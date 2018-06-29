Follain Is Officially Open in the University Village

Follain, the Boston-born clean beauty shop, has opened its first West Coast doors right here in Seattle. Its new U Village locale, snuggled between Delfino's pizza and Katalyst, is bright, natural light–filled paradise of nontoxic skin care. And it opens today.

Follain, which means "healthy" and "wholesome" in Gaelic, is guided by its own definition. Which is to say, everything atop its shelves is the very best of clean beauty, says Follain founder Tara Foley. "Right now a lot of conventional products are packed with, quite frankly, really cheap and quite toxic ingredients," she says.

But the clean beauty shop is here to help remedy that. Among its dozens and dozens of brands, Follain houses a few homegrown skin care brands—Kari Gran, Herbivore Botanicals, Hannes Dottir—but everything with its white-tiled walls are cream of the natural skin care crop. Face, body, hair, and cosmetics all get a dedicated section, easily navigable around the store. In the back, above the testing sink, is where you can refill Follain liquid soap (buy a glass container of soap, bring it back to refill for a fraction of the original cost). Millions of plastic bottles are disposed of each year, says Foley, and along with tackling toxic ingredients she's taking on waste, too. "Our planet deserves clean, too," reads the writing on Follain's walls.

