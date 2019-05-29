Is It Time for Seattle to Embrace Air Conditioning?

For nine months of the year, Seattleites lumber through cruel stretches of gray and tolerate a moody climate. We do it because by Independence Day we bask in one of the most perfectly pleasant summers in the country—a stretch of clear 73-degree days. Those brief, mild summers are part of why, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey, Seattle is the least air-conditioned city in the country. But that might not be the case for long.

Since 2015, the region has experienced two record breaking summer heat waves, including a 10-day stretch of 90-degree plus weather and back-to-back Augusts where smoke discouraged open windows. That’s AC weather.

The city prides itself on lumping central air in with umbrellas and a vibrant dating scene—unnecessary and fussy. But we’ve also been spoiled by enviable, not-too-hot summers, politely splashing in our lakes and rivers while much of the country hides indoors from unforgiving heat and humidity. How long can our principles last in the face of climate change?

These principles—and willingness to suffer through the heat—may already be changing. Though only 33 percent of Seattle housing units had air conditioning in 2015, more than 46,000 new housing units have been built in the four years since or are currently under construction. The vast majority of these units are mixed-use or multi-family, where air conditioning is more of an industry standard, says Scott Vollmoeller of engineering firm Glumac.