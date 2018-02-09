House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

In Washington state, a rape survivor has three years to pursue charges against their assailant without a police report. But a bill that would remove that deadline passed through the House on Thursday and will now face the Senate.

House Bill 1155—sponsored by state representative Dan Griffey, an Allyn Republican—would allow perpetrators of serious felony sex offenses to get tried regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged crime. It would remove the statute of limitations for rape offenses (currently at three years in most cases, 10 years if they filed a police report within the first year) and other serious sex crimes.

But the substitute bill removed a few of the sex offenses that would be allowed prosecution at any time after the crime: indecent liberties, voyeurism, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

State legislators still voted 90-8 in favor. Seattle representative Nicole Macri, who originally co-sponsored the bill, opposed it on the third reading.

Rape and sexual assault are by far the most underreported crimes in the country. Only 23 percent of those crimes were reported to law enforcement in 2016, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey. In Washington, of the more than 2,200 rapes reported that year, 476 led to arrests.

Supporters of Griffey's legislation point to that fact as a reason to remove any time limit on pursuing charges. That, the serial nature of the crime, and a call to simplify the complex statute to help survivors better navigate the legal system.

"Washington state has particularly complex and confusing statutes of limitations for sexual assault crimes," said Mary Ellen Stone, King County Sexual Assault Resource Center executive director, in a statement.

State representative Tina Orwall, a Des Moines Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, has also said a large percentage of sexual assault perpetrators have more than one victim; once one survivor comes forward, often more accusers whose statutes already expired would follow. In the case of a serial rapist in Bellingham last year, accusers who filed police reports in solidarity with more recent survivors couldn't pursue charges or testify in court.

But some opponents say they wonder whether charging someone for a crime committed so long ago would be just. Seattle representative Noel Frame, who voted against the bill, told Stone she had concerns around juvenile perpetrators, whether it would be fair to charge those who committed sex crimes as juveniles years later, when they would be adults.

The bill would also remove the statute altogether in cases of child rape, molestation, and other serious child sex abuse cases. The state extended the statute in 2012, allowing child victims to come forward until the age of 30. The House also unanimously approved a bill, sponsored by Seattle representative Javier Valdez of the 43rd District, that protects the privacy of children who testify in sex assault cases on Wednesday.

“As survivors and loved ones of survivors, we live with this every day. It doesn’t just go away because there’s an expiration date for the abuser’s crime,” said Dinah Griffey, the sponsor's wife, during a public hearing last year when the bill was first introduced. She is a survivor of child sexual abuse, she said. “Please be clear: If a sex crime is committed in our state, the criminal should never be safe from prosecution. Ever.”

I've made calls into the offices for Macri, Frame, and Griffey; The story will be updated with any more information.