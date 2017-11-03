  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

Plus, Wagyu carne asada on Capitol Hill.

By Diane Stephani 11/3/2017 at 11:55am

Screen shot 2017 11 02 at 2.42.04 pm tg8skm

Prime Delmonico with housemade salsas and guacamole.

Image: Courtesy of D' La Santa

Open

D' La Santa
Angelica Villasenor has brought her mother's recipes to Capitol Hill from Guadalajara, in a long-vacated restaurant space on 10th and Miller. She runs the restaurant with eight of her family members, focusing on high-end meats and from-scratch cookery. Menu highlights include house-roasted tomatoes for the salsas, and a Wagyu carne asada.

Two Fingers Social
A former West Seattle loan operation and dispensary space has transformed into a bourbon and scotch bar, from veteran bartenders Andrew Spence and Ed Wheeler. As per the namesake, the duo promises craft cocktails with two-ounce pours and hot sandwiches with quality ingredients. Two thumbs all the way up.

Palmi Korean BBQ
Grill-your-own Korean barbecue comes to the U District, right in the heart of the Ave. Diners can choose their own meats and veggies and cook the food directly on the grills at each table, or choose from a variety of classic Korean dishes on the menu. 

Xi'an Food
The new Chinese noodle joint is a spin-off of Edmonds restaurant Qin, reports Seattle Times, bringing hand-pulled noodles and dumplings to Capitol Hill.      

Swiftwater Cellars
Suncadia Resort's winery has opened a location in Bellevue, pouring wines by the glass, carafe, bottle, and get this: refillable, take-home carafes! Finish off your Northwest comfort meal with a sweet wine to take home for dessert, or stop by after work and fill up for a night in.

Cascade Coffee Works
The newest addition to Seattle Coffee Works hosts a grand opening on November 8, handing out free coffee from 8–4. The brick storefront on Thomas Street is next to Amazon's Houdini South, with beer and wine on tap next to cold brew, nitro coffee, and Iggy's kombucha.

The Wine Station
Beacon Hill has a neighborhood wine bar, with 16 different wines and 11 of those available by the glass. The space aims to be both affordable and inclusive, and owner Luis Rodriguez says it best, "It's not going to be bougie. It's going to be fun."

Closed

The Redwood
The beloved Seattle dive had its last hurrah on the eve of Halloween, several weeks before its original plan to close on November 18. A heartfelt Facebook post thanked patrons for coming in to say goodbye.  

Coming Soon

By the Pound
A new sandwich shop is coming to Capitol Hill from Larkin Young and Tony Larson, the duo who brought craft cocktail bar Alchemy to West Seattle. The menu will include soups, salads, and traditional sandwich ingredients, along with a few wild cards. Per the namesake the space will have meat and salad by the pound, and a password-protected bar can be found within. Presumably. 

Shift Change

El Gaucho Bellevue
Michael Jordan has taken over as the executive chef of the Bellevue steakhouse, but we aren't talking about the Chicago Bulls basketball legend. The owner of the award-winning restaurant Rosemary's in Las Vegas comes to lead the largest of the El Gaucho restaurants after spending five years teaching at the Seattle Culinary Academy.     

Filed under
University District, West Seattle, Beacon Hill, Capitol Hill, El Gaucho, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Cascade Coffee Works Opens November 8

11/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: Happy Grillmore Is Open and Cafe Racer Has Closed

10/20/2017 By Diane Stephani Edited by Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Baked Goods Abound

09/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

11:55am By Diane Stephani

Meatless Matters

The Impossible Burger Makes Its Meatless Debut in Seattle

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Cascade Coffee Works Opens November 8

11/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 1–7

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 2–5

11/02/2017 By Darren Davis

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Going International

Seattle Is Now an Official UNESCO City of Literature

10/31/2017 By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

City Hall

Coalition Demands No Sweeps, Brings a Force for Change on Homelessness

11/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Tenant Advocates on Why They Support Grant

11/01/2017 With Cha'ron Stewart-Silvano, ChrisTiana ObeySumner, Evan Sugden, and Yusuf Cabdi

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

11/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor Nominates New Police Accountability Director

10/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Housing Advocates Make the Case for Mosqueda

10/31/2017 With Nicole Macri, Doris Koo, Michael Maddux, and Erin House

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

11/01/2017 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe