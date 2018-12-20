Weekend What to Do December 21–23

Roosevelt performs at Neumos on Friday. Image: Courtesy City Slang

Fri, Dec 21

Roosevelt

Marius Lauber, aka Roosevelt, discovered his love for dance music at 19. Enveloped in Germany’s expansive dance scene, Lauber nursed a talent for DJing and lead vocals. Roosevelt just released his second album, Young Romance, in September. New tracks are more upbeat than his debut with the same disco influences. “Losing Touch” sounds like the credit reel of your favorite John Hughes movie. Neumos, $15

Fri, Dec 21 & Sat, Dec 22

Andy Haynes

Seattle native and acclaimed comedian Andy Haynes comes to Laughs Comedy Club to perform two nights of jokes about his divorce, alcoholism, and multiple arrests. Don’t worry: His self-deprecating jokes will have you rooting for him through the entire set. Laughs Comedy Club, $15

Sat, Dec 22

Chop Suey Flea Market

Watch your favorite music venue transform into a fair-trade shopping heaven. Sustainable Threads hosts this all-day party with drinks, DJs, and boozy pictures with Old Saint Nick. The event is free, but all proceeds go towards Chop Suey’s Christmas toy drive, hosted the following Thursday. Chop Suey, Free

All Weekend

Body Language

Willy Brandt, a prominent German statesmen, knelt before the Polish monument of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The gesture created an avenue for reconciliation between Germany and Eastern Europe following World War II. In its newest show, “Body Language,” Seattle Art Museum explores the importance of gestures and their ability to unite far-flung communities. Seattle Art Museum, $25