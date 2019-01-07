  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 7–10

Kat Edmonson brings vintage jazz pop, two local writers talk about their new books, and Bergman movies come to SAM.

By Stefan Milne 1/7/2019 at 11:01am

Kat Edmonson brings "vintage pop" to Dimitrou's Jazz Alley on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Image: Courtesy Glynis Carpenter and Courtesy Sacks and Co.

Mon, Jan 7
David Shields and Ross Reynolds
Local author David Shields published Nobody Hates Trump More Than Trump: An Intervention late last year. The book interrogates Trump as a broken psyche and as a verbal phenomenon. The result is persistently playful, a cut up of quotation and speculative insight that one moment compares the president to a Montaigne essay, next to “the most obvious country song ever written.” Here Shields is joined in conversation by KUOW’s Ross Reynolds. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, Jan 8
Thomas Kohnstamm
The protagonist in Lake City, local writer Thomas Kohnstamm’s first novel, has just split with his New York wife and is nursing his emotional wounds in his mom’s house, in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood (this involes guzzling large amounts of his mother’s Carlo Rossi). Soon, though, he’s caught up in an adoption scheme with a wealthy local couple. The book—I’m a few chapters in—is acerbically funny and a swiftly moving satire, like a local take Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections. He'll speak with Bainbridge novelist Jonathan Evison. Third Place Books (Lake Forest Park), Free

Tue, Jan 8 & Wed, Jan 9
Kat Edmonson
Billed as a “vintage pop singer,” Kat Edmonson could slip easily into pleasant middling background noise along with most revivalist music. But she has a voice so distinct—like a backlit glass etching, warm and precise—that instead you’ll be pleasantly mesmerized and wooed. Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, $29 

Thu, Jan 10
Sawdust and Tinsel
Swedish director Ingmar Bergman would’ve been 100 this year. SAM and the Nordic Museum present a slate of films that (with grim existential gravitas) celebrate the arthouse mainstay. First up is Sawdust and Tinsel, Bergman’s look at gender relations, viewed through the prism of a circus. Tickets are limited and available at the door before the show (cash or check only). Seattle Art Museum, $9

Filed under
Third Place Books, Elliott Bay Book Company, SAM
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Sawdust and Tinsel

$9 Seattle Art Museum

Ingmar Bergman—the Swedish director—would’ve been 100 this year. SAM and the Nordic Museum present a slate of films that (with grim existential gravitas) cel...

Concerts

Kat Edmonson

$29 Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

Billed as a “vintage pop singer,” Kat Edmonson could slip easily into pleasant middling background noise along with most revivalist music. But she has a voic...

Books & Talks

Thomas Kohnstamm

Free Third Place Books Lake Forest Park

The protagonist in Lake City, local writer Thomas Kohnstamm’s first novel, has just split with his New York wife and is nursing his emotional wounds in his m...

Books & Talks

David Shields and Ross Reynolds

7:00 PM Free Elliott Bay Book Company

Local author David Shields published Nobody Hates Trump More Than Trump: An Intervention late last year. The book interrogates Trump as a broken psyche and a...

Eat & Drink

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat in Fremont Right Now

10:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Transpacific Avocados and Pizza Shout-Outs

01/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Dacha Diner's Eastern European Restaurant Is Open on Capitol Hill

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 7–10

11:01am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 4–6

01/03/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at January Art Walk

01/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

10 Great Seattle Arts Moments in 2018

12/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ring in 2019

10 New Year's Eve Parties to Catch

12/26/2018 By Stefan Milne and Anne Dennon

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

9:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

2018 Look Back

What's In or Out: Seattle Style Insiders Talk About 2018 "Trends"

12/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe