  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Spring Pees

Head to Urinetown for Charm, Not Satire

The 2001 musical, currently playing at ACT Theatre, is a crowd-pleaser through and through.

By Stefan Milne 4/16/2019 at 9:00am

Brandon O'Neill as Officer Lockstock and Arika Matoba as Little Sally stand in front of some very literal scenery. 

Image: Courtesy Jeff Carpenter/5th Ave Theatre

Aptly for a populist musical about populism, Urinetown begins not on the stage but in the crowd. Officer Lockstock, played by Brandon O’Neill, walks down the aisle, wanding his flashlight over the audience. “Well, hello there. And welcome—to Urinetown! Not the place, of course. The musical.” That’s about as thin a meta-joke as possible (The fourth wall! Crazy!), but it and scads more like it—carried off with O’Neill’s booming charm—got a good laugh.

The musical, currently running at ACT Theatre in partnership with 5th Avenue Theatre, debuted in 2001 and a year later won three Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score. It’s inspired by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Opera, and Weill’s jaunty gloom echoes in the music, but as satire Urinetown isn’t so much cynical as facile. There’s an evil, money-grubbing CEO who charges the proletariat exorbitant sums to use public toilets; some narrative gesticulation at a water shortage; and a ragged resistance movement that, when it finds a savior, collapses in its idealism. It’s easy to see this and beat the drum of current relevance: corporate greed, bureaucracy, the 99 percent. But the piece has little to say about the topics. 

While the sound got a little squirrelly, like it was turned up for a larger theater, the music and performances were hard to resist. I found one sour-faced audience member scowling through the early numbers who by the end was literally clapping along. Admittedly, she was drinking wine, but she was not alone: The Thursday night audience that I saw the show with left largely elated, gushing: “It was so good.” “The songs’ll be stuck in my head all week.” The word incisive and its synonyms were, unsurprisingly, absent. But who comes to a musical for a sharp take on capitalism?

Urinetown
April 6–June 2, ACT Theatre, $36–$76

Filed under
Musical, 5th Avenue Theatre, Act Theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Ticket Alert

This Viet-Cajun Summertime Party Wants to Feed You

07/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mind Blown

Jerry Traunfeld Just Sold Poppy to the Owners of Altura

07/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Find Seattle's Top Middle Eastern Eats

07/15/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brunch at Sawyer and a Curtain Call at Tango

07/12/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Lit Life

Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

07/17/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

15 Artists to See at Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

07/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 12–14

07/12/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

World Traveler

A Guide to Seattle’s Summer Cultural Festivals

07/10/2019 By Sam Jones

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Savvy Promos

Here's How to Recycle Your Amazon Prime Day Packaging for Free

07/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe