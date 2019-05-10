Culture Fix
Weekend What to Do May 10–12
An installation wraps up the PACCAR Pavilion, Black Lodge goes grunge pop, and Carmen seduces the Opera House.
Fri, May 10
Great Grandpa, Antonioni, Dummy, and Bitch Fits
There are currently plenty bands in Seattle drawing on 1990s punk and grunge. But among the groups at the fore of the pack is Great Grandpa, who contort rowdy fuzz pop into something anthemic, earnest, and fun. Also playing: Antonioni (also grunge poppy), Dummy (bedroom lofi), and Bitch Fits (a shaggy, faintly emo group out of Idaho). Black Lodge, Small Cover —Stefan Milne
Sat, May 11
Regina Silveira: Octopus Wrap
Inspired by the zigzagging layout of the Olympic Sculpture Park, Regina Silveira has wrapped the park’s PACCAR Pavilion floor, walls, and windows in a staggering tangle of tire tracks, which from a distance conjure images of gigantic octopus arms. The Brazilian artist, celebrated for her pieces that temporarily conquer existing physical spaces, debuts the new site-specific installation this weekend. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free
May 4–19
Carmen
Back in 1995 Seattle put on a version of Carmen, opera’s biggest crowd pleaser, that scandalized audiences by spiking the stage act with sex and violence. This year’s take—the company’s first since 2011—is less explicit. But you can’t obscure Georges Bizet’s original sauce: a slinky, brutal tale of a Sevillian soldier who becomes obsessed with the titular femme fatale. McCaw Hall, $99–$239 –SM
May 11 & 12
Seattle Rock Orchestra
The Seattle Rock Orchestra continues its long-standing tradition of symphonizing Beatles’ classics for Mother’s Day weekend. This year, the SRO will perform songs from the band’s final studio albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. Moore Theatre, $25–$35