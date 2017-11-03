This Week in Restaurant News: Bourbon and Korean Barbecue

Prime Delmonico with housemade salsas and guacamole. Image: Courtesy of D' La Santa

Open

D' La Santa

Angelica Villasenor has brought her mother's recipes to Capitol Hill from Guadalajara, in a long-vacated restaurant space on 10th and Miller. She runs the restaurant with eight of her family members, focusing on high-end meats and from-scratch cookery. Menu highlights include house-roasted tomatoes for the salsas, and a Wagyu carne asada.

Two Fingers Social

A former West Seattle loan operation and dispensary space has transformed into a bourbon and scotch bar, from veteran bartenders Andrew Spence and Ed Wheeler. As per the namesake, the duo promises craft cocktails with two-ounce pours and hot sandwiches with quality ingredients. Two thumbs all the way up.

Palmi Korean BBQ

Grill-your-own Korean barbecue comes to the U District, right in the heart of the Ave. Diners can choose their own meats and veggies and cook the food directly on the grills at each table, or choose from a variety of classic Korean dishes on the menu.

Xi'an Food

The new Chinese noodle joint is a spin-off of Edmonds restaurant Qin, reports Seattle Times, bringing hand-pulled noodles and dumplings to Capitol Hill.

Swiftwater Cellars

Suncadia Resort's winery has opened a location in Bellevue, pouring wines by the glass, carafe, bottle, and get this: refillable, take-home carafes! Finish off your Northwest comfort meal with a sweet wine to take home for dessert, or stop by after work and fill up for a night in.

Cascade Coffee Works

The newest addition to Seattle Coffee Works hosts a grand opening on November 8, handing out free coffee from 8–4. The brick storefront on Thomas Street is next to Amazon's Houdini South, with beer and wine on tap next to cold brew, nitro coffee, and Iggy's kombucha.

The Wine Station

Beacon Hill has a neighborhood wine bar, with 16 different wines and 11 of those available by the glass. The space aims to be both affordable and inclusive, and owner Luis Rodriguez says it best, "It's not going to be bougie. It's going to be fun."

Closed

The Redwood

The beloved Seattle dive had its last hurrah on the eve of Halloween, several weeks before its original plan to close on November 18. A heartfelt Facebook post thanked patrons for coming in to say goodbye.

Coming Soon

By the Pound

A new sandwich shop is coming to Capitol Hill from Larkin Young and Tony Larson, the duo who brought craft cocktail bar Alchemy to West Seattle. The menu will include soups, salads, and traditional sandwich ingredients, along with a few wild cards. Per the namesake the space will have meat and salad by the pound, and a password-protected bar can be found within. Presumably.

Shift Change

El Gaucho Bellevue

Michael Jordan has taken over as the executive chef of the Bellevue steakhouse, but we aren't talking about the Chicago Bulls basketball legend. The owner of the award-winning restaurant Rosemary's in Las Vegas comes to lead the largest of the El Gaucho restaurants after spending five years teaching at the Seattle Culinary Academy.