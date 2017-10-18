  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

There's no earthly way to see every reading at this year's bookworm bar hop. So pick one of these four themed routes to get the most out of your crawl.

By Darren Davis 10/18/2017 at 10:12am

12189884 1064187940281917 5471464681476156132 n eenlra

Image: Courtesy Lit Crawl Seattle

On Thursday, Oct 19, Seattle's version of Lit Craw offers an unmissable opportunity to both bar hop and take in the full breadth of Seattle-area poets, fiction writers, essayists, spoken word artists, and wild genre-less wordsmiths.

But hidden underneath this night of whiskey, wine and the Written Word is an impossible quandary: Without some sort of Potterverse time turner device, there is no earthly way to take in every one of the 38 events spread across its four, hour-long phases. Lit Crawl, then, becomes an exercise in self-curation.

But choosing is hard, so let us do it for you. Here are four possible routes themed around areas of interest. Or, if you prefer going more a la carte, browse the entire schedule here (or here)

Happy crawling!

Route One: Local Love

For those interested in Seattle-area writers, literary institutions, and topics.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)
A Reading with Seattle's Youth Poets
The Youth Poet Laureate program—an effort to help young, civic-minded writers engage with their communities—presents readings from some bright initiates along with Seattle's Youth Poet Laureate herself, Lily Baumgart. Seattle Public Library, Capitol Hill Branch

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)
Made at Hugo House Fellows Alum Reading
Former fellows at Seattle's most vital literary hub pay respects to their old creative incubator. Readings from Laura Da' (Tributaries), fiction writer Anca L. Szilágyi, novelist Ross McKeekin (The Hummingbirds), and poet Quenton Baker. Barça Lounge

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)
Ghosts of Seattle Past
Celebrate local history and mourn as its paved over, featuring three eulogies for departed local venues from Graham Isaac (The Paradox Theater), Ma'Chell Duma LaVassar (Foxxxes Cabaret), and Adrian Ryan (The Elite Tavern). Hotel Sorrento

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)
Seattle Poetry Grid Reading
The city's first Civic Poet, Claudia Castro Luna presents her expansive city-wide project: a local almanac of personal expression featuring established writers sharing stories alongside first-time poets and the like. Vermillion Art Gallery

Route Two: Dynamic Voices

For those interested in the region's diverse range of experiences.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)
Seattle Urban Book Expo
The SUBE Hour offers a platform in the larger Seattle literary community for Seattle authors of color. Hear work from Kristin Alana, Kamari Bright, Natasha Rivers, and Jeffrey Lee Cheatham II.  Hugo House

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)
Reading Beyond Seattle
Peer outside of the Seattle bubble with stories from other corners of Washington, and around the globe. Featuring poet Elaina Ellis, editorial writer Jackie Fender, and Seattle Met's own Hayat Norimine, reading from her feature on growing up as a Muslim immigrant in rural Washington.  Hugo House

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)
Ever-Shifting Diaspora: The Writers of Kundiman
Poetry and prose from local Asian-American writers, whose subjects range from family histories to social activism. Readers include Neil Aitkens (Babbage’s Dream), Jordan Alam, poet Kalehua Kim (Beetmilk, a chapbook) and Troy Osaki. Barça Lounge

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)
True Stories of #FML
Three nonfiction pieces from Brian McGuigan, Kristen Millares Young, and Sasha LaPointe about the cruel hand of fate and its sometimes dark, tragic, and comically unfortunate dealings in everyday life. Capitol Cider

Route Three: Poetry Only

For those interested in, well, poetry and poetics.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)
Poetry Northwest
Like the hallowed trees of the Hoh Rainforest, Poetry Northwest has been around a long time (since 1959, to be exact) and accumulated much wisdom. The literary magazine's reading features Sarah María Medina, JM Miller, and Ellen Welcker. Ollie Quinn

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)
Fragmented Transmissions: Lyric and Hybrid Essays
Nonfiction can often employ poetic tricks and tools more nimbly than most fiction. Come see the experimental essay in action with Molly Thornton, Meredith Clark, Katie Lee Ellison, Leslie Frank.  Zoë Events

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)
An Evening with Anastacia Reneé
Anastacia Reneé had quite a year. Meet Seattle's new Civic Poet and hear her read from books she published in 2017, including of Forget It, (v.), and Answer(Me). Stay for a Q&A session moderated by Paul Constant of the Seattle Review of BooksCapitol Cider

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)
Sarah Galvin, Robert Lashley, and Timmy Straw
Find poetry stodgy? Go to a Sarah Galvin reading. The author of Ugly Time and The Three Einsteins will make you howl with laughter, blush deep red, then break your heart all in the same poem.  Pine Box

Route Four: Genre Fanatics

For those interested in science fiction, horror, and everything in-between.

Phase 1 (6–6:45pm)
Robots, Ray Guns, and Self-Saving Princesses
Start off the night with a bit of speculative fiction by way of prolific story writer Cat Rambo, Camille Griep (Letters to Zell), and science fiction author Caren Gussoff Sumption. Saint John's Bar and Eatery

Phase 2 (7–7:45pm)
Stories for the Young at Heart
The tradition of young adult literature tackles universal themes with epiphany veiled in straight-forward storytelling. Hear work from Karen Finneyfrock (Starbird Murphy and the World Outside), Michele Bacon (Antipodes), and Breeana Shields (Poison's Kiss)  Ada's Technical Books

Phase 3 (8–8:45pm)
Halloween and Horror: A Reading
Stick around Ada's for something October-appropriate. Fiction and screen writer Ramon Isao (Zombies of Mass Destruction), novelist J. Lincoln Fenn (Dead Souls), and Evan J. Peterson (the horror chapbook Skin Job) each take turns making your nighttime stroll to the next venue a little spookier. Ada's Technical Books

Phase 4 (9–9:45pm)
How to Dress for Murder
Cozy up for a pair mysteries set in the classic Hollywood era, starring the fictional crime-solving costume designer Edith Head.  And meet author Renee Patrick—who is actually the pseudonym for husband and wife writerly duo Rosemarie and Vince Keenan.  Hugo House

Shots!

For those interested in cutting a rug.

The After Party (10pm–midnight)
Enough reading. More dancing. Lit Crawl's denouement is a great place to meet the readers, organizers, and toast the festivities with a final night cap (or three). Zoë Events, 21 and over

Lit Crawl Seattle 2017
Thu, Oct 19, Various Locations, Free

Filed under
Books & Talks, Lit Crawl
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

Editor’s Pick Free Zoë Events

An unmissable opportunity to both bar hop and take in the full breadth of Seattle-area poets, fiction writers, essayists, spoken word artists, and wild genre...

Related Content

Iambic Ambassadorships

Seattle, Say Hello to Your New Civic Poet

09/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Essay

The Great Divide: Growing up in Rural Washington as a Muslim Immigrant

08/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Interview

Emily Nussbaum and the Art of Analyzing Television

05/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Lit Hits

Hugo House Announces 2017–18 Season

08/16/2017 By Jaime Archer

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Review

Restaurant Review: The Lakehouse in Bellevue

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10:12am By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

3:40pm By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

With Seattle’s Housing Crisis, Could Inaction Be the Best Action?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe