Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

Another year, another Washington Beer Awards for which some of our state’s finest breweries competed over the weekend at Marymoor Park. It was the seventh annual beer competition—the biggest one yet with 1,467 sudsy submissions from 193 local breweries. The winners were announced at the Washington Brewers' Festival on June 15.

Raise a glass to Headless Mumby Brewing, Dystopian State, Lowercase Brewing (yay, Georgetown!), and Chuckanut Brewery for their very small, small, mid-sized, and large brewery of the year wins, respectively.

The following list is basically a handy, hoppy guide to the state's finest beers.

German Pale Lagers

Gold: Dystopian State, Heliophant

Silver: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Helles

Bronze: Mirage, Patek Water

German-Style Pilsners

Gold: Jellyfish Brewing Company, Hydra Pils

Silver: Bellevue Brewing Co., Bellevue Brewing Pilsner

Bronze: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Luger Pils

Bohemian-Style Pilsners

Gold: Chainline Brewing Company, Polaris

Silver: Brothers Cascadia Brewing, The People's Pilsner

Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Pilsner

Vienna-Style Lagers

Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Vienna Lager

Silver: Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Rabbit Punch

Bronze: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Archduke

German-Style Schwarzbiers

Gold: Paradise Creek Brewery, After Dark

Silver: Odd Otter Brewing, Von Himmel

Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Schwarzbier

Other German Dark Lagers

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Dunkel

Silver: Dru Bru, Bru Ski Patrol

Bronze: Chainline Brewing Company, Cerne

Light American-Style Lagers

Gold: Lowercase Brewing, American Light Lager

Silver: Odin Brewing Co., Freya's Gold Lager

Bronze: Stones Throw Brewery, Raincountry Liquid Sunshine

Contemporary American-Style Pilsners

Gold: Single Hill Brewing, Citizen Grain

Silver: Bellevue Brewing Co., Bellevue Brewing IPL

Bronze: Dreadnought Brewing, Old Man

Other American-Style Lagers

Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Mexican Lager

Silver: Headless Mumby Brewing, Cascadian Brown Lager

Bronze: Four Generals Brewing, Rentoncito

International Lagers

Gold: Varietal Beer Company, Casita

Silver: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Asian Lager

Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Mexican Lager

German-Style Heller Bock/Maibocks

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Maibock

Silver: Anacortes Brewing Company, Mai-Oh-Mai Bock

Bronze: Redhook Brewlab, Motorhook

Other Strong Lagers

Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Eisbock

Silver: Big Barn Brewing Co., Deitz Bock

Bronze: Kulshan Brewing Co., Sunnyland, Doppelbock

German-Style Kolsches

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Kolsch

Silver: North Jetty Brewing, Yellow Boots Kolsch Style Ale

Bronze: North Jetty Brewing, North Jetty Kolsch

German-Style Altbiers

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Alt

Silver: Scuttlebutt Brewing Co., Ein Malz Und Hopfen (EMuH)

Bronze: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Der Alte

German-Style Maerzens

Gold: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., West Seattle, My Favorite Marzen

Silver: Icicle Brewing Company, Dirtyface Amber

Bronze: Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery, Flying Bock

South German-Style Hefeweizens

Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Hefeweizen

Silver: Well 80 Brewing Company, Folle Pulle!

Bronze: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Scud Runner

Other German Wheat Beers

Gold: Flyers Restaurant And Brewery, Heat Seeker Hefe

Silver: Stoup Brewing, Darker Fields Weizenbock (Collaboration with Holy Mountain)

Bronze: Stones Throw Brewery, Kristal Who?

American Wheat Beers

Gold: Fish Brewing Company, Hefeweizen

Silver: Snoqualmie Falls Brewery, Haystack

Bronze: Metier Brewing Company, Wheat

Rye Beers

Gold: Headless Mumby Brewing, Smoked Rye Lager

Silver: Haywire Brewing Co., Ryed Into The Dark

Bronze: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Rye Lager

American-Style Cream Ales

Gold: Postdoc Brewing, Hydrogen Blonde

Silver: Pacific Brewing and Malting, 1897 Lager

Bronze: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Beaver Deceiver

Golden or Blonde Ales

Gold: Dick's Brewing Co., Golden Ale

Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Blonde

Bronze: Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Northwest Blonde

Session Beers

Gold: Cloudburst Brewing, Tell Me Lies

Silver: Perry Street Brewing, Session IPL

Bronze: Perry Street Brewing, Session IPmaybeA

English-Style Bitters

Gold: Lowercase Brewing, ESB

Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., West Seattle, Organic Alembic Pale

Bronze: Fish Brewing Company, Organic IPA

English Pale Ales

Gold: San Juan Island Brewing Co., Quarry No.9 Pale Ale

Silver: Anacortes Brewing Company, Humpday English Mild

Bronze: Ram Restaurant & Brewery, Hometown Blonde

English Dark Ales

Gold: North 47 Brewing, Guvnuh

Silver: Fortside Brewing Company, Couve A'licious

Bronze: Dog Days Brewing, Mildly Infuriating

British Strong Ales

Gold: Cairn Brewing, Wee Heavey

Silver: Silver City Brewery, Old Scrooge

Bronze: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Reserve Stout

Scottish Shilling Ales

Gold: Scamp Brewing Co., And My Axe

Silver: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Bonnie Doon Scottish Ale

Bronze: North Jetty Brewing, Leadbetter Red Scottish Style Ale

Scotch Ales

Gold: Silver City Brewery, Magnificent Bastard

Silver: Black Raven Brewing, Second Sight

Bronze: The Pike Brewing Company, Pike Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale

Irish Red Ales

Gold: Silver City Brewery, Ridgetop Red

Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Dukes Up

Bronze: Haywire Brewing Co., Foxtrail

Brown Porters

Gold: Iron Goat Brewing, Bob's Your Uncle Brown Porter

Silver: San Juan Island Brewing Co., Black Boar Porter

Bronze: Aslan Brewing Co., Bham Brown

Robust Porters

Gold: Ravenna Brewing Co., Lion Tamer

Silver: Pacific Brewing And Malting, Grit City Porter

Bronze: Flyers Restaurant And Brewery, Pacemaker Porter

Sweet/Cream Stouts

Gold: Bushnell Craft Brewing Company, Dunkadelic

Silver: Pacific Brewing And Malting, Mama Bear Milk Stout

Bronze: Ten Pin Brewing, Snake Eye Stout

Oatmeal Stouts

Gold: Dreadnought Brewing, Chocolate Jesus

Silver: Rainy Daze Brewing, Built For Comfort Stout

Bronze: American Brewing, American Oatmeal Stout

Irish Stouts

Gold: Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, Trout Stout

Silver: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Shadow Imperial Stout

Bronze: Lagunitas Brewing Company, Pint O' Danny's Irish Stout

American-Style Stouts

Gold: Top Rung Brewing Company, My Dog Scout Stout

Silver: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Gentlemens Stout

Bronze: Hop Nation Brewing Company, Lane Splitter Stout

American-Style Imperial Stouts

Gold: Black Raven Brewing, Grandfather Raven

Silver: Urban Family Brewing Company, Dunkable

Bronze: Gig Harbor Brewing Co., Gig Harbor Imperial Stout

American-Style Pale Ales

Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Papermaker Pale

Silver: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Troll Tears

Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, Always Naked Summer Pale

Juicy or Hazy Pale Ales

Gold: Mirage, Final Rose

Silver: Reuben's Brews, 1406 Brewery, Hazealicious

Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, Seattle Sunshine Hazy Pale

American-Style Strong Pale Ales

Gold: Single Hill Brewing, Eastside IPA

Silver: Stoup Brewing, Citra IPA

Bronze: Hellbent Brewing Company, DANG! Citra IPA

American Amber Ales

Gold: Hellbent Brewing Company, Funky Red Patina

Silver: Big Block Brewing, Flathead Red

Bronze: Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, Overlord Amber Ale

American-Style Brown and Black Ales

Gold: Big Block Brewing, Big Block Brown

Silver: Populuxe Brewing, Beer Snob Brown

Bronze: Western Red Brewing, Crew Boss CDA

American-Style India Pale Ales

Gold: Grains Of Wrath Brewing, Overkill IPA

Silver: Barrel Mountain Brewing, Unplug IPA

Bronze: The Pike Brewing Company, Pike Bitterlake IPA

Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ales

Gold: Trap Door Brewing, Glowed Up

Silver: Trap Door Brewing, TANG

Bronze: Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Eddy Hopper

Imperial or Double India Pale Ales

Gold: Sumerian Brewing Co., Hopruption Double IPA

Silver: Ghost Runners Brewery, Pre-HOPtaine

Bronze: Taneum Creek Brewing, Never Lift IIPA

Juicy or Hazy Imperial or Double India Pale Ales

Gold: Trap Door Brewing, Popular Culture

Silver: Reuben's Brews, Triple Crush

Bronze: Urban Family Brewing Company, Game Breaker

Other American Strong Ales

Gold: Double Bluff Brewing Company, Anthesian India Red Ale

Silver: Three Bull Brewing Co., Elk Camp Porter

Bronze: Georgetown Brewing Company, 18 Pound

Barleywines

Gold: Icicle Brewing Company, Decline

Silver: Boundary Bay Brewery and Bistro, Old Bounder

Bronze: Three Magnets Brewing Company, Old Skook Barleywine

Belgo-American and International Ales

Gold: Reuben's Brews, 1406 Brewery, Crikey IPA

Silver: Reuben's Brews, Triumvirate

Bronze: Sound Brewery, Monk's Indiscretion

Belgian-Style Witbiers

Gold: Lowercase Brewing, Witbier

Silver: Reuben's Brews, Lilywhite Wit

Bronze: Standard Brewing, Eclair Blanche

Belgian Ales

Gold: Bainbridge Brewing, Bainbridge Blonde

Silver: Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Binnacle

Bronze: Wander Brewing, Wanderale

Light Abbey-Inspired Ales

Gold: Triplehorn Brewing Co., Stupid Monke

Silver: Northish Beer Company, Petit Epeautre

Bronze: Sound Brewery, Tripel Entendre

Dark Abbey-Inspired Ales

Gold: Everybody's Brewing, Dubbel Parked

Silver: Sound Brewery, Dubbel Entendre

Bronze: Dick's Brewing Co., Grand Cru

Belgian-Style Pale Strong Ales

Gold: Kulshan Brewing Co., Double Entendre

Silver: Counterbalance Brewing Company, Belgian Golden Strong Ale

Bronze: Metier Brewing Company, Belgian Golden

Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ales

Gold: Decibel Brewing Co., Pour Some Sugar On Me

Silver: Silver City Brewery, Giant Made Of Shadows

Bronze: Odin Brewing Co., Thor's Equinox

Belgian and French Farmhouse Ales

Gold: Snoqualmie Falls Brewery, Meadowbrook

Silver: Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, L'Internationale

Bronze: Ravenna Brewing Co., First Harvest

Specialty Saisons

Gold: Dystopian State, Black Swan Project

Silver: Figurehead Brewing Company, 1710 Saison

Bronze: Mac & Jacks Brewery Inc., Brett Saison

Brett Beers

Gold: Standard Brewing, Old Money

Silver: Matchless Brewing, Bright & Brux

Bronze: Brothers Cascadia Brewing, Cadenza

Mixed Culture Brett Beers

Gold: E9 Brewing Co., Les Chalmeures

Silver: E9 Brewing Co., Ohgma's Blessing

Bronze: Tin Dog Brewing, CatWalk

German-Style Sour Beers

Gold: Aslan Brewing Co., A Study Of Dreams

Silver: Single Hill Brewing, Lemonade Rocketship

Bronze: Wander Brewing, Champagne Toast

Contemporary-Style Goses

Gold: Ten Pin Brewing, Guava Gose

Silver: Old Stove Brewing, Gose 2.0

Bronze: Resonate Brewery and Pizzeria, One Red Thread

American-Style Sour and Wild Ales

Gold: Standard Brewing, Apocryphal

Silver: Heathen Brewing, Mojita Sour

Bronze: Northish Beer Company, Rarified Inertia

Belgian Sour Beers

Gold: Tin Dog Brewing, Errant Whispers

Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, Big Pun

Bronze: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, De Rode Duivels

American-Style Fruit Beers

Gold: Twin Sisters Brewing Company, Strawberry Zwickelbier

Silver: Silver City Brewery, Sun Glitter

Bronze: Ice Harbor Brewing Co., Tropika IPA

Fruit Wheat Beers

Gold: Ten Pin Brewing, Groove

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Tropical Groove

Bronze: Steam Donkey Brewing Co., Currant Situation

Belgian-Style Fruit Lambics

Gold: E9 Brewing Co., Last Truck To Clarksville

Silver: E9 Brewing Co., Genus Rubus

Bronze: E9 Brewing Co., Wild Tacoma Bing Cherry

Vegetable Beers

Gold: Cloudburst Brewing, Grandma Take Me Home

Silver: Black Raven Brewing, Coco Jones

Bronze: North Fork Brewery, Golden Beet Berliner

Chili Pepper Beers

Gold: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Zicatella

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Smokin' Hot Blonde

Bronze: Rail Hop'n Brewing Co., Firebox Jalapeno Amber

Coffee and Chocolate Beers

Gold: Rooftop Brewing Company, Ladro Sul Tetto

Silver: Cloudburst Brewing, Bad Timing

Bronze: Silver City Brewery, Kwik Stout

Belgian-Style Fruit Beers

Gold: Silver City Brewery, Foxy Lady

Silver: Reuben's Brews, Brettania, Blackberry And Boysenberry

Bronze: Perihelion Brewery, Black Current

Herb and Spice Beers

Gold: Varietal Beer Company, Varietal Rose

Silver: Atwood Ales Farm Brewery, Mo's Saison

Bronze: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Horchata Stout

Smoke Beers

Gold: Chuckanut Brewery, Chuckanut Rauch Helles

Silver: Packwood Brewing Co., Butter Peak Porter

Bronze: Lucky Envelope Brewing, Smoked Tea Helles Lager

Specialty and Historical Beers

Gold: Resonate Brewery and Pizzeria, King Bee

Silver: Dystopian State, Gold Sigil

Bronze: Chainline Brewing Company, Steinbier

Experimental Beers

Gold: 20 Corners Brewing Company, Calypso

Silver: Ten Pin Brewing, Taphouse, Strata Brut

Bronze: Mirage, Life Trap

Wood and Barrel Aged Beers

Gold: Fortside Brewing Company, Port/Bourbon Barrel Aged Kanaka

Silver: Dystopian State, Barrel Aged Old Rye Old Fashioned

Bronze: Iron Goat Brewing, Gin Barrel Aged Buzzsaw McThunder IPA

Wood and Barrel Aged Imperial Stouts

Gold: Wander Brewing, Earlybird

Silver: Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Lake City, Bourbon Fauntleroy Imperial Stout

Bronze: Rainy Daze Brewing, Resin Ball Stout

Other Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Beers

Gold: Elysian Brewing Co., Cyclops

Silver: Backwoods Brewing Company, Tequila Cutt IIPA

Bronze: Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co., Aged Gentlemen

Wood and Barrel Aged Sour Beers

Gold: Urban Family Brewing Company, Vernal Bloom

Silver: Georgetown Brewing Company, Sea Of Life

Bronze: 7 Seas Brewing Co., Sour Raspberry Blend

Pro-Am

Gold: Lowercase Brewing and homebrewer Cory Geerdts, Dorkmunder

Silver: Redhook Brewlab and homebrewer Phil Cammarano, La Saison De Phil

Bronze: Flying Lion Brewing and homebrewer Matt Geimer, Uncle's Rice Lager

Collaboration Beers

Gold: Redhook Brewlab and Brewhall, LabHall

Silver: Lowercase Brewing and Floating Bridge Brewing, Forbidden Rice Lager

Bronze: Trap Door Brewing and Dwinell Country Ales, Gift Horse

Best Washington Agricultural Product–Inspired Beer

Crossbuck Brewing, Blue Crew Lavender Wit

Best Washington Malt Beer

20 Corners Brewing Company, La Push

Very Small Brewery of the Year

Headless Mumby Brewing

Small Brewery of the Year

Dystopian State

Mid-Sized Brewery of the Year

Lowercase Brewing

Large Brewery of the Year

Chuckanut Brewery