Discount Drama

6 Spots to Catch Cheap Movies

Seeking A/C? These theaters offer movie deals that won’t leave you forking over $30 for a ticket and half-empty box of Milk Duds.

By Christina Ausley 7/17/2018 at 9:00am

Seattle's oldest running independent theater. 

Image: Stefan Milne

Central Cinema

$2 movie nights? You heard that right. Catch films like Road House or Point Break on various Tuesday evenings this July through September, as Central Cinema brings us back to the 1970s with affordable films and plenty of pocket cash left over for more than one popcorn refill.

Ark Lodge Cinemas

In convivial Columbia City rests a film emporium with classic red velvet curtains and popcorn-yellow lightbulbs. Children and adults can enjoy a discounted matinee for $9, leaving a few extra dollars for the necessary Junior Mints and Raisinets to pair.

Big Picture

As the first theatre in the State of Washington to booze-up the movie experience with a full bar, Big Picture has upped the movie-going game with seat-side cocktail delivery. Even better, all Monday shows are $8.50.

AMC Stubs

It’s $5 ticket Tuesday. Though it’s a membership-exclusive offer, the free sign-up requires nothing more than an email. Better yet, Cameo Combo Tuesdays offer a movie ticket, popcorn, and Coca-Cola for $10.

Crest Cinema

Dive into the world of comedy, mystery, or adventure for $4. More of a bargain rather than a discount, because it’s offered all of the time. Showcasing a variety of genres and previously featured films like SIFF’s American Animals and the comedic Show Dogs, the theater's sure to appease families and friends hoping to catch a film’s second go-around.

Grand Illusion Cinema

The city's oldest theater might have staying power because of its ticket prices—or maybe because it’s a non-profit volunteer-run cinematic escape. Either way, purchase a general admission ticket for $9, or put down $30 for a year’s membership and catch flicks for $5 each.

In this Article

Grand Illusion Cinema

1403 NE 50th St

Maybe Grand Illusion draws a crowd because of its ticket prices, or maybe because it’s a non-profit volunteer-run cinematic escape. Regardless, they’ve upped...

Crest Cinema

5001, 5001, 16505 5th Ave NE

Dive into the world of comedy, mystery, or adventure for $4. More of a bargain rather than a discount, because it’s offered all of the time. Showcasing a var...

AMC Theatres

600 Pine St Suite 400

It’s $5 ticket Tuesday. Though it’s a membership-exclusive offer, the sign-up requires nothing more than an email. Better yet, Cameo Combo Tuesdays offer a m...

Big Picture

2505 1st Ave

As the first theatre in the State of Washington to booze-up the movie experience with a full bar, Big Picture has upped the movie-going game with seat-side c...

Ark Lodge Cinemas

4816 Rainier Ave S

In convivial Columbia City rests a film emporium with classic red velvet curtains and popcorn-yellow lightbulbs. Children and adults can enjoy a discounted m...

Central Cinema

1411 21st Ave

$2 movie nights? You heard that right. Catch films like Road House or Point Break on various Tuesday evenings this July through September, as Central Cinema ...

