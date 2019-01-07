Culture Fix
What to Do After Work January 7–10
Kat Edmonson brings vintage jazz pop, two local writers talk about their new books, and Bergman movies come to SAM.
Mon, Jan 7
David Shields and Ross Reynolds
Local author David Shields published Nobody Hates Trump More Than Trump: An Intervention late last year. The book interrogates Trump as a broken psyche and as a verbal phenomenon. The result is persistently playful, a cut up of quotation and speculative insight that one moment compares the president to a Montaigne essay, next to “the most obvious country song ever written.” Here Shields is joined in conversation by KUOW’s Ross Reynolds. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free
Tue, Jan 8
Thomas Kohnstamm
The protagonist in Lake City, local writer Thomas Kohnstamm’s first novel, has just split with his New York wife and is nursing his emotional wounds in his mom’s house, in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood (this involes guzzling large amounts of his mother’s Carlo Rossi). Soon, though, he’s caught up in an adoption scheme with a wealthy local couple. The book—I’m a few chapters in—is acerbically funny and a swiftly moving satire, like a local take Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections. He'll speak with Bainbridge novelist Jonathan Evison. Third Place Books (Lake Forest Park), Free
Tue, Jan 8 & Wed, Jan 9
Kat Edmonson
Billed as a “vintage pop singer,” Kat Edmonson could slip easily into pleasant middling background noise along with most revivalist music. But she has a voice so distinct—like a backlit glass etching, warm and precise—that instead you’ll be pleasantly mesmerized and wooed. Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, $29
Thu, Jan 10
Sawdust and Tinsel
Swedish director Ingmar Bergman would’ve been 100 this year. SAM and the Nordic Museum present a slate of films that (with grim existential gravitas) celebrate the arthouse mainstay. First up is Sawdust and Tinsel, Bergman’s look at gender relations, viewed through the prism of a circus. Tickets are limited and available at the door before the show (cash or check only). Seattle Art Museum, $9
