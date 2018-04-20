  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

Judge Says Legislators Violated Constitution in the Way It Passed Deadly Force Initiative

"I got more than I asked for," Eyman said.

By Hayat Norimine 4/20/2018 at 6:43pm

Conservative initiative activist Tim Eyman had a big win today.

In a lawsuit against the state, The Seattle Times reported a Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled in Eyman's favor on Friday—Judge Christine Schaller said state legislators violated the state Constitution by passing an amendment to a deadly force initiative before the measure took effect. 

"I got more than I asked for," Eyman said. 

Andre taylor che taylor shirt city hall hayat jn2518

De-Escalate Washington announces its initiative campaign on police deadly force initiative. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

Lawmakers in March passed Initiative 940 in the final hours of the short legislative session, after a last-minute compromise with police unions that included changes to the measure's language. Representatives then approved I-940, then the amendment to the measure immediately afterward.

According to state law, and an attorney general memo from the 1970s, state legislators can only approve a ballot measure if they accept the initiative as is. With any changes to the ballot measure, lawmakers then need to approve an alternative and voters would face rival measures. 

Unless a higher court reverses the decision, voters will face just one deadly force initiative on the November ballot. The Secretary of State appealed the ruling. 

When asked what motivated him to file the lawsuit, Eyman told PubliCola it set a dangerous precedent for future ballot measures and demotivated citizens from seeking initiatives through state legislators. 

"I want to make sure that they don't do this to any future initiatives. The Legislature, if they get away with it this time, is going to be darn tempted to say, 'You know what? Let's do this again,'" Eyman said. "Nobody wants their initiative treated like that." 

The deal—which included removing the need to prove "malice" to prosecute officers—was unprecedented and hailed by supportive legislators as an example for the country on finding middle ground.

"In my opinion, the Legislature acted appropriately," representative Roger Goodman, who helped negotiate the amendment, told Seattle Met in an earlier interview. "The initiative backers, our law enforcement groups...everybody has communicated that we're on the right page. ... No matter what happens, we are together in supporting House Bill 3003."

Filed under
Police Reform, De-Escalate Washington, Initiative 940, Deadly Force, Tim Eyman
Show Comments

Related Content

Police Accountability

De-Escalate Washington Campaign Delivers Signatures to the State

12/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Appeals Court Upholds Seattle's Use-of-Force Policy in Cops' Lawsuit

09/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Civil Rights

Seattle Activists Had a Lot to Protest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

01/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories of the Week: Mayor Burgess, Russian Hackers, and Dino Rossi

09/22/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

04/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Ticket Alert

Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

04/19/2018 By Grace Madigan and Mac Hubbard

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

Judge Says Legislators Violated Constitution in the Way It Passed Deadly Force Initiative

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

04/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe