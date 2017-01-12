  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

San Francisco mayor visits Seattle University to discuss the homeless crisis.

By Josh Feit 1/12/2017 at 9:11am

Fizz ya6qpo

 1. San Francisco mayor Ed Lee was in town last night speaking with Seattle Mayor Ed Murray at Seattle University about the homeless crisis.

Similar to Seattle (even more so, in fact) San Francisco is facing a dramatic increase in people experiencing homelessness. Seattle puts its unsheltered homeless population at about 3,000 and San Francisco puts theirs at about 6,700; SF is slightly bigger than Seattle—by about 200,000 people.

Local workhorse reporters Erica C. Barnett and Heidi Groover both tweeted the discussion. And Barnett has a germane story up on her blog The C Is for Crank, detailing San Francisco’s low-barrier-to-entry Navigation Center homeless shelter—something Seattle wants to emulate

Groover also posted a germane detail: A map that might explain why both city’s housing costs are so high; both cities cordon off abnormally massive swaths of land for single family zoning. Seattle is about at 65 percent and San Francisco’s? Whoa.

Screen shot 2017 01 12 at 7.54.01 am yerpc8

Actually, it's not as dramatic as the swath of yellow makes it look. It's really about 25 percent...but...

By way of comparison, Portland only sets aside about 3 percent of its land for single family homes exclusively. I’m not saying Portland doesn’t have a homeless problem, but Portland is roughly the same size as Seattle—619,000 people versus Seattle’s 668,000 people. And their homeless population is about 33 percent smaller than ours.

2. Seattle's newest member of congress, U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, 7), quickly responded to President-elect Donald Trump's firm announcement that congress needed to repeal Obamacare with some statistics about Washington state.

The numbers are worth publishing in full:

Young people in the state under the age of 26 will not be able to get health coverage under their parents’ plan. Currently, about 55,000 young people in Washington have taken advantage of the Affordable Care Act by staying on their parents’ health insurance. A repeal of the law means they will be forced to purchase their own health insurance, or take the risk of staying uninsured.

Washington women would have to pay more for health care. Before the Affordable Care Act, women were forced to pay out-of-pocket for basic preventive health care like routine breast cancer screenings, birth control and Pap tests.

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, nearly 4 million Washingtonians who rely on employer-sponsored health care will be impacted. The Affordable Care Act gives tax incentives to encourage small business owners to provide health coverage to their employees.

More than 50,000 Washingtonians who have gained health care due to Medicaid expansion will lose health coverage. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, giving life-saving coverage to thousands of Washingtonians who couldn’t afford health care before.

People with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage. In Washington, almost 3 million people have a pre-existing condition. Repealing the Affordable Care Act would allow insurance companies to go back to the days when they could deny coverage to individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, cancer or asthma.

Jayapal added: “Health care is a right, not a privilege. Instead of rolling back the progress we’ve made, we need to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act.”

3. And speaking of whoa! Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new employees during the next year and a half.

The Seattle Times reports:

"Amazon said Thursday that by 2018 it plans to have more than 280,000 full-time U.S. employees, versus 180,000 at the end of 2016. The jobs cover a wide range of disciplines, from developers and engineers that work on cloud computing to warehouse operators that handle millions of packages."

Filed under
Politics, Amazon, Single Family Zones, Homelessness, Morning Fizz
Show Comments

Related Content

Morning Fizz

Hella HALA Fallout: Candidates React to Mayor's Affordable Housing Recommendations

07/14/2015 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Council Looks at Putting Homeless in Residential Neighborhoods, Now How About Homes?

03/31/2015 By Josh Feit

City

Initial Emails to Mayor Mostly Oppose Zoning Change

07/08/2015 By Josh Feit

Slideshow

Slide Show: United Way of King County’s All-Star Softball Classic

06/22/2014

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

6 Seattle Restaurants Where You Won't Need Reservations

01/12/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Fun With Listicles

7 Restaurants for Bookworms

01/11/2017 By Jane Kidder

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 11–17

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

What's Next for the Former Martino's Space: Opus Co.

01/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Ba Bar Is Coming to U Village

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Transition Times

Oy—2 More Restaurant Closures

01/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 12–15

01/12/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: My Only Friend, The End

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

(Formerly) Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Shane "Swerve" Strickland

01/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

U2 Brings 'The Joshua Tree' Tour to CenturyLink Field

01/09/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Numbers About Health Care, the Homeless Crisis, Zoning, and Amazon

01/12/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Affordable Housing Plan Threatened by Fake Math

01/11/2017 By Josh Feit

Afternoon Jolt

Big News at Cola HQ

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Patty Murray Vets Sessions, Capitol Hill Vets Streetcar Extension, GOP Vets Trans Rights, and You Vet Buskers

01/10/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

The Candidate Rumors Begin and Artists Take Case to City Council

01/09/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

A Belated 2016 Year in Review

01/06/2017 By Josh Feit

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

The Duo Behind Bahtoh Brings Bridal Bliss to the International District

01/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 9–15

01/09/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop It

KPop-In@Nordstrom Starts This Month

01/06/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe