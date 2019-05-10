Weekend What to Do May 10–12

Ginger Costa-Jackson and Rodion Pogossov in Seattle Opera's Carmen. Image: Courtesy Seattle Opera

Fri, May 10

Great Grandpa, Antonioni, Dummy, and Bitch Fits

There are currently plenty bands in Seattle drawing on 1990s punk and grunge. But among the groups at the fore of the pack is Great Grandpa, who contort rowdy fuzz pop into something anthemic, earnest, and fun. Also playing: Antonioni (also grunge poppy), Dummy (bedroom lofi), and Bitch Fits (a shaggy, faintly emo group out of Idaho). Black Lodge, Small Cover —Stefan Milne

Sat, May 11

Regina Silveira: Octopus Wrap

Inspired by the zigzagging layout of the Olympic Sculpture Park, Regina Silveira has wrapped the park’s PACCAR Pavilion floor, walls, and windows in a staggering tangle of tire tracks, which from a distance conjure images of gigantic octopus arms. The Brazilian artist, celebrated for her pieces that temporarily conquer existing physical spaces, debuts the new site-specific installation this weekend. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free

May 4–19

Carmen

Back in 1995 Seattle put on a version of Carmen, opera’s biggest crowd pleaser, that scandalized audiences by spiking the stage act with sex and violence. This year’s take—the company’s first since 2011—is less explicit. But you can’t obscure Georges Bizet’s original sauce: a slinky, brutal tale of a Sevillian soldier who becomes obsessed with the titular femme fatale. McCaw Hall, $99–$239 –SM

May 11 & 12

Seattle Rock Orchestra

The Seattle Rock Orchestra continues its long-standing tradition of symphonizing Beatles’ classics for Mother’s Day weekend. This year, the SRO will perform songs from the band’s final studio albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. Moore Theatre, $25–$35