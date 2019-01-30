  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

2019 Election

Lisa Herbold Is Running for Re-Election

The City Hall veteran says she's not done yet.

By Hayat Norimine 1/30/2019 at 4:10pm

Image: Seattle City Council

Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold, a City Hall veteran for 21 years, says she's not done yet. 

She announced her re-election bid for her West Seattle seat on Wednesday, saying she believes she has a track record of delivering for her district. 

"I believe that public service is a source of pride, and I work hard to give the public a sense of their own agency, empower them so that they have more faith in their government to do its job," Herbold told PubliCola on Wednesday. "I've always been focused on pushing government to serve the greatest needs of those with the least, and to do it better." 

Herbold got her start in 1997 when she was hired as council member Nick Licata's legislative aide after coordinating his campaign. She often worked behind the scenes but was instrumental in many of the policies sponsored by Licata—a hero for the far left who pushed for the head tax long before there was much support for it on the council.

As a council member Herbold picked up the mantle; she was a key player in the head tax the Seattle City Council passed, then repealed earlier this year, and championed the city's income tax bill. She's consistently been one of the most progressive council members over the past four years, alongside Kshama Sawant and Mike O'Brien.

While Herbold this year has an advantage as an incumbent, she could face another tough race if the Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy—the political branch of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce—chooses an opponent to back.

In 2015 Herbold was outspent nearly three to one by supporters of Shannon Braddock, and most of the independent expenditures came from businesses.  

"I've been the underdog before, and I suspect that dynamic will repeat itself," Herbold said. 

Herbold enters the race with four other candidates, including Phillip Tavel—who didn't make it through the primary in 2015—and Jesse Greene, a small business owner who served on governor Jay Inslee's State Advisory Council on Homelessness. 

When asked about how the council handled the head tax vote, Herbold said she's proud that the council started the discussion around the need for thriving companies to contribute more. But she now believes the council should've allowed a ballot measure to go through, she said. 

"First off, the council was trying to solve a problem, a problem that is our greatest challenge in the city right now," Herbold said. "The bottom line is that we needed to find a way to raise more funds to pay for affordable housing, to meet that need." 

Herbold said her biggest regret over her time on the council was not making more progress on displacement mitigation—which is what motivated her to run in the first place.

Still on her to-do list is making headway on the city's eviction policies and transportation needs. Like Licata, she's been a vocal critic of the center city streetcar and wants the city to reserve that money for more mass transit—adding that she thinks it's an example of her keeping government accountable on taxpayer money. 

But Herbold said with district elections this year, she'll make the case to her voters that she's not only been active on citywide policy work, but basic services provided to the district. 

"People running to be a district council member need to understand that the expectations that the public has for their elected officials...it's a higher bar than it used to be," Herbold said. "And that's good." 

Filed under
West Seattle, District Elections, Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

11:00am By Haley Gray

Collabs

Whoa—Check Out the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/29/2019 By Haley Gray

Shift Change

Over at Manolin, Changes and a New Bar Project

01/29/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

MistralKitchen Chef William Belickis Returns...to Chavez?

01/28/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

All-Day Cafe Mr. West Heads to University Village

01/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Chorus Camp

Sister Kate Dance Company Is Reviving the Chorus Girl Tradition

10:00am By Aly Brady

Monthly Planner

12 Seattle Events to Catch This February

01/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 28–31

01/28/2019 By Aly Brady

Theater Review

Last of the Boys Is Engrossing, Funny, and a Little Too Ambitious

01/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 25–27

01/24/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Downstream

Upstream Music Fest Won't Be Back in 2019 and That's No Surprise

01/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

2019 Election

Lisa Herbold Is Running for Re-Election

4:10pm By Hayat Norimine

Voter's Guide

What to Know About Seattle's Education Levies

9:00am By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

Advocates Call for State Protections Against Eviction

7:30am By Haley Gray

2019 Election

Former Police Chief Is Running for Seattle City Council

01/29/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

Seattle City Council Freezes Redevelopment on Mobile Home Parks

01/29/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Succession

Big Change, Familiar Names at Seattle Met

01/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 21–27

01/21/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe