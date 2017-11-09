Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

I’m dying over here! Creating hundreds and hundreds for @seattlemet Cowabunga event this weekend! 🍔🍔🍔❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Lady Yum (@ladyyum) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

There's just one more day until Cowabunga arrives. And while we're duly stoked for carne asada tacos, barbecue brisket, and a dairy blessing in the form of some of our favorite ice cream purveyors, it's the little things, too. Truly. Like these bite-sized macaron burgers from Lady Yum that are as on-theme as they are delightful. See for yourself tomorrow at Cowabunga's Burger Bash competition where you'll be able to find these sweet sliders.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!