A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

On Thursday, Oct 19, Seattle's version of Lit Craw offers an unmissable opportunity to both bar hop and take in the full breadth of Seattle-area poets, fiction writers, essayists, spoken word artists, and wild genre-less wordsmiths.

But hidden underneath this night of whiskey, wine and the Written Word is an impossible quandary: Without some sort of Potterverse time turner device, there is no earthly way to take in every one of the 38 events spread across its four, hour-long phases. Lit Crawl, then, becomes an exercise in self-curation.

But choosing is hard, so let us do it for you. Here are four possible routes themed around areas of interest. Or, if you prefer going more a la carte, browse the entire schedule here (or here)

Happy crawling!

Route One: Local Love

For those interested in Seattle-area writers, literary institutions, and topics.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)

A Reading with Seattle's Youth Poets

The Youth Poet Laureate program—an effort to help young, civic-minded writers engage with their communities—presents readings from some bright initiates along with Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate herself, Lily Baumgart. Seattle Public Library, Capitol Hill Branch

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)

Made at Hugo House Fellows Alum Reading

Former fellows at Seattle's most vital literary hub pay respects to their old creative incubator. Readings from Laura Da' (Tributaries), fiction writer Anca L. Szilágyi, novelist Ross McKeekin (The Hummingbirds), and poet Quenton Baker. Barça Lounge

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)

Ghosts of Seattle Past

Celebrate local history and mourn as its paved over, featuring three eulogies for departed local venues from Graham Isaac (The Paradox Theater), Ma'Chell Duma LaVassar (Foxxxes Cabaret), and Adrian Ryan (The Elite Tavern). Hotel Sorrento



Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)

Seattle Poetry Grid Reading

The city's first Civic Poet, Claudia Castro Luna presents her expansive city-wide project: a local almanac of personal expression featuring established writers sharing stories alongside first-time poets and the like. Vermillion Art Gallery

Route Two: Dynamic Voices

For those interested in the region's diverse range of experiences.



Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)

Seattle Urban Book Expo

The SUBE Hour offers a platform in the larger Seattle literary community for Seattle authors of color. Hear work from Kristin Alana, Kamari Bright, Natasha Rivers, and Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II. Hugo House

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)

Reading Beyond Seattle

Peer outside of the Seattle bubble with stories from other corners of Washington, and around the globe. Featuring poet Elaina Ellis, editorial writer Jackie Fender, and Seattle Met's own Hayat Norimine, reading from her feature on growing up as a Muslim immigrant in rural Washington. Hugo House

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)

Ever-Shifting Diaspora: The Writers of Kundiman

Poetry and prose from local Asian-American writers, whose subjects range from family histories to social activism. Readers include Neil Aitkens (Babbage’s Dream), Jordan Alam, poet Kalehua Kim (Beetmilk, a chapbook) and Troy Osaki. Barça Lounge

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)

True Stories of #FML

Three nonfiction pieces from Brian McGuigan, Kristen Millares Young, and Sasha LaPointe about the cruel hand of fate and its sometimes dark, tragic, and comically unfortunate dealings in everyday life. Capitol Cider

Route Three: Poetry Only

For those interested in, well, poetry and poetics.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)

Poetry Northwest

Like the hallowed trees of the Hoh Rainforest, Poetry Northwest has been around a long time (since 1959, to be exact) and accumulated much wisdom. The literary magazine's reading features Sarah María Medina, JM Miller, and Ellen Welcker. Ollie Quinn

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)

Fragmented Transmissions: Lyric and Hybrid Essays

Nonfiction can often employ poetic tricks and tools more nimbly than most fiction. Come see the experimental essay in action with Molly Thornton, Meredith Clark, Katie Lee Ellison, Leslie Frank. Zoë Events

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)

An Evening with Anastacia Reneé

Anastacia Reneé had quite a year. Meet Seattle's new Civic Poet and hear her read from books she published in 2017, including of Forget It, (v.), and Answer(Me). Stay for a Q&A session moderated by Paul Constant of the Seattle Review of Books. Capitol Cider

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)

Sarah Galvin, Robert Lashley, and Timmy Straw

Find poetry stodgy? Go to a Sarah Galvin reading. The author of Ugly Time and The Three Einsteins will make you howl with laughter, blush deep red, then break your heart all in the same poem. Pine Box

Route Four: Genre Fanatics

For those interested in science fiction, horror, and everything in-between.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)

Robots, Ray Guns, and Self-Saving Princesses

Start off the night with a bit of speculative fiction by way of prolific story writer Cat Rambo, Camille Griep (Letters to Zell), and science fiction author Caren Gussoff Sumption. Saint John's Bar and Eatery

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)

Stories for the Young at Heart

The tradition of young adult literature tackles universal themes with epiphany veiled in straight-forward storytelling. Hear work from Karen Finneyfrock (Starbird Murphy and the World Outside), Michele Bacon (Antipodes), and Breeana Shields (Poison's Kiss) Ada's Technical Books

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)

Halloween and Horror: A Reading

Stick around Ada's for something October-appropriate. Fiction and screen writer Ramon Isao (Zombies of Mass Destruction), novelist J. Lincoln Fenn (Dead Souls), and Evan J. Peterson (the horror chapbook Skin Job) each take turns making your nighttime stroll to the next venue a little spookier. Ada's Technical Books

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)

How to Dress for Murder

Cozy up for a pair mysteries set in the classic Hollywood era, starring the fictional crime-solving costume designer Edith Head. And meet author Renee Patrick—who is actually the pseudonym for husband and wife writerly duo Rosemarie and Vince Keenan. Hugo House

Shots!

For those interested in cutting a rug.

The After Party (10pm–midnight)

Enough reading. More dancing. Lit Crawl's denouement is a great place to meet the readers, organizers, and toast the festivities with a final night cap (or three). Zoë Events, 21 and over

Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

Thu, Oct 19, Various Locations, Free