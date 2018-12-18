Should Seattle Eliminate Its ‘Tampon Tax’?

“If there are ways in which we can make our tax structure more equitable even at the local level, we should take those. When women are making 76 cents on the dollar here in King County, every penny counts.”

—Teresa Mosqueda, Seattle City Council member

“[Women] who are no longer buying feminine hygiene products now have to pay higher sales taxes on all of their other goods in order to offset this sort of exemption…. The results of these well-intentioned policies are problematic.”

—Nicole Kaeding, director of federal projects, Tax Foundation

“Not only should we be exempting feminine products because they are essential items, but also because the burden of the tax itself falls on low-income women.”

—Jessyn Farrell, former 46th Legislative District state representative