  1. Arts & Culture

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

The music hall just celebrated its 79th anniversary.

By Hayat Norimine 7/25/2018 at 5:21pm

Image: Courtesy Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

Call for more housing to relieve the growing pains in Seattle has been relentless—but today's news that a Canadian real estate development company plans to demolish the Showbox to build apartment units has Seattleites mourning the loss of a historic music venue.

The Daily Journal of Commerce on Wednesday reported that Vancouver, B.C.-based Onni Group is planning a residential building at the property currently occupied by the Showbox, a 79-year-old landmark that has hosted the likes of Duke Ellington, the Ramones, and Pearl Jam.

The company wants to replace the site with a 44-story tower that will create 442 residential units at 1412 First Ave and commercial space, according to the report, as well as underground parking on five levels and a bike room. The Showbox didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The theater just celebrated its 79th anniversary on Tuesday and has stood the test of time as the city's rich music scene evolved— hosting legends in the age of jazz, grunge, rap, punk, and alternative rock. It stands in the heart of tourism downtown, across from the Pike Place Market Historical District.

The Showbox, with a history of being at the forefront of new waves of music, is a mid-sized music hall uniquely serving as a showcase for smaller local bands or a site for more intimidate experiences; the venue in the 1940s also occasionally hired black players, like organist Melody Jones or Al Pierre's jazz band, well before musicians unions stopped being racially segregated, according to HistoryLink

Stefan Milne contributed to reporting.

Filed under
Pike Place Market, Housing Market, Showbox at the Market
Show Comments

Related Content

Where to Eat

14 Classic Restaurants at Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Where to Eat

Meet the Newcomers at Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 25–31

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

13 Boozy Slushies to Suit Your Mood

07/24/2018 By Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

This is Huge: Navy Strength Awarded Best New American Cocktail Bar

07/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breweries, Bakeries, and Blogs

07/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 18–24

07/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

5:21pm By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

Femme Fatale Is a Fun, If Uneven, Night Out

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Block Party People

Capitol Hill Block Party Photo Recap 2018

07/24/2018 Photography by Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 23–26

07/23/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 20–22

07/20/2018 By Mac Hubbard

En Route

SoDo Track Project's Huge Murals Are Finally Done

07/19/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

5:21pm By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 9–16

07/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe