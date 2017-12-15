10 Foolproof Food Gifts

Does your mind draw a complete blank when it comes to presents for your mother-in-law, work BFF, or mailman? Not to fear, food is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. From fancy gadgets to fish-filled gift boxes to cheesy treats, be prepared to conquer Christmas and check off everyone on your list.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!