2019 YWCA Luncheon King County

Over 1,000 guests went all in for Washington women at YWCA’s 31st Annual Inspire Luncheon in King County. Held at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, journalist Soledad O’Brien gave a moving keynote, and inspired guests raised more than $857,000 for local women and girls.

View full gallery here.

Connect with us to see your next event in The Met Pages, the city’s pre-eminent who’s who in pictures and words, highlighting the remarkable people and events that make our city so vibrant, exciting, and generous!