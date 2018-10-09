  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

The ever-so-charming Pike Place Market soda fountain plans a mini spinoff.

By Allecia Vermillion 10/9/2018 at 10:00am

Expect more of this pastel-hued delight in West Seattle.

Image: Charles Koh

Pike Place Market's nostalgia-tinged ice cream and soda fountain is expanding to West Seattle. Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream owners Paul Dormann and Colleen Wilkie originally scouted the spot at 3800 California Ave SW thinking it could be a place to store their event-friendly ice cream cart, and perhaps function as an office space as well. But once the couple took in the western exposure, and bank of windows that fill the small space with light, they knew: They needed to scoop ice cream here. 

They’ve dubbed the space Shug’s Mini, which is to say it’s significantly smaller than the Pike Place Market mothership. This new Shug’s will have maybe half the number of flavors, still from Lopez Island Creamery, and some of the more popular sundaes. The  s’more sundae seems a likely candidate, says Willkie. “I’m a big Dixie Split fan,” she says of the banana concoction that gets bruleed before your eyes. “So maybe that one, too.” 

Dormann and Willkie hope to open in time for warm weather, ideally spring or summer 2019. For now, though, they're deciding what definitive aspects of Shug's, besides ice cream and copious amounts of natural light, to replicate in their new location. The two live close by; Dormann is adamant Shug's Mini fill the neighborhood need for coffee after 6pm. To my mind, the thing that defines Shug's is the 12-foot vintage soda fountain, trucked here from New Hampshire back in 2015. The couple is definitely on the hunt, says Willkie. "You can’t fit a 12-foot soda fountain in here, but you could most certainly could fit an eight-foot one." 

Filed under
West Seattle, Ice Cream, Shug's
Show Comments
In this Article

Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

$ Ice Cream 1525 First Avenue

This old school ice cream parlor on the First Avenue edge of Pike Place Market is charming as all get out, from the vintage soda fountain serving floats and ...

Eat & Drink

Sweet

Shug's Expands to West Seattle

10:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

9:05am By Cassie Sawyer

Required Eating

13 Thai Restaurants We're Obsessed With Right Now

10/08/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookie Cravings and Ice Cream Debuts

10/05/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

And Now For an Update

New Pike Place Market–Adjacent Restaurant Is Set to Open in Late 2018

10/03/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 3–9

10/03/2018 By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

For the History Books

Inside Seattle’s Antiquarian Book Fair

8:53am By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 8–11

10/08/2018 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 5–7

10/04/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Poets Talk

A Conversation with Tyehimba Jess and Kaveh Akbar

10/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 1–4

10/01/2018 By Aly Brady

New Music

Ural Thomas Has Northwest Soul

09/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Hockey, Seattle City Light, and King County Inquest Process

10/08/2018 By Anne Dennon

Quote Unquote

Robert Hand Is Washington State’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

10/05/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Seattle's Resistance

Protesters Rally Against Kavanaugh in Downtown Seattle

10/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Sexual Assault Accusations, Licton Springs, and Durkan's Budget

10/02/2018 By Anne Dennon

City Budget

Durkan's Proposed $5.9 Billion Budget Invests in Public Safety, Transit

09/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco Field, UW’s Master Plan, and a Win for Tenant Advocates

09/24/2018 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 1–7

10/01/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style Recap

Bellevue Fashion Week's 2018 Independent Designer Runway Show Was a Blast

09/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style Recap

Fashion for Conservation Combines Couture and Biodiversity Advocacy

09/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shopping Spree

10 Unique Seattle Shops

09/21/2018 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

9:05am By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe