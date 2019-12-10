  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Goal!

Megan Rapinoe Is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

The Reign forward is the fourth woman to win the award.

By Marisa Comeau-Kerege 12/10/2019 at 9:22am

Image: Courtesy Lorie Shaull

Make room in the trophy case, Sue! Megan Rapinoe is bringing home another award. Sports Illustrated just named her its Sports Person of the Year. She appears on the new issue’s cover with a smirk, her signature purple coiffeur, and a sledgehammer:

Rapinoe, a forward for the Reign FC in Tacoma, is just the fourth woman to win the title unaccompanied in the award’s 66-year history. But she’s no stranger to challenging norms. According to Sports Illustrated, she has continuously been a champion for equality in all forms, from convincing her teammates to sue the US Soccer Federation for equal pay to following in the footsteps of Colin Kapernick by kneeling during the anthem. That tenacity and leadership could be found first and foremost on the field. Rapinoe coached the players that worked alongside her on the left field. As captain she would head into the locker room at halftime to convince her players that even though the game was tough they were playing great. She knew her own tendencies well enough to go low and right to throw off the goal-keeper and score the first of two goals in the World Cup final game, which the U.S. Women’s team won against the Netherlands.

Back in Seattle with her partner, three-time WNBA champion and Olympian, Sue Bird, Rapinoe continues to inspire women and girls across the country. Sports Illustrated stated that she won the award not for her fame, but how she handled it. Rapinoe has used her platform to support work like her youth girls soccer camps and clinics teaching them confidence and the ever-important right of being visible as female athletes. 

Filed under
Seattle Reign FC, Sports, Soccer
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

MINI DINING GUIDE

Where to Recharge After Holiday Shopping at University Village

12/09/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: The End-of-Year Reckoning Is Nigh

12/06/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Deep-Fried Delights

Korean Street Food Chain Chung Chun Will Open Its First Seattle Outpost This Weekend

12/05/2019 By Nicole Pasia

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Biz-ness

Ethan Stowell Will Close Three of His Restaurants

12/04/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Party of Many

Brandi Carlile Brings Her Subversive Pop to the Seattle Symphony

11/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 6–8

12/06/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Goal!

Megan Rapinoe Is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

9:22am By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 9–12

12/09/2019 By Nicole Pasia

CURTAIN CALL

Seattle's Pocket Theater Will Take Its Final Bow on December 21

12/03/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 2–5

12/02/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Ho Ho How

A (Seattle) Christmas Story: The Origins of the Santa Photo

9:00am By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

12/09/2019 By Philip Kiefer

FEATURE

The Octopus from Outer Space

12/02/2019 By James Ross Gardner

News Wire

Top 7 Stories: Homeless Busing Program, Rideshare Drivers, and Package Thieves

11/27/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Nostalgia Is the New Black

How 2 Seattle-Set Films Inspire Style Today

11/26/2019 By Kelly Skahan

EXPLAINER

Macy’s Landmark Store Is Closing for Good

11/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

Style File

K Banana Founder Liz Kang Yates Just Wants You to Feel Happy All the Time

11/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Drinking Policy

Exercise Your Right to Drink at These Seattle Speakeasy-Style Bars

12/05/2019 By Seattle Met With Annika Lindburg

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Ice Ice, Baby

Bozeman’s Frozen Waterfalls are a Winter Playground

11/26/2019 By Allison Williams

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

THE WEIGHT OF BIAS

One Seattle Woman's Eight-Year Battle for Breast Reduction Surgery

11/26/2019 By Reiny Cohen

Step by Step

What the Heck Is a Walking School Bus?

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Staying Active

7 Fun Ways to Keep Your Kids in Motion

11/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Tech Time Out

Does Your Kid Need a Digital Detox?

11/26/2019 By Emily Alhadeff

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe