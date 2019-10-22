Does Seattle Need Its Own Dating App?

► “Seattleites lack confidence. [This app] will definitely help break the ice. We talk about the [Seattle] Freeze so much it makes unfreezing harder to do, but if we stopped talking about it, it would just go away.” —Marina Resto, Instagram blogger, Dating in Seattle

► “Seattle needs to get away from dating apps. The more that our interactions move to devices [the more] we are losing our ability to connect. We’re losing those skills of human interaction.” —Jenna Bean Veatch, event host, The Not-Creepy Gathering For People Who Are Single and Want to Fall in Love

► “We need a specialized dating app because we do have special people here. We’re voted the worst city to date in and I’ve been single a long time in Seattle. Other dating apps just can’t really adapt to what Seattle wants…like dating by neighborhood.” —Ben Mussi, creator, Seattle Dating App

Read more about Seattle Dating App here.