  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt

A satellite to the Borealis festival, the MadArt installation explores connection in many forms.

By Stefan Milne 8/30/2018 at 12:41pm

Image: Tori Dickson

When she was 20, artist Maja Petric moved from Zagreb, Croatia, to New York to study art at SUNY Oswego. This was in 2001 and almost as soon as she arrived in the country she thought the safest in the world, planes hit the World Trade Center towers. But Petric had grown up during the violent secession of Croatia from Yugoslavia, through the 1995 rocket attacks on Zagreb, so “September 11 was something that was very familiar to me.”

Before coming to New York, she’d been part of a physical theater group touring Europe, and though she hadn’t worked in media art before, she had an idea: With video, she and a collaborator in Croatia could bridge the two cultures. They would film themselves doing the same choreography, mimicking a traffic cop, and project it onto walls—one in Zagreb, the other in New York—beside the live performers. Photographs of the attacks on New York and Zagreb disrupted the video feeds. Thus, through technology, two seemingly disparate people and cultures were together.

Petric later moved to Washington state to earn a PhD at the UW in Digital Arts and Experimental Media, and she’s spent the last decade showing art throughout the city, along with exhibitions in Madrid and Hong Kong. She works with media and light and immersive installations, chasing a sense of wonder and interconnectedness. Her latest, We Are All Made of Light, opens in October at MadArt as a satellite exhibition to Borealis: A Festival of Light, the inaugural South Lake Union light arts festival, in which light and video-mapping artists will use neighborhood buildings as canvases.

But We Are All Made of Light is decidedly more intimate. You enter MadArt and find yourself in a room with 63,360 dark threads dangling in a dark room. The threads are woven with bits of silver that catch light, so they appear as a starscape. You can move among them and AI sensors map where you are in the room and high intensity beams of colored light hit the silver, creating an impression of your body passing through the space. As you continue to move, the figure (your light doppelganger) disperses into something less literal, less static. You become a trail of light. As the exhibition goes on, the trails of past visitors continue in the space. The installation is meant to effect the sublime, a cosmic awe. But it also takes several perceived dichotomies and folds them together: past and present, presence and absence, technology and nature, artistry and engineering.

In We Are All Made of Light you get to meet your light doppelganger.

Image: Courtesy the Artist

If you know Petric’s story, the installation becomes about connection on many levels. Mihai Jalobeanu, a Microsoft researcher who specializes in AI and robotics, is both her partner in the exhibition and in life. They live together in Bellevue, and Petric is currently Redmond’s artist in residence. She’s collaborated with engineers before, since their technical expertise can bolster her vision. But she’s been working with Jalobeanu for three years. And this, she says, is different: “I talk with him about this twenty-four seven and I talk about his work…. It’s kind of symbiotic.” Jalobeanu agrees. He thinks an installation like Petric’s Panorama of the Skies, which used Microsoft’s RoomAlive technology to transform a conference room into immersive skyscapes, not only used tech as a “powerful artistic medium,” but illustrated its effects better than any formal demo could.

The artist and engineer’s coupling makes literal one of Petric’s aims—bringing together the worlds of art and tech so each can complicate the other. “We are in such a technocentric place, but it’s one dimensional,” she says. “We need to expand the obligations of these technologies.” She’s referring to things like iPhones, made by engineers, for money and usability, and how they’ve come to define modern communication. Instead of fearing technologies, seeing them as instruments of alienation, Petric wants us to become more holistic in our perception.

Even AI, a technology long met with trepidation in sci-fi and now in the news cycle, is to her a tool. In Lost Skies, AIEye, Petric and Jalobeanu took thousands of images from the internet on overpopulation, on California wildfires. Their AI program then distilled them into single images, not collages, but amalgams of what we see. When you enter We Are All Made of Light, its effects may be various. But its first statement should be easy to grasp. It’s one Petric’s been working emphatically toward since she moved to New York. Hell, it’s right in the title, poeticized, more MFA than AI, but the message is the same: Connect.

Meet your light doppelgänger: We Are All Made of Light, Oct 5–Dec 1, MadArt Studio

Filed under
Tech, Art Events, Art Galleries, Nature
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

We Are All Made of Light

Free MadArt

At her new MadArt instillation, local artist Maja Petric creates an interactive skyscape. An AI program tracks your location and then beams of light project ...

Art, Special Events

Borealis: A Festival of Light

Free Museum of History and Industry (MoHAI)

Centered at MOHAI but diffused throughout South Lake Union, this inaugural festival draws artists into a grand scale art competition. Europe has held such ev...

Related Content

Figures & Forms

Mickalene Thomas’s and Martha Friedman’s Exhibits at Henry Art Gallery Explore Bodies

08/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 1–3

06/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Walk

May 3 First Thursday Planner

05/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

1:15pm By Rosin Saez

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Pasta Priorities

Brian Clevenger's GH Pasta Co. to Debut in the Denny Regrade

08/29/2018 By Christina Ausley Edited by Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 29–September 4

08/29/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Renee Erickson's Bar at the Spheres Is Officially Open

08/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You've Been Soft Served

The Tropical Magic of Dole Whip Inside a Tom Douglas Food Hall

08/27/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt

12:41pm By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

08/29/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Act Local

The New Pleasure of a Band Coming Home

08/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 27–30

08/27/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 24–26

08/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe