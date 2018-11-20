  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Holiday Event Guide 2018

From a Jane Austen adaptation to a drag show—these are the 23 events to catch this season.

By Seattle Met Staff 11/20/2018 at 11:43am

Image: Courtesy Enchant

Wonderland
Back for its fifth year, Wonderland transforms Pike Place Market’s subterranean cabaret into a holiday treat equally snowy and saucy. Nov 1–Jan 13, Can Can Culinary Cabaret, $40 –Stefan Milne

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley 
Elizabeth Bennet's frumpy sister, Mary, sheds her middle-child syndrome to find a love of her own in this sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and PrejudiceNov 21–Dec 29, Taproot Theatre, $20–$42 –Gwen Hughes

Seattle Turkey Trot
No need to fear the imminent Turkey coma, this Ballard tradition will have you up and running on Thanksgiving morning before the bird leaves the oven. What’s more, you can bring the dog along–we all know they'll be scarfing down the leftovers, so they could use a nice run around too. Nov 22, Caffe Fiore, $25 –Aly Brady

Enchant Christmas 
In enchantingly immersive fashion, Safeco Field will transform into the world’s largest light maze, inside which you’re tasked with tracking down Rudolph, Dasher, and the other seven missing reindeer. The string-lit wonderland allows you to ice skate through festive displays, get lost in the tangles of the maze, and meet a Santa. For those looking to work on their shopping lists, the Christmas Market is rife with stocking stuffer worthy crafts and treats, like Pacific Northwest-based Lumiere candles. Nov 23–Dec 30, Safeco Field, $20–$65 –AB

Winterfest 
Watch the Seattle Center Armory transform into a Winter Wonderland complete with a skating rink, ice sculptures, delicious treats and a miniature train display. With five weeks of festivities, there are plenty of winter break opportunities to cozy up and celebrate. Nov 23–Jan 6, Seattle Center, Free –GH

The Byrd Ensemble: A German Christmas 
Feel the chill of German December nights with this night of carols and chortets, featuring local organist Susanna Valleau. The lineup includes yuletide classics like Stille Nacht and other masterworks from the works of Bach and Franz Gruber. Nov 24, Trinity Parish Church, $18–$28 –AB

Jane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas
Jane Lynch (of Glee and a heap of other things) will perform jazzy arrangements of classic Christmas tunes. Previously Miss Hannigan in Broadway’s Annie, Lynch’s musical chops match her brash, comedic timing. Nov 24, Paramount Theatre, $39–$74 –GH

Miracle on 2nd
Rob Roy, Belltown's consistently excellent and constantly nonchalant lounge, again gets seasonal: a holiday cocktail list, soundtrack, and a good deal of fake snow. Nov 25–Dec 24, Rob Roy, free –SM

Hanukkah Night Market
Bake, decorate, and light the candles at the Hillel Building at the University of Washington. It will fill with local vendors, crafters, and hobbyists in this first ever craft fair and night market, complete with live music and plenty of snacks. Nov 29, University Washington, Free –AB

Find some snow (maybe) and illumination in Leavenworth. 

Image: Brian Munoz

Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival 
If you can’t swing the plane ticket to Europe, but you still want the romantic feel of cobbled streets, twinkling Bavarian rooftops, hot mulled wine, and carolers wandering the streets, then you can find it in Leavenworth. The festivities include live music, dog sled rides and, for the kiddos, visits with Ole’ Saint Nick. Nov 30–Dec 16, Leavenworth, Free –AB

Rainier Beach Arts and Crafts Market
Rainier Beach Community Center hosts a craft market with handcrafted jewelry, baked goods, and woodworking. Meet local artisans and explore the opportunities for one-of-a-kind gifts to impress even your most nitpicky relatives. Dec 1, Rainier Beach Community Center, Free –GH

The Annual Latkeh Cook-Off
This is exactly what it sounds like, with some cheese and wine. A simple event, yes, but I’ll take a perfect Latkeh—blessed with sour cream, apple sauce, chives—over soggy holiday stuffing anytime. Dec 3, LoveCityLove, $25 –SM

The Sirens of Swing 
For harmoniously vintage caroling, Seattle-based vocal trio Sirens of Swing will ring in the Holidays with plenty of festive tunes. Dec 3, Rendezvous, $20 –AB

A Judy Garland Christmas Special 
This theater parody chronicles the backstage strife of Judy Garland’s infamous 1963 Christmas special. With publicists desperate for a jolly Christmas (after some unwelcome, binge drinking by Mrs. Oz, herself) Garland corals the whole family—including 17-year-old Liza Minelli, to get her waning career back on track. Dec 6–Dec 22, Theatre Off Jackson, $27 –GH

The Chanukah Party
“Best Food Friends” Blake Madden and Mike Wong take a break from monthly community dinners to host an epic Hanukkah celebration. Chow down on Jewish and Chinese fair as you enjoy the comedic stylings of Wildred Padua followed by performances from Brown Calculus, Hotels!, and Nearby. Dec 8, Russian Community Center, $17 –GH

Short Stories Live: A Rogue's Christmas 2018 
For lovers of fireside tales and literary revelries, look no further than A Rogue’s Christmas. The annual event features an eclectic collection of poetry, short fiction, and live music, with plenty of local figures reading from the works of John Updike and Jeanette Winterson (whose collection Christmas Days is certainly worth a read). If you’re more of a storyteller than an audience member, organizers will be accepting submissions inspired by “Holiday humiliations,” until November 27, some of which will be read aloud at the event. Dec 9, Taproot Theatre, $15 –AB

Walt Wagner Trio
Walt Wagner, the former Canlis pianist, known for playing everything from Prince to Fleet Foxes in a style between classical and jazz, hits Jazz Alley with his trio for a holiday celebration. His playing “Christmas in Hollis” by Run D.M.C. seems as likely as “White Christmas.” Dec 9, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, $31 –SM

Deck the Hall Ball
Given that $75 for a Death Cab for Cutie and Bastille ticket is already near the going rate, all the other bands playing Deck the Hall Ball are gravy, and some of that gravy—namely formerly local singer Jenn Champion—trumps the main event. Dec 11, WaMu Theatre, $75 –SM

A Drag Queen Christmas
Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race can kindly make their way to the Moore for a live holiday take, which, as it happens, is an all-ages show. Some degree of glitter in the dress-code feels mandatory. Dec 12, Moore Theatre, $22–$54 –SM

Handel's Messiah 
George Friderick Handel’s Messiah is as quintessentially Christmas as any carol. And when 50-some psalm-centered movements begin to run together, conductor Dmitry Sinkovsky will lead the Seattle Symphony and Chorale in the incomparable Hallelujah chorus. Dec 14–16, Benaroya Hall, $24–$89 –GH

Campout Cinema: Die Hard
Die Hard is not only the greatest action movie of the 1980s. It is also, simply, the greatest Christmas action movie ever. To celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary, MoPOP brings an outdoor movie vibe inside the building’s Sky Church, along with drinks and gallery access. Dec 22, MoPOP, $14 –SM

Sugar Plum Gary
Santa meets Satan in Emmett Montgomery’s one man show. The local comedian takes to the stage in a red onesie and doles out an act both absurd and faintly evil. “Christmas in five words,” he grumbles through a huge beard, “He sees you when you’resleeping. Dec 22–24, 18th and Union, $10–$22 –SM

Stas and Kass: Home for the Holidays
Two local natives converging for a show isn’t such an event. But when those two are Stas Thee Boss (formerly of THEESatisfaction) and Kassa Overall (jazz musician/MC/producer) and it’s a holiday show, eventfulness is rather besides the point. This is pure treasure. Dec 27, Barboza, $10 –SM

Filed under
Death Cab for Cutie, Arts and Crafts, Holidays, Christmas
Eat & Drink

