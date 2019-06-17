Ale Accolades
Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners
Bookmark this summertime imbibing agenda.
Another year, another Washington Beer Awards for which some of our state’s finest breweries competed over the weekend at Marymoor Park. It was the seventh annual beer competition—the biggest one yet with 1,467 sudsy submissions from 193 local breweries. The winners were announced at the Washington Brewers' Festival on June 15.
Raise a glass to Headless Mumby Brewing, Dystopian State, Lowercase Brewing (yay, Georgetown!), and Chuckanut Brewery for their very small, small, mid-sized, and large brewery of the year wins, respectively.
The following list is basically a handy, hoppy guide to the state's finest beers.
German Pale Lagers
Gold: Dystopian State, Heliophant
Silver: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Helles
Bronze: Mirage, Patek Water
German-Style Pilsners
Gold: Jellyfish Brewing Company, Hydra Pils
Silver: Bellevue Brewing Co., Bellevue Brewing Pilsner
Bronze: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Luger Pils
Bohemian-Style Pilsners
Gold: Chainline Brewing Company, Polaris
Silver: Brothers Cascadia Brewing, The People's Pilsner
Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Pilsner
Vienna-Style Lagers
Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Vienna Lager
Silver: Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Rabbit Punch
Bronze: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Archduke
German-Style Schwarzbiers
Gold: Paradise Creek Brewery, After Dark
Silver: Odd Otter Brewing, Von Himmel
Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Schwarzbier
Other German Dark Lagers
Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Dunkel
Silver: Dru Bru, Bru Ski Patrol
Bronze: Chainline Brewing Company, Cerne
Light American-Style Lagers
Gold: Lowercase Brewing, American Light Lager
Silver: Odin Brewing Co., Freya's Gold Lager
Bronze: Stones Throw Brewery, Raincountry Liquid Sunshine
Contemporary American-Style Pilsners
Gold: Single Hill Brewing, Citizen Grain
Silver: Bellevue Brewing Co., Bellevue Brewing IPL
Bronze: Dreadnought Brewing, Old Man
Other American-Style Lagers
Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Mexican Lager
Silver: Headless Mumby Brewing, Cascadian Brown Lager
Bronze: Four Generals Brewing, Rentoncito
International Lagers
Gold: Varietal Beer Company, Casita
Silver: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Asian Lager
Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Mexican Lager
German-Style Heller Bock/Maibocks
Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Maibock
Silver: Anacortes Brewing Company, Mai-Oh-Mai Bock
Bronze: Redhook Brewlab, Motorhook
Other Strong Lagers
Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Eisbock
Silver: Big Barn Brewing Co., Deitz Bock
Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Doppelbock
German-Style Kolsches
Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Kolsch
Silver: North Jetty Brewing, Yellow Boots Kolsch Style Ale
Bronze: North Jetty Brewing, North Jetty Kolsch
German-Style Altbiers
Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Alt
Silver: Scuttlebutt Brewing Co., Ein Malz Und Hopfen (EMuH)
Bronze: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Der Alte
German-Style Maerzens
Gold: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., West Seattle, My Favorite Marzen
Silver: Icicle Brewing Company, Dirtyface Amber
Bronze: Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery, Flying Bock
South German-Style Hefeweizens
Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Hefeweizen
Silver: Well 80 Brewing Company, Folle Pulle!
Bronze: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Scud Runner
Other German Wheat Beers
Gold: Flyers Restaurant And Brewery, Heat Seeker Hefe
Silver: Stoup Brewing, Darker Fields Weizenbock (Collaboration with Holy Mountain)
Bronze: Stones Throw Brewery, Kristal Who?
American Wheat Beers
Gold: Fish Brewing Company, Hefeweizen
Silver: Snoqualmie Falls Brewery, Haystack
Bronze: Metier Brewing Company, Wheat
Rye Beers
Gold: Headless Mumby Brewing, Smoked Rye Lager
Silver: Haywire Brewing Co., Ryed Into The Dark
Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Rye Lager
American-Style Cream Ales
Gold: Postdoc Brewing, Hydrogen Blonde
Silver: Pacific Brewing and Malting, 1897 Lager
Bronze: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Beaver Deceiver
Golden or Blonde Ales
Gold: Dick's Brewing Co., Golden Ale
Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Blonde
Bronze: Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Northwest Blonde
Session Beers
Gold: Cloudburst Brewing, Tell Me Lies
Silver: Perry Street Brewing, Session IPL
Bronze: Perry Street Brewing, Session IPmaybeA
English-Style Bitters
Gold: Lowercase Brewing, ESB
Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., West Seattle, Organic Alembic Pale
Bronze: Fish Brewing Company, Organic IPA
English Pale Ales
Gold: San Juan Island Brewing Co., Quarry No.9 Pale Ale
Silver: Anacortes Brewing Company, Humpday English Mild
Bronze: Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Hometown Blonde
English Dark Ales
Gold: North 47 Brewing, Guvnuh
Silver: Fortside Brewing Company, Couve A'licious
Bronze: Dog Days Brewing, Mildly Infuriating
British Strong Ales
Gold: Cairn Brewing, Wee Heavey
Silver: Silver City Brewery, Old Scrooge
Bronze: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Reserve Stout
Scottish Shilling Ales
Gold: Scamp Brewing Co., And My Axe
Silver: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Bonnie Doon Scottish Ale
Bronze: North Jetty Brewing, Leadbetter Red Scottish Style Ale
Scotch Ales
Gold: Silver City Brewery, Magnificent Bastard
Silver: Black Raven Brewing, Second Sight
Bronze: The Pike Brewing Company, Pike Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale
Irish Red Ales
Gold: Silver City Brewery, Ridgetop Red
Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Dukes Up
Bronze: Haywire Brewing Co., Foxtrail
Brown Porters
Gold: Iron Goat Brewing, Bob's Your Uncle Brown Porter
Silver: San Juan Island Brewing Co., Black Boar Porter
Bronze: Aslan Brewing Co., Bham Brown
Robust Porters
Gold: Ravenna Brewing Co., Lion Tamer
Silver: Pacific Brewing And Malting, Grit City Porter
Bronze: Flyers Restaurant And Brewery, Pacemaker Porter
Sweet/Cream Stouts
Gold: Bushnell Craft Brewing Company, Dunkadelic
Silver: Pacific Brewing And Malting, Mama Bear Milk Stout
Bronze: Ten Pin Brewing, Snake Eye Stout
Oatmeal Stouts
Gold: Dreadnought Brewing, Chocolate Jesus
Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Built For Comfort Stout
Bronze: American Brewing, American Oatmeal Stout
Irish Stouts
Gold: Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, Trout Stout
Silver: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Shadow Imperial Stout
Bronze: Lagunitas Brewing Company, Pint O' Danny's Irish Stout
American-Style Stouts
Gold: Top Rung Brewing Company, My Dog Scout Stout
Silver: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Gentlemens Stout
Bronze: Hop Nation Brewing Company, Lane Splitter Stout
American-Style Imperial Stouts
Gold: Black Raven Brewing, Grandfather Raven
Silver: Urban Family Brewing Company, Dunkable
Bronze: Gig Harbor Brewing Co., Gig Harbor Imperial Stout
American-Style Pale Ales
Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Papermaker Pale
Silver: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Troll Tears
Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, Always Naked Summer Pale
Juicy or Hazy Pale Ales
Gold: Mirage, Final Rose
Silver: Reuben's Brews, 1406 Brewery, Hazealicious
Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, Seattle Sunshine Hazy Pale
American-Style Strong Pale Ales
Gold: Single Hill Brewing, Eastside IPA
Silver: Stoup Brewing, Citra IPA
Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, DANG! Citra IPA
American Amber Ales
Gold: Hellbent Brewing Company, Funky Red Patina
Silver: Big Block Brewing, Flathead Red
Bronze: Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, Overlord Amber Ale
American-Style Brown and Black Ales
Gold: Big Block Brewing, Big Block Brown
Silver: Populuxe Brewing, Beer Snob Brown
Bronze: Western Red Brewing, Crew Boss CDA
American-Style India Pale Ales
Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Overkill IPA
Silver: Barrel Mountain Brewing, Unplug IPA
Bronze: The Pike Brewing Company, Pike Bitterlake IPA
Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ales
Gold: Trap Door Brewing, Glowed Up
Silver: Trap Door Brewing, TANG
Bronze: Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Eddy Hopper
Imperial or Double India Pale Ales
Gold: Sumerian Brewing Co., Hopruption Double IPA
Silver: Ghost Runners Brewery, Pre-HOPtaine
Bronze: Taneum Creek Brewing, Never Lift IIPA
Juicy or Hazy Imperial or Double India Pale Ales
Gold: Trap Door Brewing, Popular Culture
Silver: Reuben's Brews, Triple Crush
Bronze: Urban Family Brewing Company, Game Breaker
Other American Strong Ales
Gold: Double Bluff Brewing Company, Anthesian India Red Ale
Silver: Three Bull Brewing Co., Elk Camp Porter
Bronze: Georgetown Brewing Company, 18 Pound
Barleywines
Gold: Icicle Brewing Company, Decline
Silver: Boundary Bay Brewery and Bistro, Old Bounder
Bronze: Three Magnets Brewing Company, Old Skook Barleywine
Belgo-American and International Ales
Gold: Reuben's Brews, 1406 Brewery, Crikey IPA
Silver: Reuben's Brews, Triumvirate
Bronze: Sound Brewery, Monk's Indiscretion
Belgian-Style Witbiers
Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Witbier
Silver: Reuben's Brews, Lilywhite Wit
Bronze: Standard Brewing, Eclair Blanche
Belgian Ales
Gold: Bainbridge Brewing, Bainbridge Blonde
Silver: Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Binnacle
Bronze: Wander Brewing, Wanderale
Light Abbey-Inspired Ales
Gold: Triplehorn Brewing Co., Stupid Monke
Silver: Northish Beer Company, Petit Epeautre
Bronze: Sound Brewery, Tripel Entendre
Dark Abbey-Inspired Ales
Gold: Everybody's Brewing, Dubbel Parked
Silver: Sound Brewery, Dubbel Entendre
Bronze: Dick's Brewing Co., Grand Cru
Belgian-Style Pale Strong Ales
Gold: Kulshan Brewing Co., Double Entendre
Silver: Counterbalance Brewing Company, Belgian Golden Strong Ale
Bronze: Metier Brewing Company, Belgian Golden
Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ales
Gold: Decibel Brewing Co., Pour Some Sugar On Me
Silver: Silver City Brewery, Giant Made Of Shadows
Bronze: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Equinox
Belgian and French Farmhouse Ales
Gold: Snoqualmie Falls Brewery, Meadowbrook
Silver: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, L'Internationale
Bronze: Ravenna Brewing Co., First Harvest
Specialty Saisons
Gold: Dystopian State, Black Swan Project
Silver: Figurehead Brewing Company, 1710 Saison
Bronze: Mac & Jacks Brewery Inc., Brett Saison
Brett Beers
Gold: Standard Brewing, Old Money
Silver: Matchless Brewing, Bright & Brux
Bronze: Brothers Cascadia Brewing, Cadenza
Mixed Culture Brett Beers
Gold: E9 Brewing Co., Les Chalmeures
Silver: E9 Brewing Co., Ohgma's Blessing
Bronze: Tin Dog Brewing, CatWalk
German-Style Sour Beers
Gold: Aslan Brewing Co., A Study Of Dreams
Silver: Single Hill Brewing, Lemonade Rocketship
Bronze: Wander Brewing, Champagne Toast
Contemporary-Style Goses
Gold: Ten Pin Brewing, Guava Gose
Silver: Old Stove Brewing, Gose 2.0
Bronze: Resonate Brewery and Pizzeria, One Red Thread
American-Style Sour and Wild Ales
Gold: Standard Brewing, Apocryphal
Silver: Heathen Brewing, Mojita Sour
Bronze: Northish Beer Company, Rarified Inertia
Belgian Sour Beers
Gold: Tin Dog Brewing, Errant Whispers
Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, Big Pun
Bronze: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, De Rode Duivels
American-Style Fruit Beers
Gold: Twin Sisters Brewing Company, Strawberry Zwickelbier
Silver: Silver City Brewery, Sun Glitter
Bronze: Ice Harbor Brewing Co., Tropika IPA
Fruit Wheat Beers
Gold: Ten Pin Brewing, Groove
Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Tropical Groove
Bronze: Steam Donkey Brewing Co., Currant Situation
Belgian-Style Fruit Lambics
Gold: E9 Brewing Co., Last Truck To Clarksville
Silver: E9 Brewing Co., Genus Rubus
Bronze: E9 Brewing Co., Wild Tacoma Bing Cherry
Vegetable Beers
Gold: Cloudburst Brewing, Grandma Take Me Home
Silver: Black Raven Brewing, Coco Jones
Bronze: North Fork Brewery, Golden Beet Berliner
Chili Pepper Beers
Gold: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Zicatella
Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Smokin' Hot Blonde
Bronze: Rail Hop'n Brewing Co., Firebox Jalapeno Amber
Coffee and Chocolate Beers
Gold: Rooftop Brewing Company, Ladro Sul Tetto
Silver: Cloudburst Brewing, Bad Timing
Bronze: Silver City Brewery, Kwik Stout
Belgian-Style Fruit Beers
Gold: Silver City Brewery, Foxy Lady
Silver: Reuben's Brews, Brettania, Blackberry And Boysenberry
Bronze: Perihelion Brewery, Black Current
Herb and Spice Beers
Gold: Varietal Beer Company, Varietal Rose
Silver: Atwood Ales Farm Brewery, Mo's Saison
Bronze: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Horchata Stout
Smoke Beers
Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Rauch Helles
Silver: Packwood Brewing Co., Butter Peak Porter
Bronze: Lucky Envelope Brewing, Smoked Tea Helles Lager
Specialty and Historical Beers
Gold: Resonate Brewery and Pizzeria, King Bee
Silver: Dystopian State, Gold Sigil
Bronze: Chainline Brewing Company, Steinbier
Experimental Beers
Gold: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Calypso
Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Strata Brut
Bronze: Mirage, Life Trap
Wood and Barrel Aged Beers
Gold: Fortside Brewing Company, Port/Bourbon Barrel Aged Kanaka
Silver: Dystopian State, Barrel Aged Old Rye Old Fashioned
Bronze: Iron Goat Brewing, Gin Barrel Aged Buzzsaw McThunder IPA
Wood and Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts
Gold: Wander Brewing, Earlybird
Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, Bourbon Fauntleroy Imperial Stout
Bronze: Rainy Daze Brewing, Resin Ball Stout
Other Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Beers
Gold: Elysian Brewing Co., Cyclops
Silver: Backwoods Brewing Company, Tequila Cutt IIPA
Bronze: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Aged Gentlemen
Wood and Barrel Aged Sour Beers
Gold: Urban Family Brewing Company, Vernal Bloom
Silver: Georgetown Brewing Company, Sea Of Life
Bronze: 7 Seas Brewing Co., Sour Raspberry Blend
Pro-Am
Gold: Lowercase Brewing and homebrewer Cory Geerdts, Dorkmunder
Silver: Redhook Brewlab and homebrewer Phil Cammarano, La Saison De Phil
Bronze: Flying Lion Brewing and homebrewer Matt Geimer, Uncle's Rice Lager
Collaboration Beers
Gold: Redhook Brewlab and Brewhall, LabHall
Silver: Lowercase Brewing and Floating Bridge Brewing, Forbidden Rice Lager
Bronze: Trap Door Brewing and Dwinell Country Ales, Gift Horse
Best Washington Agricultural Product–Inspired Beer
Crossbuck Brewing, Blue Crew Lavender Wit
Best Washington Malt Beer
20 Corners Brewing Company, La Push
Very Small Brewery of the Year
Headless Mumby Brewing
Small Brewery of the Year
Dystopian State
Mid-Sized Brewery of the Year
Lowercase Brewing
Large Brewery of the Year
Chuckanut Brewery