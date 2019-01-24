  1. Eat & Drink
Hot Pot Matters

HaiDiLao Will Bring Sichuan-Style Hot Pots to Pacific Place

A popular hot pot chain offers a peek into the new vibes at Pacific Place.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/24/2019 at 10:00am

All this, happening on the third floor.

Image: Courtesy Pacific Place

HaiDiLao, a mega-popular chain of hot pot restaurants based in China's Sichuan province, will bring its bubbling broths, sauce bar, and noodle dance to Pacific Place this fall. It's the first of what's likely to be a slate of restaurant announcements as the downtown shopping center steams along with its sizable redevelopment.

This will be the first U.S. HaiDiLao location outside California. The restaurant's setup lets you choose from a variety of broth bases, vessels set flush into small holes in your table to await a vast array of beef, pork, vegetables, lamb, even abalone. A self-serve bar of attendant dipping sauces lets you calibrate your exact savory-spicy preference.

And then there are the noodle dancers—a sort of culinary entertainer who performs a variety of dance moves while stretching and expanding a skein of noodle to drop in your hot pot. Jonathan Gold's assessment of the HaiDiLao in Arcadia paints a picture of blaring Chinese pop, attentive customer service, and handy little plastic bags dispensed so your cell phone doesn't get splashed with broth while you eat.

If you've been to Pacific Place of late, you've likely noticed it's a massive construction zone, as the shopping center gears itself toward the realities of 2019 retail. These days, "Shopping centers are a lot more about entertainment and food," in addition to buying stuff, says Daniel Meyers of Madison Marquette, the company that owns Pacific Place. HaiDiLao fit their redevelopment plans, he says, because it has international appeal, but also—it's experiential. "You hear that term used a lot in the retail world," he allows, but tabletop pots of broth and dudes dancing while they stretch your noodles is something you just can't order online.

When HaiDiLao opens, hopefully in the fall, you'll find it on the third floor, near the Nordstrom skybridge. When the redevelopment is complete, says Meyers, "we're planning on having more food," spread across the mall rather than just clustered on the top floor. More restaurant announcements are forthcoming, he says, but in the meantime keep tabs on HaiDiLao's U.S. Facebook page, plus Pacific Place's Instagram.

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

