  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Arts Notice

Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer Hits SAM Tonight

This survey of Gibson’s work, which includes 15 beaded punching bags, is stunning.

By Stefan Milne 2/28/2019 at 10:15am

Head On by Jeffrey Gibson. 

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

I tend to work through art exhibits haphazardly, looking at one piece, drifting across the room, moving to a different one, until finally I’ve seen nearly everything. So at a preview of Jeffrey Gibson’s new Seattle Art Museum exhibit, Like a Hammer (which has its opening celebration from 5–9 tonight), the first and last works I encountered sat directly beside each other. Luckily these bookends were an excellent distillation of this weird, witty, expansive, beautiful exhibit.

The first was Shield No. 15, consisting of an elk hide stretched over an ironing board and exuberantly painted. It flaunts Gibson’s ability to work seamlessly across various modes. Like a Hammer is painting, sculpture, installation, pop art, native art, avant-garde art, but—most emphatically—it’s just good art. 

Gibson is of Cherokee and Choctaw heritage; grew up in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany; hung out in queer clubs; dug punk music, it seems, and hip hop. That’s all here—in the Everlast punching bags adorned with beads, in the figural sculptures that bristle with jingles and fringe and studs, in the arrow quiver with a long neon bulb in place of arrows, in the huge abstract geometric paintings, in the sort of tapestry composed in part of canvases (run through a washing machine) from his beginnings as a painter.

"Diversity" is the word most easily at hand, but something that sounds less like a corporate mission statement is necessary. So let's try this: Like a Hammer has a manyness, a simultaneous quality that instead of diffusing into some fractured postmodern identity coheres into something singular.

That last piece I saw was called Head On. It uses similar materials and technique, and has a concept akin to Shield No. 15, but its deer hide canvas—painted with triangles of color beaming from points, like light hitting a disco ball—is stretched across an antique shaving mirror, and I saw reflected there not myself, precisely, but a many-layered history, personal and public, motionless yet utterly moving.   

Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer
Feb 28–May 12, Seattle Art Museum, $25

Filed under
Art Exhibits, Museums, SAM
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer

10:00 AM $25 Seattle Art Museum

In his first major museum exhibition, artist Jeffery Gibson fuses pop culture and Native art into works of interstitial energy: Everlast punching bags covere...

Eat & Drink

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink February 27–March 5

02/27/2019 By Haley Gray

Awards & Accolades

Here Are Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2019

02/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Ethan Stowell Is Taking Over the Kitchen at Schooner Brewing

02/26/2019 By Anne Dennon

Dining Guide

13 Restaurants in Little Saigon You Can't Miss

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer Hits SAM Tonight

10:15am By Stefan Milne

Book it to the Block

RL Grime, Phantogram, and Lizzo Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

02/27/2019 By Aly Brady

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

From Book to Beat

Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet Gets Set to Music

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Season Preview

Spring Arts 2019

02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bernadette's Back

Maria Semple's Breakthrough Novel Comes to the Big Screen

02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Next in Line

The Next Generation Puts Its Spin on Iconic C–ID Businesses

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Future, Illuminated

A Reimagined Louisa Hotel Heralds a New Era in Chinatown

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

Land of Milk and Money: Inside the Wild World of Washington Dairy

02/26/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Mike Kane

Style & Shopping

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

9:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle Potters Spin Stylish Ceramics

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 25–March 3

02/25/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When February 18–24

02/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts Illustrations by Eglé Plytnikaité

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe