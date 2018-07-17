6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

Seattle's oldest running independent theater. Image: Stefan Milne

$2 movie nights? You heard that right. Catch films like Road House or Point Break on various Tuesday evenings this July through September, as Central Cinema brings us back to the 1970s with affordable films and plenty of pocket cash left over for more than one popcorn refill.

In convivial Columbia City rests a film emporium with classic red velvet curtains and popcorn-yellow lightbulbs. Children and adults can enjoy a discounted matinee for $9, leaving a few extra dollars for the necessary Junior Mints and Raisinets to pair.

As the first theatre in the State of Washington to booze-up the movie experience with a full bar, Big Picture has upped the movie-going game with seat-side cocktail delivery. Even better, all Monday shows are $8.50.

It’s $5 ticket Tuesday. Though it’s a membership-exclusive offer, the free sign-up requires nothing more than an email. Better yet, Cameo Combo Tuesdays offer a movie ticket, popcorn, and Coca-Cola for $10.

Dive into the world of comedy, mystery, or adventure for $4. More of a bargain rather than a discount, because it’s offered all of the time. Showcasing a variety of genres and previously featured films like SIFF’s American Animals and the comedic Show Dogs, the theater's sure to appease families and friends hoping to catch a film’s second go-around.

The city's oldest theater might have staying power because of its ticket prices—or maybe because it’s a non-profit volunteer-run cinematic escape. Either way, purchase a general admission ticket for $9, or put down $30 for a year’s membership and catch flicks for $5 each.