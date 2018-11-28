  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Dance

Ballet Review

I Returned to The Nutcracker as an Adult

It's pretty good and quite pretty.

By Stefan Milne 11/28/2018 at 10:03am

The finale of PNB's Nutcracker

Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling and Courtesy Pacific Northwest Ballet

I must have been about seven when my parents stuffed me into a suit and made me sit through the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s The Nutcracker. I remember a rat king, a fair bit of swashbuckling, cannons erupting, some dude with an eyepatch, the old Opera House’s grandeur (more a matter of scale than precise adornment), and little else.

So Saturday, some 24 years later, when I returned to McCaw Hall, my expectations were minimal, and aside from my deeply subjective memorial scraps (that “rat” is actually a mouse, and in my memory all the dancers were adults), my entire association with The Nutcracker was through Tchaikovsky’s immortal music. 

PNB began producing this version of The Nutcracker in 2015, after a 32 season run of its Kent Stowell and Maurice Sendak production. The new take combines George Balanchine’s choreography with PNB artistic director Peter Boal’s New England childhood. It begins, somewhat oddly, with video projected onto a screen. The camera flies through snowy, 3D animated woods for quite some time before arriving at a home and pushing through the front door and the actual live ballet getting underway.  

The story’s general beats are all in place: a Christmas eve party, Clara and her nutcracker, creepy godfather Drosselmeier, then Clara’s extended dream with a mouse battle and Sugar Plum Fairy. The sets by children’s book author and illustrator Ian Falconer achieve epic whimsy. The plot is quite thin, easily digestible for kids, a frame for all that resplendent dance. 

But watching it again I was struck by a few things. One, Tchaikovsky’s score performed live is majestic. Two, the second act has a clear imperialistic bent: Two rich Germanic kids are seated on a throne and have a parade of “exotic” dances performed before them, symbolizing various delicacies. The Chinese “tea” and Arabian "coffee" dances, especially, made me and my friend who joined me outright uncomfortable. She’d never been to The Nutcracker and ceased any applause at that point, the painfully stereotypical costumes and whole pageantry-of-the-Other feeling rather irresponsible for a contemporary dance company. This imperialism is part of the original, which was written in 1891-1892 (itself based on an 1816 German story), toward the end of the Russian Empire, but performing it today for impressionable kids needlessly perpetuates the problem. Adults can situate something in history. Kids can't. 

But perhaps I was struck most by how returning years later artfully merged with the actual text. To see The Nutcracker as a kid is to be transported through the eyes of your equal into a sensory confection. But Clara remains your eyes, no matter your age. At the start, you look through the key hole with her in on a grand glittering Christmas tree (through a deft bit of staging where the wall and doors are projected onto a see-through screen) and your gaze and hers fuse. She spends much of the piece, like you, a spectator. It heightens the narrative inequities but also your childlike glee. So when that Christmas tree began to grow, I saw it threefold: as a childhood memory (I do, now, remember an escalating tree), as an adult spectacle, and as someone, through the magic of narrative, floating elusively between worlds.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Nov 23–Dec 28, McCaw Hall, $33–$219

Filed under
Holiday Events, Nutcracker, Pnb
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Editor’s Pick $33–$219 McCaw Hall

Every other holiday event feels like a footnote to George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. Tchaikovsky’s triumphant score, Balanchine’s choreography, Ian Falcone...

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Archipelago’s Progressive Filipino American Cuisine Debuts December 1

11:35am By Rosin Saez

Coming (Very) Soon

Edouardo Jordan's Lucinda Grain Bar Opens December 8

11/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 28–December 4

11/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taco Time

18 Mexican Restaurants to Know and Love

11/27/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Canlis Plans Another Mystery-Shrouded New Year's Eve Party

11/26/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

The Year in Seattle Restaurant Anniversaries

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 30–December 2

9:47am By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

I Returned to The Nutcracker as an Adult

11/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Rolling Stones Tickets Go on Sale November 30

11/28/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Electric Museumland

The Jimi Hendrix Exhibit at Northwest African American Museum Is a Good Primer

11/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 26–29

11/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Holiday Event Guide 2018

11/20/2018 By Aly Brady, Gwen Hughes, and Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Orca Whales, Amazon's HQ2, and Gun Laws

11/20/2018 By Anne Dennon

History

100 Years of Seattle Music

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How Seattle Grapples with Snow

11/20/2018 By Jaime Archer

Godless in Seattle

What Exactly Is an Atheist Church in Seattle?

11/20/2018 By Tricia Romano

Style & Shopping

Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

11/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 26–December 2

11/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Elements of Style

Why Is It So Hard to Get the Right Gift?

11/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 19–25

11/19/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shutter Report

Indie Kitchen Shop in U Village Is Closing

11/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 12–18

11/12/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe