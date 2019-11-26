5 Holiday Events You Shouldn't Miss

Catch Chong the Nomad at this year's Deck the Hall Ball. Image: SUNNY MARTINI

Concerts

Dec 10 Since its inaugural festival in 1992, 107.7 The End’s annual Deck the Hall Ball has varied greatly in quality. In 1998, Elliott Smith played; three years later, Linkin Park headlined. This year, though, is a solid bet. The 1975 and its sophisticated pop-rock takes top billing, with some unflappable backing from folk locals the Head and the Heart, along with Chong the Nomad, the Seattle electronic indie upstart who’s spent the year rattling off a string of eclectic and startlingly good singles. WaMu Theater, $65

Dec 6–8 Who better to take on a couple hundred years of seasonal hits than Seattle Symphony? This year, at Holiday Pops, the orchestra gets assists from the University of Washington Chorale and Northwest Tap Connection dance crew as it digs into everything from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus” to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Benaroya Hall, $35–$101

Comedy





“I’ve never been given a good gift…. I had a star named after me. Because that’s hours of entertainment for a six-year-old.” —Jinkx Monsoon

Dec 21–27 RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, a Seattleite, bring you a new show: All I Want for Christmas Is Attention. Neptune Theatre, $39





Dance

Thru Dec 28 Unless Pacific Northwest Ballet’s The Nutcracker is a yearly outing for you, there’s a decent chance you haven’t seen the company’s new production. In 2015, PNB did away with its long-running Kent Stowell version and brought in George Balanchine’s take. The results remain a fine confection; just hearing Tchaikovsky’s transcendent score live is worth the outing. McCaw Hall, $60–$141

Dec 6–15 Do you like The Nutcracker but also find it a tad square, so old and tame and binary? The Hard Nut merges the aesthetics of two Seattleites—choreographer Mark Morris found inspiration in Charles Burns’s illustrations—and filters them through a 1970s party. This Nut, itself in its 28th year, still brushes off the historical dust, replacing soldiers with GI Joes and proffering a flurry of men in those snowflake tutus. Paramount Theatre, $39–$105