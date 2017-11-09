  1. Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

Lady Yum will be at Cowabunga—which kicks off tomorrow!—with these adorable treats in tow.

By Nosh Pit Staff 11/9/2017 at 2:36pm

There's just one more day until Cowabunga arrives. And while we're duly stoked for carne asada tacos, barbecue brisket, and a dairy blessing in the form of some of our favorite ice cream  purveyors, it's the little things, too. Truly. Like these bite-sized macaron burgers from Lady Yum that are as on-theme as they are delightful. See for yourself tomorrow at Cowabunga's Burger Bash competition where you'll be able to find these sweet sliders. 

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

