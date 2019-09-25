  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Art Review

The Frye’s Arbus Bonus Explodes How We See Diane Arbus

The show surveys Arbus’s extensive magazine work, as well as reproductions and appropriations of it.

By Stefan Milne 9/25/2019 at 9:30am

Arbus Bonus at the Frye Art Museum. 

Image: Courtesy Frye Art Museum / Jueqian Fang

On Sunday afternoon, in the Frye Art Museum’s auditorium, Pierre Leguillon screened his film Manual of Photography, a supercut of movie scenes about photography and cameras. We see Jimmy Stewart working his equipment in Rear Window and Nicole Kidman as Diane Arbus in Fur. Halfway through, the projection went blank, the screen rolled up, and Leguillon appeared on stage behind a small bar. He cracked open a line of Sanbitter bottles (basically nonalcoholic Campari spritz) and said, “The bar is opened,” welcoming the theater audience on stage. The projector, still running, showed a film still, the beginning of the second half, and as we went on stage and had a drink, we entered the image. 

Leguillon showed the movie as part of the opening for Arbus Bonus, his exhibition which collects all of Diane Arbus’s magazine work—from Sunday Times Magazine, Harper’s Baazar, Esquire—as well as a few interpretations or appropriations of her work, like the cover of the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street. There are 256 images in all, taken directly from the publications, grouped by Leguillon. A few vintage crates offer seating. A stack of magazines sits on the floor. That’s it—a simple idea, and a simple execution, but also a many-layered investigation into how we see. 

Mostly, American culture’s awareness of Arbus is distilled to a handful of images: the uncanny twins, the Jewish giant with his parents, the man in curlers with manicured fingernails—all shot with a flat affect and all queasily toeing the line between exploitation and representation of society’s misfits, a spiritual antecedent to David Lynch. Her work already demands that we consider how we look (in both senses): Her subjects gaze so often return our gazes.

Arbus's famous twins, above a photo referencing the shot. 

Image: Stefan Milne

“Arbus’s work is reactive—reactive against gentility, against what is approved,” Susan Sontag wrote in On Photography. “It was her way of saying fuck Vogue.” At the show, you get to test this theory. Arbus’s fashion photography—Glamour and McCall’s covers tower on the central wall—appears beside her journalistic work and artistic shots. Reactionary, perhaps. But some of the fun is finding echoes of her fixations folded into even the blandest magazine spreads. Eerie, flat-eyed twins pop up in children’s fashion shots for Sunday Times Magazine.

I was left, walking through, with questions. How can commercialism uphold, contain, and obliterate a voice? What happens to the “photographer of freaks” in the context of a magazine, beside text that can steamroll any ambiguity? (A shot of a very tan strong man shifts beside its headline: “But Ladies, I Am 76 Years Old.” Ditto a shot of a woman beside a headline about fat camps.) How do magazine pages change in a museum, versus, say, a doctor's office? To what degree can a single artist shape how we see a culture, and to what degree does that shaping alter how we see the artist? And on and on.

Like Manual of Photography, which invited us into the image, it’s all pretty meta, but it suffers none of the shiny self-consciousness that so often afflicts such work. Mostly it’s direct, elegant, inquisitive, multitudinous. You get all that cerebral jazz, along the aesthetic joy of an Arbus retrospective. Get to it.

Pierre Leguillon: Arbus Bonus
Sept 21–Jan 5, Frye Art Museum, Free

Filed under
Magazines, Photography, Frye Art Museum
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Emotions

Matt Dillon Is Closing Sitka and Spruce

09/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Wineries, Aged

Instrumental Washington Winemakers Through the Decades

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Bubbles, Au Natural

The Old-School Sparkling Wine Pet-Nat Is Back

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Chug This Now

3 Very Good Washington Wines Under $20

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

Art Review

The Frye’s Arbus Bonus Explodes How We See Diane Arbus

09/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

09/24/2019 By Jason Cohen

Genius Loves Company

Perfume Genius and Kate Wallich Join Forces in The Sun Still Burns Here

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

11 Seattle Events to Catch This October

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This October

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

(Micro)soft News

Netflix’s Inside Bill’s Brain Doesn’t Bother Digging Deep

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Let Us Propose a Toast

October’s Perfect Party: A Salmon Savior and Nickelodeon Slime Royalty

09/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

The Wolves of Washington Continue Their Comeback

09/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

March of the Half Pints

When Did Seattle Breweries Become Baby Hangouts?

09/24/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

09/24/2019 By Jason Cohen

Style & Shopping

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe