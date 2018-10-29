Culture Fix
What to Do After Work October 29–November 1
New age beats, drunken Hamlet, and a boozy ghost tour.
Mon, Oct. 29
Molly Nilsson
Not only is Molly Nilsson a prolific singer-songwriter, but she also owns a record label: Dark Skies Association. But when she plays Barboza expect tracks from her eighth album, Twenty Twenty, which drops next month—a vibrant collection of 80s-era new age, with gritty, introspective lyrics. See “Days of Dust” for evidence, a wistfully upbeat track off of the new album. Barboza, $13–$15
Tue, Oct. 30
Bard in a Bar: Hamlet
Grab a beer and tackle some Hamlet-themed drinking games and history lessons. Bring poor Yorick’s skull or wear your ghostliest digs. No, seriously: This night of Shakespearean revelry has a dress code. Solo Bar and Eatery, Free
Wed, Oct. 31
A Haunted All Hallows Eve Celebration
If you're looking for a slightly more upscale Halloween, you can grab a cocktail and enjoy a 20-minute tour of the classic, but haunted, Hotel Sorrento after dark. Don’t worry—if you get spooked, you can head back to the Fireside Room to hear some music, participate in the costume contest, and indulge in even more (alcoholic) spirits. Hotel Sorrento, $20
Thu, Nov. 1
The 41st Film Noir Series: Sudden Fear Screening
This annual Seattle Art Museum series pays homage to film noir. The 1952 thriller Sudden Fear shows Thursday and features the uncomfortably smiley Lester Blaine planning to seduce the playwright, Joan Crawford, who jilted him out of a part. Manipulation, melodrama, and black and white thrills ensue. Seattle Art Museum, $9
