Holiday Gift Guide 2018
5 Home Goods for the Pacific Northwest Abode
From ceramic wares to walnut oak furniture, here's a few ideas for the person whose style is local through and through.
What you bring into your space—books, art, all those recyclable tote bags—says a lot about how you appreciate your home and how you adorn it. So, too, does the gift that makes an armchair cozier with a wool blanket, like the one here from Louie Gong's Eighth Generation shop in Pike Place Market that puts native artists first.