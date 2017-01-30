  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

“Trump should know that this is not over. This is only the beginning of our resistance.”

By Spencer Ricks 1/30/2017 at 9:49am

Cbp at seatac shvlvb

Representative Suzan DelBene arrives at the Customs and Border Protection office at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday. Two men who were detained because of president Donald Trump's immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority nations were released on Sunday, which is being hailed as a "small victory" in the fight against Trump's executive actions. Photo courtesy Suzan DelBene's office.

 Washington politicians are demanding answers after the weekend scuffle over immigration at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Suzan DelBene, governor Jay Inslee, and other officials were quick to denounce president Donald Trump’s immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries after two men—from Yemen and Sudan—were detained at the airport on Saturday. The men, who had arrived in the U.S. with visitor visas, were released Sunday after U.S. District Court judge Thomas Zilly issued an emergency temporary restraining order prohibiting their deportation.

“The release of the two immigrants held by [Customs and Border Protection] is a small victory in our fight against the president’s inhumane policies,” Jayapal said. “Trump should know that this is not over. This is only the beginning of our resistance.”

Zilly issued the order to release the men after a request by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and American Civil Liberties Union. Jayapal and DelBene filed a joint brief in the request, which expressed alarm at the lack of transparency from the CPB.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said he is pledging to “use every resource available to bring relief to individuals suffering as a result of these executive orders.”

After visiting Sea-Tac airport on Saturday and trying to understand how Trump’s executive order was being interpreted, DelBene sent a formal letter to the CPB in the District of Columbia. DelBene demanded that the CPB provide more answers about what policies and procedures are in place to detain people coming from the Muslim-majority countries mentioned in the executive order. She also requested that attorneys be promptly granted to individuals detained because of the executive order.

“President Trump’s irresponsible executive order created chaos for many families today,” DelBene said. “We don’t need to close our doors to keep Americans safe and we still have work ahead to ensure the president ends his cruel targeting of individuals based on religion and nationality.”

Representative Dave Reichert, a Republican from Issaquah, didn’t say anything about the men being detained at Sea-Tac, but he said “extreme vetting” of people coming to the the U.S. is important to keep the nation safe. He also urged the Trump administration to work with Congress in order to work out the details of the executive order.

Even though the men were released from custody, the issue is far from being resolved. Judge Zilly set a hearing for February 3 to determine whether the men will be allowed to stay in America. Senator Patty Murray is also scheduled to call on Trump to reverse the executive order on immigration with other members of congress on Monday. 

“We will fight [Trump's] ill-conceived and unconstitutional executive orders until the very end,” Jayapal said.

Filed under
That Washington
Show Comments

Related Content

That Washington

Election Wire: Results from Around the Country

11/02/2010 By Chris Kissel

That Washington

"I Believe Now is the time for Congress to Prohibit Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation in the Military."

11/18/2010 By Josh Feit

That Washington

Closing Act: Democratic Rep. Brian Baird Joins GOP and Rep. Dave Reichert, Supports Tax Breaks for the Rich

12/02/2010 By Josh Feit

That Washington

On Other Blogs Today: VA District Court Says Health Care Law Unconstitutional

12/13/2010 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Holiday Eats Cheat Sheet

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

11:00am By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Closures and Revamps and Barbecue Silver Linings

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Q&A

Neptune Coffee Won't Be Returning to Greenwood Ave.

01/27/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Amaro Amore

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

01/26/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

1:03pm By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Festival Season

Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

01/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

9:49am By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

House Delivers Blow to Reproductive Rights with New Measure; DelBene Resists

01/25/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

11:30am By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

10:45am By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe