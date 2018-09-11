  1. Style & Shopping
Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson 9/11/2018

Seattle draws people from all over—people seeking our heady mix of forward thinking and nostalgia. This inspired the fall fashion shoot, "Arrival Time." Before we even began there were snafus (including a flat tire) but luckily we had a talented photographer (Brandon Hill) and two great locations (Union and King Street stations). Our first shot was outside King Street Station, the city at our backs. Our final: inside the clock tower (tight squeeze, that tower). A few more hiccups sprung along the way—I’m looking at you, surly security guard with a fondness for the phrase “That’s a no go”—but what’s a trip without a few stories to tell?

View the feature here.

Image: Jane Sherman

men's fashion, women's fashion, Fall Fashion
