  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

"There are women telling the truth about my behavior and I have no recollection of physically or verbally threatening anybody or their careers."

By Hayat Norimine 3/1/2018 at 3:58pm

Sherman alexie 1 wqxogr

Image: Chase Jarvis

After days of circulating discussions, Sherman Alexie, a prominent Pacific Northwest novelist from the Spokane reservation, has responded to rumors that he would soon face sexual harassment allegations from dozens of women. 

Alexie issued a statement Wednesday with a mixed message—an apology to "women telling the truth about my behavior" and the people he's hurt, and another accusing the reporter who first tweeted about allegations, Litsa Dremousis, of leading "accusations, insinuations, and outright falsehoods" against him. 

"Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply," Alexie wrote. "To those whom I have hurt, I genuinely apologize. I am so sorry." 

He continues:

"There are women telling the truth about my behavior and I have no recollection of physically or verbally threatening anybody or their careers. That would be completely out of character. I have made poor decisions and I am working hard to become a healthier man who makes healthier decisions.

Again, I apologize to the people I have hurt. I am genuinely sorry." 

Rumors about sexual harassment allegations began on social media days earlier when Dremousis tweeted that she was referring dozens of women to her NPR colleagues for a story.

Days later, Native lit leader Debbie Reese also referred to "private conversations" she's had in an open letter and said she would no longer promote Alexie's work. 

No story has been published yet, but the rumors were enough to prompt a university scholarship named after Sherman Alexie to be renamed. The Institute of American Indian Arts distanced themselves and told Santa Fe New Mexican that officials didn't want women to be deterred from the aid. 

Alexie said he had a consensual sexual relationship with Dremousis that ended in 2015—one Dremousis confirmed—and accused Dremousis of telling his wife of the affair and posting on his wife's Facebook. (Read the full statement published by The Seattle Times here.) 

Dremousis denied having ever contacted his wife through Facebook.

"A man I confronted four months ago about his sexual harassment of women finally issued a statement wherein he doesn't deny it," Dremousis wrote on social media. "That's all I'll say for now."

Her full statement here:

Filed under
MeToo Movement, Sexual Harassment, Sherman Alexie
Show Comments

Related Content

#MeToo

Native American Lit Leader Warns of Allegations Coming Against Sherman Alexie

02/26/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Rape Survivors in Washington State Run Against a Ticking Clock

01/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

03/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: March 2018

03/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

02/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

02/28/2018 By Diane Stephani

Right on 'cue

Seattle Barbecue: Actually Kind of a Thing

02/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: March 1–4

03/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

02/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

02/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

02/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe