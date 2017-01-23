  1. Arts & Culture
Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper Headline Sasquatch! 2017

The Memorial Day excursion at the Gorge also features Twenty One Pilots, the Head and the Heart, MGMT, and the Shins.

By Seth Sommerfeld 1/23/2017 at 11:55am

Sasquatch 2017 smpxsw

Can you have too much of a good thing? Yes. Thankfully, Sasquatch! Music Festival has once again downsized to a three-day event for 2017 (spending four days at the Gorge just turns into a slog at some point).

Two hottest independent hip-hop superstars—the boisterous Chance the Rapper and the enigmatic Frank Ocean—headline the festivities alongside genre-blurring rap-rock duo Twenty One Pilots. The Sasquatch! 2017 lineup also features big-name acts like MGMT, the Head and the Heart, the Shins, Mac Miller, and Phanogram. Local flavor comes from artists like Car Seat Headrest, Manatee Commune, Courtney Marie Andrews, Porter Ray, and more. The comedy offerings include Portlandia's Fred Armisen, Saturday Night Live's  Sasheer Zamata, and standup comics Beth Stelling and Nate Bargatze. More acts will be announced in the coming months.

Three-day passes for Sasquatch! Music Festival 2017 go on sale for $295 this Saturday, January 28 at 10am via Ticketmaster. (VIP tickets are also available for $295–$2,000.) Gorge camping is sold separately, and ranges from $100 to $5,000.

Sasquatch! Music Festival 2017 Lineup:

Frank Ocean | Chance The Rapper | Twenty One Pilots | The Head and the Heart | The Shins | MGMT | Phantogram | Mac Miller | Bonobo | Rüfüs Du Sol | Kaytranada | Big Gigantic | Bleachers | Kiiara | Bomba Estereo | Bob Moses | Aesop Rock | Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires | Vulfpeck | Car Seat Headrest | Catfish and The Bottlemen | American Football | Mount Kimbie | Thee Oh Sees | Foxygen | Jagwar Ma | The Strumbellas | Kungs | The Radio Dept. | Manatee Commune | Fakear | The Hotelier | Mondo Cozmo | Moses Sumney | White Lung | Rainbow Kitten Surprise | Arkells | Cigarettes After Sex | July Talk | Sales | Boogie | Joey Purp | Kaiydo | Corey Harper | Klangstof | Flint Eastwood | IHF | Hoops | Kyle Craft | Courtney Marie Andrews | Saint Mesa | Los Colognes | Porter Ray | Gazebos

Comedy: Fred Armisen | Sasheer Zamata | Nate Bargatze | Beth Stelling | Sal Vulcano | Alice Wetterlund | Sam Morril | Emmett Montgomery | Yogi Paliwal

Sasquatch! Music Festival 2017
May 26–28, Gorge Amphitheatre, $295–$2,000 (Camping $100–$5,000)

