  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This April

A guide to getting your arts and culture fix this month.

By Stefan Milne 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

PNB ties the Bard’s tongue with A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling / PNB

Books & Talks

Ilya Kaminsky

April 1 On the page, Ilya Kaminsky’s work stands alongside some of the best contemporary poetry. But when Kaminsky—a hard-of-hearing Russian Jewish American writer—reads aloud, he subverts any standard speech categories, as though a Russian rabbi turned a kaddish into strange new (beautiful) music. Seattle Community College

Clive Thompson

April 3 A writer for Wired and New York Times Magazine, Clive Thompson is one of the country’s more prominent tech journalists. In 2017 he posited that coding might be the nation’s next major blue-collar job. His new book, Coders, sees him digging further into the job that’s rewriting our global culture while forging a subculture all its own. The Summit on Pike

Concerts

Smino

April 4 Smino may be the only contemporary rapper more multivocal than Kendrick Lamar—such that it’s hard to tell where the solo work ends and guest spots begin. His latest album, Noir, finds him moving from velvet-voiced falsetto to rasping speech, from neo soul to rat-a-tat raps he measures out to the syllable. Showbox

Sasami

April 12 After playing synths in the LA psych-punk group Cherry Glazerr, Sasami Ashworth has struck out on her own. Before she’d even released a full album she was sharing stages with Japanese Breakfast, the Breeders, and Blondie, and she sounds like a spiritual disciple of all, blending strutting, arty pop-punk with vocals that seep in like thick mist. Barboza

Alsarah and the Nubatones

April 13 That Sudanese singer-songwriter Alsarah’s music gets scholarly is rather the point: She sports a degree in ethnomusicology. Though her incandescent mode with the Nubatones—a genre dubbed East African retro pop, a happy tumult of polyrhythmic drums and twanging strings—sounds like anything but a fusty library. Meany Center

The 1975

April 25 The 1975 should not be good. The Manchester performers, from their emo debut to last year’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, shamelessly lift hip riffs and lyrics (LCD Soundsystem! Joy Division!) and shamelessly bleach them into global-market pop rock. Then—maybe it’s the conflicted sincerity and giddy decadence—they shamelessly make something legitimately meaningful. WaMu Theater

Classical & More

Surrogate Cities

April 25 & 26 Heiner Goebbels’s Surrogate Cities—a mixtape of multimedia unease, first performed in 1994—is firmly a piece of its decade, a sort of abstract, high-culture corollary to movies like The Matrix and Dark City that arrived a few years later. But the techy, metropolitan noir overflows with human versus machine dissonance, so while this performance features a new movement, even without it would sound utterly current. Benaroya Hall

Dance

Ballet Preljocaj

April 4–6 The French-born choreographer Angelin Preljocaj and his ballet company, currently on a traveling tour, merge classical finesse with the striking energy of the club’s best dancer. Here they perform La Fresque: A traveler falls for a woman in a painting and steps inside the brushstrokes to woo her. Meany Center

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

April 12–21 Dig the Bard’s story of love in many forms but grow tired of all that brilliant chatter? George Balanchine’s 1962 ballet plays bodily and liberally off Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, compressing the story into the first act, so that the second is pure celebration, a wedding set to song. This production adds a local nod with sets that evoke Northwest forests. McCaw Hall

Dance Theatre of Harlem

April 27 & 28 Founded by Arthur Mitchell, an early internationally famous black ballet dancer, the Dance Theatre of Harlem is now 50 and hitting the road in celebration. Expect the same expert blend of classical ballet and black culture for which the company is now revered. Who says a grand jeté doesn’t pair well with James Brown’s “Super Bad”? Paramount Theatre

Theater

Urinetown

April 6–May 26 Urinetown remains the only dystopia in which emphasis lands firmly on the “p.” After its 2001 Broadway debut, the musical satire snagged three Tony Awards. Set in a city that’s made urination private business (amenities are now owned and operated by Urine Good Company), the story centers on a proletariat uprising after a hike in the price of a flush. ACT Theatre

Visual Art

Leah Gerrard

April 4–25 Vashon-based artist Leah Gerrard contorts wire into abstract but startlingly familiar sculptures. Like sloughed-off snake skins made of metal, her pieces connote chains, aquatic plants, and—as at her 4Culture exhibition—her memories of walks through forests and playgrounds at night. Gallery 4Culture

Wendy Orville

April 4–27 Wendy Orville’s monotypes exist in a stark world between classic, sepia photographs and inky sketches. They create impressions, figurative and literal, of Northwest landscapes: the thatched grasses along a pond’s edge, a tree smudged by wind, cumulus clouds abstracted against a gray scale sky. Davidson Galleries

Filed under
Act Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Shakespeare, Benaroya Hall, Concerts, Journalism, Poetry
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Pool Parties

This Year, Canlis's Parking Lot Popup Party Lasts All Summer Long

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Sadness

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi Are Closing Trove

8:15am By Allecia Vermillion

Taste the Rainbow

It's Pride Month and These Restaurants Are Celebrating Big

8:00am By Courtney Cummings

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 19–25

06/19/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

At SAM’s Victorian Radicals Emphasis Lands Heavily on the Victorian

06/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe