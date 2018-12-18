  1. News & City Life
Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

The mayor announced a plan to spend $75 million and create 1,200 new affordable housing units Monday.

By Hayat Norimine 12/18/2018 at 10:25am

Chief Seattle Club, a Native homeless services nonprofit, is one of 10 to receive funding to build more affordable housing. Executive director Colleen Echohawk at a luncheon in 2017.

Image: Hayat Norimine

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan will fund $75.7 million worth of affordable housing in the next year, she announced Monday, promising to deliver on adding another 1,197 rent-restricted units. The funding would also help preserve another 238 existing units.

The largest chunk of the housing will be dedicated for those falling in the range of earning 30 to 60 percent of the average median income, including Chief Seattle Club's plan to build 75 new units focused on helping Native homeless people. (Its units are capped at 50 percent AMI.) Another 135 units, specifically focused on serving homeless individuals, will be for those making under 30 percent.

As of May 2018, an individual with 30 percent of the average median income would be making $21,050 a year, while someone with 60 percent would be making $42,150, according to the Office of Housing. Here's the full list of affordable housing developers to get the funding throughout the city: 

  • inLand Group for Polaris Apartments (Rainier Beach): 330 units, 60 percent AMI
  • Mt. Baker Housing Association for Maddux Apartments (Mt. Baker): 166 units, 50–60 percent AMI
  • SCIDpda (Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority) and Capitol Hill Housing for Yesler Family Housing (Yesler): 157 units, 30–60 percent AMI
  • FAME for Bryant Manor (Central District): 95 units, 30–60 percent AMI
  • Low Income Housing Institute for Othello Apartments (Othello): 93 units, 30–60 percent AMI
  • Plymouth Housing for K Site Housing (Uptown): 91 units, 30 percent AMI
  • Northaven and Human Good for Northaven Senior Living (Northgate): 85 units, 30–60 percent AMI
  • Chief Seattle Club (Pioneer Square): 75 units, 30–50 percent AMI
  • GMD Development for Encore Apartments (Belltown): 60 units, 60 percent AMI
  • Transitional Resources for Yancy Street Housing (West Seattle): 44 units, 30 percent AMI

The money will come from property taxes approved by the 2016 housing levy, developer payments into the Mandatory Housing Affordability program, surplus property sales, and the community benefits package from the Washington State Convention Center construction.

Updated 1:31pm on December 18, 2018, to include the names of the organizations developing the affordable housing projects. 

