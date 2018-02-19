  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

State Won't Eliminate the Statute of Limitations on Adult Rape

The substitute bill approved by the Senate committee would eliminate the statute for only first-degree child rape and child molestation.

By Hayat Norimine 2/19/2018 at 12:52pm

Olympia state capitol ohymhe

Washington state's time limit to pursue charges against an assailant of adult rape will remain in place for now.

A House bill faced major changes Monday morning after the Senate Law and Justice Committee instead approved a proposed substitute to only eliminate the statute of limitations on first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Originally, the legislation would have applied to several other serious sex crimes, including rape of any kind.

State law currently allows child rape victims to pursue charges against an assailant until the age of 30; adult sexual assault survivors have only three years to pursue charges, 10 years if they reported it to police within the first 12 months. (Studies show most rape victims do not report the crime to law enforcement.)

But the legislation faced an uphill battle in the Senate with the committee chair, Jamie Pedersen, who has said he opposed removing the statute altogether for the broad range of sex offenses included.

Pedersen has said that the way the bill's written limits lawmakers' ability to make amendments, like extending rather than eliminating the statute for certain crimes. Right now, the only crime without a statute of limitations in the state is murder. 

"It was all I could get and took what I could," representative Dan Griffey told Seattle Met by text. He's said the bill is deeply personal to him; his wife tried to pursue charges against her stepfather when it had been too late. "I will never stop until all are eliminated." 

At the public hearing Monday, several survivors stepped forward with emotional testimony in support of removing the statute. Many of them said they had been sexually abused as children, and explained their process for realizing what had happened and overcoming the shame before they reported it to law enforcement.

Lisa Flotlin said the day she realized her abuser, a high school Spanish teacher, would never face criminal charges because her statute of limitations had passed was "the most devastating day of my life."

"To this day, I am crushed to know that I have ruined my chance at legal action by not arriving at this state sooner," she told the committee. "I often find myself wondering, did he celebrate the passing of this date? Did he walk a little lighter?" 

Many also spoke about the long-term effects of such abuse and how it impacted them to this day. Mary Dispenza, Northwest district director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said she buried the truth of the abuse she experienced until she was 52.

Another survivor said she became "another drop of blood...and the sharks can smell you from miles away," having faced assault first as a child, and then later in life. 

Lawmakers in 2013 extended the statute of limitations on child sex crimes by allowing victims to pursue charges until the age of 30; back then, advocates also pushed for eliminating the statute altogether. Before that, the state had a complex law that depended on how old the survivor was when the crime occurred and whether they filed a police report within a certain time. 

Advocates who pushed for Griffey's original bill said eliminating the statute would have encouraged victims to come forward no matter how much time has passed, and would've simplified a complex legal system for survivors to navigate.

The original bill would have removed the statute for the following crimes: first- through third-degree rape and child molestation; sexually violating human remains; first- and second-degree incest; sexual misconduct, commercial sex abuse, sexual exploitation, and promoting travel for commercial sex abuse of a minor. 

Filed under
Jamie Pedersen, Dan Griffey, State Legislature, Sexual Assault, Rape, Statute of Limitations
Show Comments

Related Content

Olympia Dispatch

House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Seattle City Light CEO's Resignation, KeyArena Renovations, and Al Franken

12/08/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Potable POTUS

President's Day Drinking: Where to Grab a Patriotic Pint

2:00pm By Rosin Saez

Almost There

Babirusa Ramps Up to Its Belltown Debut With a Series of Dinners

02/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream and Roux's Last Stand

02/16/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Air Fare

Skillet, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Destined for Sea-Tac Airport

02/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

02/14/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 19–23

12:32pm By Kaelan Hicks

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 15–18

02/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Shadow Play

How One Theatre Troupe Keeps Shadow Puppetry Alive in Seattle

02/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

State Won't Eliminate the Statute of Limitations on Adult Rape

12:52pm By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Delvonn Heckard, Man Who Accused Murray of Abuse, Found Dead

02/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Florida Shooting, ICE Identity Fraud, Seattle Silence Breakers

02/16/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Immigration

No Relief for Dreamers After Senate Rejects Immigration Bills

02/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Ricardo Rios Is an American Dreamer

02/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe