contribute, went to Bowdoin College in Maine, and eventually moved to attend the University of California in Berkeley. He worked as a civil rights attorney and an activist who fought minority displacement in San Francisco in the 1970s.

When Lee got appointed mayor, San Francisco was just beginning to face the tech boom that would later define both its economy and affordability challenges. Gavin Newsom was elected California's lieutenant governor in the 2010 election, leaving the executive seat open. Lee became the first Asian American to lead the city—which is more than 35 percent Asian. 

Lee had long promised he wasn't interested in running for elected office, according to reports. But many of those close to him had pushed him, including Locke, he said. 

"He kept downplaying it. That's something he didn't feel comfortable doing," Locke said. "About that time, he was a city administrator and doing a terrific job, so highly respected. That's a testament to his effectiveness." 

After a taste being mayor, he ran for the executive seat later that same year he was appointed. He won reelection in 2015.

He still often visited Seattle for family. In January, he made an appearance alongside Ed Murray at a Seattle University panel, where they both spoke about sanctuary city policies, housing and homelessness, and their next moves following President Donald Trump's win—"two Eds are always better than one," Lee quipped, then grimaced at his own joke. 

San Francisco's politics aligned well with Seattle; Lee had been known as a champion for people of color for decades, assisting in both civil rights and city contracting for minority-owned businesses. In response to election results, Lee said they were "about to lose a friend" in the White House and that now is the time for cities like San Francisco and Seattle to "renew" their values of diversity. 

"In doing so, we discovered a tremendous power of thought, a tremendous stream of emotion and heart that stretches everywhere from Southern California all the way to Canada," Lee said. "I think that has given us a much more clear purpose so that we don't just use the words of 'diversity' and 'sanctuary,' 'anti-discrimination,' as just academic words. We actually find ways to live those words in a much more dedicated way. ... You get people ready. Because when people are ready, fear will not rule us."

Filed under
Asian Pacific Islander Community, Beacon Hill, Gary Locke, Jenny Durkan, Seattle Mayor, San Francisco Mayor, Ed Lee
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray's Chief of Staff Leaving to Join King County Executive

08/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Democracy for America Endorses Moon for Mayor

09/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Durkan Wants Free College, But Where Would the Money Come From?

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 13–19

9:00am By Jaime Archer and Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Seasonal Sustenance 2017

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

12/12/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

No pong intended

A Ping Pong Bar Bounces Into Downtown

12/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle Reacts to the Death of San Francisco Mayor, Seattle Native Ed Lee

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Transgender People Will Be Allowed to Serve in the Military

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe